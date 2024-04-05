BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're A Sucker For Good Beauty Deals, You Might Want To Check Out The Sephora Savings Event

    Prepare yourself — it may be hard not to buy everything at these prices.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Roll out the red carpet and sound the horns, because the Sephora Savings Event has begun and we're talking 10-30% off beauty goodies. So, yeah, it def deserves the royal treatment.

    Amazon Prime

    If you're unfamiliar with this event, lemme give you the lowdown:

    Sephora Savings Event ad with escalating discounts from 10% to 30% valid on different dates
    Sephora

    Essentially, Sephora Beauty Insider Members can get up to 20% off based on which tier they're a part of. Deets and dates below: 

    Rouge Members get 20% off *and* early access to deals from 4/5 – 4/15.

    VIB members get 15% off from 4/9 – 4/15.

    Insider members get 10% off from 4/9 – 4/15.

    Simply use the code YAYSAVE to nab these discounts at checkout! You can even mention the code at checkout to save if you're shopping in store. 

    And if that's not enough, ALL Sephora Collection products are 30% off for all tiers starting Apr. 5!

    Schitt’s Creek

    Ready to revamp your beauty cabinet? Here are our favorite deals happening right now:

    Note: for the sake of this post, all prices are calculated at the 20% discount.

    1. Saie's Glowy Super Gel to bring TikTok's pearl skin trend to the forefront of your beauty routine. This water-based gel is full of hydrating glycerin and squalane to plump the skin, while its reflective properties add a radiant glow to the complexion. Plus, it's super lightweight and multi-use — you can mix it into your moisturizer or foundation, use it as a primer, or quickly apply it to the body for an all-over glow!

    Person smiling with closed eyes, showing freckles, wearing hoop earrings
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is the best glowy primer and base! Great for my dry skin and keeps me looking healthy and glowy all day long. Highly recommend" —cs1211

    Price: $12.80 (originally $16+; available in two sizes and two shades)

    2. Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, because this is my hands down FAVORITE blush for adding intense color while feeling like I'm wearing nothing on the skin. Seriously, just one drop is enough to add a flush to both cheeks, and it lasts for hours.

    Four images in a collage featuring three smiling models showcasing makeup,and a swatch of pink blush
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I love this blush. I usually go for powder blush and I was scared to try liquid blush but I’m amazed with the results. Easy to blend and good amount of pigment. Would highly recommend." —gursimran13

    Price: $11.20 (originally $14+; available in two sizes, two finishes, and in 13 colors)

    3. Summer Fridays's Lip Butter Balm will wrap your lips in silky hydration that lasts for a while, thanks to shea and murumuru seed butters. It comes in a few semi-sheer colors and leaves behind a chic, glossy (no, not sticky — glossy) finish.

    Close-up of a person holding a Summer Fridays skincare tube near their face
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is my holy grail for my extremely dry lips. I love the feeling and it stays on for a long time." —relax4lfe

    Price: $19.20 (originally $24; available in six colors)

    4. The Inkey List's Salicylic Acid Acne + Blackhead Cleanser so you can say goodbye to comedones, once and for all. This is perfect for anyone who is looking to minimize oil production in their t-zone (thanks to salicylic acid 2%) while soothing the skin (hi, allantoin 0.5%!).

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I love this product so much! I'm already on my third bottle and my skin has cleared up so much." —izzy6760

    Price: $10.40 (originally $13)

    5. Makeup by Mario's Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals, because it's the first cool-toned palette that has made my jaw drop in years. This is the palette if you've done your seasonal color analysis and need something neutral for your winter or summer undertones.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I loved the original master mattes and its formula so I was very excited for this! It’s basically a cooler version of the original and it’s become a new everyday staple, the formula and colours are everything I could’ve wanted!" —Nanulul

    Price: $40 (originally $50)

    6. Gisou's Honey Infused Hair Oil allows you to smooth your hairstyle and add a sweet honey scent at the same time.

    Comparison of hair before and after the oil, showing tangled and smooth finishes
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is the best hair oil I’ve used so far!! My hair was a bit frizzy and just not laying right one night and I applied this hair oil and it completely changed the look and feel of my hair! So so much better than before!" —meredith08

    Price: $20+ (originally $25+; available in three sizes)

    7. Sephora Collection's Outrageous Plump Hydrating Lip Gloss, because you deserve to enjoy pillowy soft and plump lips at this great of a deal.

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s smiling face focusing on glossy lips
    Sephora

    Promising review: "All time favorite!! I keep buying this worldwide whenever I walk into Sephora! It’s the perfect shade I use it a lot. Prefer it to some other higher end products" —lanzikens

    Price: $9.10 (originally $13; available in eight colors)

    8. Nécessaire's The Body Wash aka everything you need to turn your showers into a spa-like experience. This body wash contains marula, cacay, and meadowfoam oils to ensure that the skin feels nourished after every wash — not tight!

    Product bottle labeled &quot;Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus&quot; in text with volume indication
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This body wash is honestly the perfect product. No flaws. It feels luxurious and lovely every time I shower and it gives me a great mood for the whole day. I feel fresh and clean and love the scent, but it does not dry out my skin." —MinaSilva

    Price: $9.60+ (originally $12+; available in three sizes)

    9. Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector so you can restore your hair back to its natural glory! This product contains Olaplex's Bond Building Technology™, which repairs bonds that break due to things like heat styling, color damage, or chemical services.

    Before and after comparison of hair treatment, showing a person&#x27;s head from the back with more defined curls in the after photo
    Sephora

    Promising review: "if you have curly hair (mine is 3b, 3c) this is a MUST have. I had heat damage & it brought my curls back to life! I personally keep 2 bottles at home at a time because it’s just that good." —raquelll97

    Price: $24+ (originally $30+; available in two sizes)

    10. Tatcha's Violet-C Radiance Mask that contains not just one but TWO types of vitamin C to ensure both a brightening effect *and* a texture that becomes more even over time. After trying countless glow-boosting masks, I always return to this one before heading to an event — it's my secret weapon for dewy skin.

    Jar of Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask with ombre design
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I keep re-buying this, it's always been so good!! It's a skin saver when you have recovering red acne spots. It brightens my face all around and makes my red spots disappear!" —naturalpeach

    Price: $56 (originally $70)

    11. Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil so you can line your lips, fill in your brows, or create dimension around your eyes all with the same pencil! This multi-use pencil is a makeup lover's dream and comes in a high-impact, buttery formula.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I have never gotten as many compliments on my lip until I bought this in wherever walnut. I pair it with the vanilla Summer Fridays lip gloss and it’s the perfect combo!" —klc14

    Price: $19.20 (originally $24; available in 14 colors)

    12. Shiseido's Ultimate Sun Protector Face and Body Lotion SPF 60+ Sunscreen, because protecting your skin from the sun doesn't always have to mean a white cast and gritty texture. This sunscreen glides on clear and soaks into the skin, leaving behind a radiant glow.

    Woman holding Shiseido sunscreen product, looking at the camera, wearing a sleeveless top. Great for shopping skincare essentials
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I love this sunscreen! Goes on beautifully and blends in without white cast. Tried cheaper but nothing compares! Amazing to combat Florida sun and my sensitive Tretinoin skin." —vanillakisses

    Price: $20+ (originally $25+; available in two sizes)

    13. Dieux's Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Barrier Repair Cream has ceramides to plump all skin types — even sensitive skin! This cream is one of my go-tos for when my thirsty, redness-prone skin is in desperate need of a surge of moisture.

    Close-up comparison of skin before and after 56 days using Instant Angel cream, showing visible improvement
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is my first review ever because this product is just that amazing! I have extremely dry skin so it’s hard to find a moisturizer that works for me. This lotion is AMAZING!! And I can feel the difference!" —nx6791

    Price: $36 (originally $45)

    14. Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder so you can rock #CloudSkin, no matter the rising temps. This super-fine powder helps blur the skin without looking too cakey and helps reduce oil production throughout the day!

    person showcasing makeup and holding a compact powder
    Sephora

    Promising review: "Blurs the skin beautifully and makes my skin look so smooth. Great for setting my eyes as well. Prevents creasing and stays in place all day. This is my go to pressed powder!" —SunnyD418

    Price: $22.40+ (originally $28+; available in three sizes and four colors)

    15. And Drunk Elephant's D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops with Peptides, because TikTokers can't stop raving about the otherworldly radiance they get from this product. If you want the look of a bronzy glow without the sun damage, this is the product for you.

    Comparison of a person&#x27;s face before and after bronzing drops
    Sephora

    Promising review: "Babes honestly buy it. Love the bronze look and it blends perfectly with a moisturizer. Also if you’re debating over the price it’s worth it, mine has lasted over a year I still have product left like it’s shocking! me" —LadyLondon4

    Price: $30.40 (originally $38)

    And that is simply just a taste of all the goodies! Check out the rest of the Sephora Savings Event happening now until Apr. 15.

    FX

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.