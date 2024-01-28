Say Goodbye To Cat-Related Stress With These 20 Useful Target Products

1. A waterless shampoo for the cool cats who really don't like taking baths. This spray is great for wiping dusty paws and clearing off any debris from the outside world while still maintaining the health of your cat's fur.
2. A bag of PrettyLitter that's a necessity for monitoring your cat's health. Cats don't really show that they're going through the pain of health woes until the going gets bad, and this litter changes colors to act as the liaison between you and your cat's health.
3. A hooded donut bed so comfortable, you'll wish it came in human sizes. This is basically a bed with a built-in cover, making it the perfect cozy cocoon for their lil' cat naps.
4. A Bissell Little Green Pet Pro, because accidents happen — but that doesn't mean you need to keep your feline pal away from their favorite carpeted room. This machine will help you reach professional levels of clean when tackling odors and stains!
5. Or you can get an odor-eliminating spray if your cat has had one too many accidents and now the carpet just...smells of them. This works perfectly for carpets, fabric furniture, and hardwood floors — but I personally love using this for the litter area in my home!
6. A tunnel cat scratcher, because a tall, maze-like cat tree may be too high a mountain for your elderly cat to traverse! If they love something that they can scratch at and hide in, this scratcher is a no-brainer.
7. A treat-filled cat puzzle aka a necessity if your cat eats so quickly they get sick! This will help to slow down their meal time by making them search for their food, and will stimulate cognitive health!
8. An automatic water fountain that's purrrfect if your cat is a diva about their drinking water (no shame). Some cats only prefer to drink water from a running stream, and this fountain works around the clock to make sure your cat's water is fresh and crisp for whenever they need a drink.
Target
Promising review: "I found this without planning on buying one from Target. I have a former outdoor-only cat that splashes his water dish. I set it up and he and my other cats drank out of it almost instantly. They seem to like it much better than a different one I tried in the past. The price is also great!" —Courtneymay
Price: $26.49
9. A three-level interactive ball track, because playtime isn't just for kittens! This toy stays in its place as balls track through the tiers, making it perfect for older cats who don't have the energy to chase toys around the house.
10. A self-cleaning litter box since cats are picky about where they'll go number two. (They love cleanliness!) This will make sure that your cat has a fresh WC every single time.
11. A self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you had purchased it sooner. This is a necessity if your cat needs extra help to groom themselves these days.
12. An airtight pet food storage container perfect if you have a multi-pet home and need to keep your dog's food away from your new kitty's kibble.
13. A pair of nail trimmers sure to be a saving grace if your cat's claws are a little too long. Less claw means less excess dirt and litter stuck underneath!
14. A flea and tick collar so that you can let your four-legged friends roam the backyard without worrying about pests! They shouldn't have to forego the outdoors for fear of being bitten, and this collar eliminates existing fleas, ticks, flea eggs, and larvae that are on your cat while preventing new ones from hopping on board. It lasts for about seven months and is water-resistant — so you can really just put it on your feline and forget about the rest!
15. A litter mat, because all cats need help to stop tracking litter all over the home. This mat traps litter that comes off your cat's paw after they use the WC.
16. A pet cave because cats love to lounge in enclosed spaces and this super-plush bed will give them a sense of security. It's perfect if you're trying to keep your kitty away from your fancy sweaters at the top of your closet (aka, their favorite napping spot).
17. A Greenies dental treat, since a lack of opposable thumbs makes it hard for your cat to brush their teeth. These treats can help promote gum and tooth health, which is imperative for any aging cat! Plus, they'll give your cat fresh breath, which is always welcome.
18. And a Greenies Pill Pocket treat that's just like sneaking veggies into a picky eater's meal. Simply place your cat's pill inside the treat, mold the soft treat around the pill, and watch them enjoy every last bite of what they *think* is a yummy snack.
19. A pet feeding mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around! This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.
20. And a bag of adult dry food so your feline can get all the nutrients they need to live a long (and healthy!) life. This dry food contains real chicken, whole grains, vegetables, and Blue Buffalo's LifeSource Bits, which are chock-full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to support immune health.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.