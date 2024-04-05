Roll out the red carpet and sound the horns, because the Sephora Savings Event has begun and we're talking 10-30% off beauty goodies. So, yeah, it def deserves the royal treatment.
If you're unfamiliar with this event, lemme give you the lowdown:
And if that's not enough, ALL Sephora Collection products are 30% off for all tiers starting Apr. 5!
Ready to revamp your beauty cabinet? Here are our favorite deals happening right now:
Note: for the sake of this post, all prices are calculated at the 20% discount.