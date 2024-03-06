Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Shoes So Comfy, You’ll Be Tempted To Buy Multiple Pairs Of Them

    If the shoe fits.....then buy it in every color.

    by
    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of basic round-toe pumps with a mid-sized heel that'll look fancy at special events while being comfy enough to wear all night long — yes, that means buh-bye flip-flops that you bring to every wedding.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of herself wearing the royal blue heels standing next to her date in oxfords at a wedding
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I'm shocked with my purchase! I needed a pair of heels to wear to a wedding. Seeing as I don't get out much I did not intend on spending a lot of money on them. Not only do these shoes look amazing, but they feel amazing as well! I was in them not only during the reception, but the ceremony as well. They were so comfortable and did not leave blisters or leave my feet sore. I danced in them all night and will keep this brand in mind the next time I need to purchase any shoes." —Jennifer Hanns

    Get it from Amazon for $29.69+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 22 colors/styles).

    2. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers because training for a race is challenging enough — make it at least a bit less painless with these lightweight, breathable, and cushy sneakers.

    A reviewer wearing the off-white sneakers with gold detailing
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I walk a lot. I’m on my feet a lot, and I’m in my 60s. It’s really hard to find comfortable walking shoes. Most do not hold up to their claims in my opinion. I now own two pairs of these. I walk an average of 3–5 miles a day and spend a lot of time working in my flower beds. I wear them for an average of 12 hours a day. These have held up really well to the work I put them through, and they are so comfortable. Highly recommended!" —PN

    Get it from Amazon for $50.92+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 30 colors).

    3. A soft rubber sole slipper so you can enjoy the warm, cozy feeling of socks with the protection and grip of a traditional slipper.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hard to find a woman's slipper that isn't too frilly, fluffy, puffy and has a back on it. These fit like a glove. Love the nonskid sole seems durable. It's the best slipper I've owned. Buying as Xmas gifts for everyone this year! They are so comfortable and warm. If I want a slip on it converts to that. But as a woman, I find that most slippers either look like bedtime Uggs or slide off the feet or have fur everywhere these are amazing. Don't hesitate. I bought smaller than my size because my slippers tend to stretch out then flop around. These are snug but they are so soft it doesn't bother me." —Jodi

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in women's sizes 4.5–13, men's sizes 3–11, and 37 colors).

    4. A cushy pair of slides you'll gladly wear absolutely EVERYWHERE, whether you're sporting them to waltz around the house or putting them on to run your weekly errands.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So cute and COMFORTABLE, literally feels like walking on clouds! And they’re breathable — no sweaty feet. I also like how at the bottom it’s textured so you can walk outside, and they have little slots so they're airy! Buy them ASAP." —Jordan

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in sizes 4.5–12.5 and 21 colors).

    5. A sparkly wedge sandal allowing you to bring a touch of glam to your 'fits without having to fortify yourself from blisters. (Goodbye, trying your hardest to hide bandages underneath dressy shoes!)

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I liked the fact that theses shoes were beautiful and dressy as well as comfortable. There is enough arch support and yet do not give up comfort. They are very dressy for summer!" —The Old Baker

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes 5—11 and three colors).

    6. An espadrille wedge that absorbs shock with its platform-like sole and keeps the foot in place with its ankle strap. All while looking cute enough to wear with any dress in your vacay wardrobe.

    reviewer wearing the shoes with a geometric pattern
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I have a wider foot and can’t wear many trendy shoes but I am in LOVE with these!! They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complains. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS!! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!!" —tyler fischer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11, including wide sizes, and five styles).

    7. A Toms canvas loafer, because they're a classic shoe that you'll wear day in and day out. If you're usually on your feet all day and need something breathable and weightless, these are a no-brainer.

    Reviewer wearing the red Toms
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I love these. It’s my first pair of Toms. I definitely received the authentic ones and not a knockoff. Just have to be careful to spot the difference and where you get it from. Has the nice cushioned arch material in the sole. Very comfortable. I have a high bone on the tops of my feet (especially my left) and so the first 2–3 days, I did have to break them in to keep the top from rubbing and irritating my skin. But it fully went away and now they are my new favorite summer shoe! And I love how I can dress them up or down. I wear them to work, or just to run out during the day. And even though I got a very light color, the canvas material seems to keep them from scuffing up easily. Now I want more colors lol.. Just so many to choose from!!" —D.D.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.05+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors)

    8. A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel proving that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite band tee and broken-in pair of jeans.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute and, elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 19 colors).

    9. A nonslip athletic sneaker that you'll slip into day in and day out. Reviewers have mentioned that these shoes feel like walking on clouds, which is the type of feeling you want when miles into your next hike or run.

    Two reviewers wearing the yellow sneakers in front of waterfall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I did not expect this to be so comfortable and cushion support. It was like walking on clouds for sure. This is a true to size shoe for sure. Ordered these for hike walks and trail biking to see how comfy indeed it was. Little snug on the entry since it doesn't have a tongue like opening, it is a sock like entry but good. To start I have the black ones but will look to order more colors. Name brands should look into this style of comfort... Or maybe link up to expand product lines. GREAT PRODUCT THANK YOU." —nessynpook

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors)

    10. A mesh slip-on shoe because, honestly, who has time for laces? These shoes are made from mesh, meaning they'll fit your foot like a glove while still remaining exceptionally breathable.

    a photoset of the shoes in black on a reviewers foot
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I would buy again. I am on my feet for eight hours and find them wide enough with enough arch support." —Donna

    Get it from Amazon for $33.94+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 25 colors).

    11. A pair of big buckle Birkenstocks — these form to your foot over time without compromising on comfort. And those buckles aren't just for style — they're adjustable, which is a BIG plus for people with high arches or bunions.

    Model wearing the dark brown sandals with big gold buckles while walking on sand
    Free People

    Promising review: "These are truly the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned. They break in really quickly with the soft leather, but also keep their shape really well. I love the buckle detail, and adjustable strap for when they might loosen over time. Really well made, and again, so comfortable." —flynniep

    Get it from Free People for $160 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and 11 colors; not all colors available in all sizes).

    12. Or a cozy pair of waterproof Birkenstock sandals that'll work great as house shoes while the cool weather is still here, and then transition into chic headed-around-town shoes when spring finally arrives!

    A pair of light blue Birkenstock sandals with adjustable straps
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I got them in black and they are very comfortable and go with everything. They are well made and look expensive. They feel more comfortable then the originals. Fits true to size." —reny1

    Get it from Nordstrom for $49.95 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and six colors).

    13. A black pointed-toe pump because it's the type of basic, versatile shoe that belongs in every wardrobe. The footbed forms to your foot, while the leather stretches easily for a perfect fit. I have these shoes, and I can easily spend hours in them without feeling an ounce of pain.

    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "These fit and feel so good on my wide width foot. The arch is not extremely defined, but enough is there to make my foot happy. These do NOT hurt my feet at all. I think I could play basketball in them :) LOVE them!" —CC

    Get it from Amazon for $25.29+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and six colors).

    14. A quilted slip-on shoe with memory foam insoles to make it feel as if you're stepping on a fluffy pillow with each stride. Pair these with your favorite leggings for times when you want to be comfy while running errands, but you also want to look put-together.

    reviewer wearing the shoes in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have wide feet and these are SO COMFY. I am usually a 7.5-8, I ordered these in an 8. My pinky toe isn’t crammed in and the bottom feels like memory foam. These are a great value." —abcd

    Get it from Amazon for $28.88+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors).

    15. A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals you'll *definitely* want to collect in every hue. These shoes hold onto your ankle to provide support during long walks and even have a platform that adds cushion!

    model wearing the black sandals
    the different colored sandals arranged in a circle
    Macarena Collection/Etsy

    Promising review: "Shoes are so cute and comfortable. I bought the black and I actually want to get other colors. Perfect for skirts, summer dresses, capris, and jeans. I will take them when I return to Italy. Love them!" —Melissa McCormick

    Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors/styles here). 

    16. A pair of low wedge flats, because finding shoes that accommodate wide feet can be tricky — throwing a high arch into the mix can make things even trickier! I personally have wide feet with a high arch, and I always recommend a roomy shoe with just a liiiiiittle bit of wedge for extra support!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really good quality and comfort shoe. I have wide feet and these are really comfortable. I went up half a size and they fit perfect. Great to dress up or down." —C

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors).

    17. A pair of chic sandals you can wear anytime, anywhere — whether you're off to a meeting, brunch with friends, or getting your wardrobe ready for wedding season!

    reviewer wearing the sandals in doe tan
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I bought these to match a hot pink dress I purchased and they matched the dress perfectly! They are very comfortable, I wore them to a party for eight hours and had no issues with pain the next day. The straps fit nicely, not too loose or snug. Would definitely purchase in other colors!" —Mariana

    Get it from Amazon for $29.50+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 13 colors).

    18. A pair of chunky sandals for helping you release your inner Daria. These are perfect for anyone who wants to serve '90s vibes but needs something less intricate to emulate the decade. These shoes are super simple to throw on and add an immediate edgy (and cute!) touch to your 'fit.

    reviewer wearing the sandals in black
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "These shoes are a very cool closet staple to have and reasonable price! There is not a ton of stretch to the strappy part which I like so my foot isn't sliding too far forward when I walk. 

    If you have wider feet, I would recommend going a size up? Although it's listed to be memory foam, it's not that cushion-y, but does mold to the shape of your sole/heel the more you wear them. 

    The only con is that the bottom of the shoe can be slippery on bare floors or tile so tread carefully. I went outside and shuffled the sandals a few times on the sidewalk to help these shoes have more grip. Alternative is to spray the bottom or buy grip stickers for the bottoms." –N. Paul

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and also in taupe).

    19. A patent leather loafer, because what's better than wearing sneakers to the office? Wearing work-appropriate shoes that feel as comfortable as sneakers, that's what!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I ordered these loafers because I had to stand for hours on end during a project for work. Ohhhh the comfort and support, your feet will love how soft they feel. Bouncy too! Feels like you can jump and bounce around. They made a difference wearing them compared to any other footwear. I've gotten lots of compliments, and they look great, which is such a plus. Usually, comfortable loafers don't look stylish, not with these loafers." —Ms. Rizzo

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes 6–11, including wide fits, and in five colors).

    20. A pair of Anne Klein wedge pumps that distribute pressure evenly throughout the entire footbed — not just on the heel or sole. This is great if you want an elevated look with a cozy shoe feel.

    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "These shoes are awesome and are so comfortable! Wore them for hours at a wedding for the first time and they were perfect!" —Vickie

    Get it from Amazon for $43.20+ (available in sizes 5—11 and five colors).

    21. A pair of braided sandals if you need something that will bring you everywhere during your upcoming vacation while slotting seamlessly into your carry-on bag. (I'm looking at you, light packers!)

    reviewer wearing the braided sandals in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I am happy I went with these pair of sandals. At first, I was skeptical and worried because I have very wide feet and I have horrible luck with sandals like these. They are always too narrow for my foot. I was very surprised by the comfort. They are not tight at all. I did go up a size since I always have this issue and like I said, I am happy I did. They fit like a glove." —Jazmin Torres

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors).

    22. A pair of Western booties to prove that tying together a chic outfit doesn't have to mean contorting your toes into an uncomfortable boot. What's more, these booties have a handy zipper, which is excellent if you often struggle (same — wide feet problems) to casually slip into most cowboy boots.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I would never pay a lot of money for a trendy item like this, so I don't expect much. These are inexpensive, super comfy, and are well-made. I'm gonna have some fun with these this fall and winter." —Kimberly

    Get them from Walmart for $10.76+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes 6–10 and three colors).

    23. A pair of wedge sandals that feel like actual clouds, despite the fact that they *look* like ultra-chic uncomfortable shoes. I wore these while on a trip to Croatia a few summers back, and they SAVED my feet as I trotted all day along ancient Roman (aka marble) streets!

    Reviewer photo of the beige wedge sandals
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "If you'd like to add 3 inches to your height without the dangers of toppling over, you've got to try these platform sandals! They're absurdly comfortable, soft, lightweight, and breathable. I've walked miles in these. The open strap design visually elongates the length of the leg. Also, there are lots of colors to choose from, and you will! I've got three and counting." —CC Mac

    Get it from Amazon for $49.20+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in three colors).

    24. And a braided thong sandal with an adjustable buckle so that you can wear gladiator sandals that won't feel constricting or uncomfy after a few hours. Hurray for style and comfort!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I love these sandals. They are my new favorite pair. They are so cute and comfortable, absolutely love the braided suede straps. This brand has several different designs that are similar to these ones, and all of them are very cute. I cant wait to buy another pair, just with a little different look to expand my options when picking my foot wear for the day." —Shawna

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).

    25. A pair of Sperry sneakers essential if you're taking the coastal grandmother aesthetic into your spring wardrobe. These shoes, plus an oversized button-up shirt has ~going to Cape Cod this weekend~ written all over 'em.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "Love this shoe- I’m a big Sperrys fan! I’d own this shoe in every color possible if possible. Super comfortable." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide fits, and dozens of colors).

    26. A cute pair of boat shoes that *feel* like sneakers while helping you nail your coastal grandma aesthetic.

    Reviewer photo of the beige boat shoes
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "These shoes are amazingly lightweight, even though the soles are very robust. The tread has a deep grip but tapers off on the side for a more classic deck-shoe look. They came with both white and tan shoestrings, so I guess that switching to white would add more contrast. The red fabric uppers have blue undertones which look great with jeans. Nice contrast stitching. The vamp is medium-high, soft, and flexible. Did I mention comfortable? Plenty of toe room and support all around the foot. Arch support is better than most shoes of this style. Overall, a great shoe at a good price." —AvidReader

    Get it from Amazon for $37.25+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and four colors).

    27. And a pair of sporty sandals with adjustable straps, because your everyday sandal should look good *and* feel comfy! The cushioned sole means you can wear these during long walks with your pup or while running errands at the grocery store.

    a reviewer wearing the sandals in black
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "These shoes are so comfy, lightweight, and have a great sole (probably great soul, too). They have excellent arch support. I wear 8.5 but found the size 9 a good fit as well. Sketchers makes a super product, and these shoes are no exception." —S. Jones

    Get them from Amazon for $42.53+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and in 10 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.