    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Say Goodbye To Cat-Related Stress With These 20 Useful Target Products

    Hello, self-cleaning litter box.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A waterless shampoo for the cool cats who really don't like taking baths. This spray is great for wiping dusty paws and clearing off any debris from the outside world while still maintaining the health of your cat's fur.

    the bottle of product
    Target

    Promising review: "This is awesome for my 4-week-old kitten. It is unscented but somehow made my kitten smell fresh and clean. It’s very convenient to avoid water baths, at a great price too!" —jb

    Price: $7.99

    2. A bag of PrettyLitter that's a necessity for monitoring your cat's health. Cats don't really show that they're going through the pain of health woes until the going gets bad, and this litter changes colors to act as the liaison between you and your cat's health.

    a cat in front of a litter box with pretty litter inside
    Target

    For example, my darling cat has had the energy of a kitten lately and has been eating normally and cuddling constantly — basically, all the signs of a healthy cat. Thanks to this litter, though, I detected that she was developing a urinary tract infection early on!

    Promising review: "This litter tells me when my cat might be sick or have abnormal urine. It doesn’t clump, which I like. It let me know I needed to take my calico to the vet, which helped me avoid a much bigger problem. It lasts for two months, so it’s not bad for the price." —Target Customer

    Price: $30.99

    3. A hooded donut bed so comfortable, you'll wish it came in human sizes. This is basically a bed with a built-in cover, making it the perfect cozy cocoon for their lil' cat naps.

    a small dog on the pink bed
    Target

    Promising review: "Love love love, it’s cute and it fits Oreo so well she really really loves it. The price was ok, it’s so adorable, pink in color with a little half cover and feels wonderful." —ClauT

    Price: $38.99+ (originally $46.99+, available in two sizes and two colors)

    4. A Bissell Little Green Pet Pro, because accidents happen — but that doesn't mean you need to keep your feline pal away from their favorite carpeted room. This machine will help you reach professional levels of clean when tackling odors and stains!

    model holding  portable vacuum with a dog and child sitting nearby
    Target

    Promising review: "Excellent machine for cleaning carpeted stairs and pet accidents. I’m very happy with my purchase." —Bratty

    Price: $164.99

    5. Or you can get an odor-eliminating spray if your cat has had one too many accidents and now the carpet just...smells of them. This works perfectly for carpets, fabric furniture, and hardwood floors — but I personally love using this for the litter area in my home!

    stain and odor eliminator spray
    Target

    Promising review: "Wow! I tried everything to get rid of my dog's pee smell on my carpet. This stuff is like magic! Seriously worth every penny! The smell is gone and so is the stain! Don’t think about it twice and buy it!" —Emi10

    Price: $24.49

    6. A tunnel cat scratcher, because a tall, maze-like cat tree may be too high a mountain for your elderly cat to traverse! If they love something that they can scratch at and hide in, this scratcher is a no-brainer.

    cardboard tunnel cat scratcher
    Target

    Promising review: "My cats LOVE this. Either they are scratching and playing on it, or jumping through it and having a great time!" —P

    Price: $23.99

    7. A treat-filled cat puzzle aka a necessity if your cat eats so quickly they get sick! This will help to slow down their meal time by making them search for their food, and will stimulate cognitive health!

    A cat with a puzzle
    Target

    Promising review: “Got this on sale for my senior rescue. She hunts out the treats. Helps keep her sharp.” —Aprilshowers

    Price: $14.99

    8. An automatic water fountain that's purrrfect if your cat is a diva about their drinking water (no shame). Some cats only prefer to drink water from a running stream, and this fountain works around the clock to make sure your cat's water is fresh and crisp for whenever they need a drink.

    Image of cat using fountain
    Target

    Promising review: "I found this without planning on buying one from Target. I have a former outdoor-only cat that splashes his water dish. I set it up and he and my other cats drank out of it almost instantly. They seem to like it much better than a different one I tried in the past. The price is also great!" —Courtneymay

    Price: $26.49

    9. A three-level interactive ball track, because playtime isn't just for kittens! This toy stays in its place as balls track through the tiers, making it perfect for older cats who don't have the energy to chase toys around the house.

    Cats with a track toy
    Target

    Promising review: “My kids picked this out as a welcome-to-the-family gift for a 'feline cousin.' The balls roll smoothly and make a little rattling noise the kitty loves. It's a great size even for a tiny kitty to play with, and a great price for the endless entertainment. A great bonus is that the dog can't get the balls out, so it's a safe toy to leave out.” —midwest mama

    Price: $7.99

    10. A self-cleaning litter box since cats are picky about where they'll go number two. (They love cleanliness!) This will make sure that your cat has a fresh WC every single time.

    gray cat standing in a self cleaning litter box
    Target

    Promising review: "I like that there is NO cleanup! Our two cats have adapted well to using it!" —Barbie

    Price: $199.99

    11. A self-cleaning brush with retractable teeth to make cleanup after a good brushing experience so easy, you'll wish you had purchased it sooner. This is a necessity if your cat needs extra help to groom themselves these days.

    Target

    Promising review: "My two cats and dog love this brush and it works so well. Both of my cats are short hair but one has a little bit longer hair than the other. My dog is a corgi-Chihuahua; he looks like a mini corgi and SHEDS bad. Definitely recommend and the price is great!" —Amjoch

    Price: $6.99

    12. An airtight pet food storage container perfect if you have a multi-pet home and need to keep your dog's food away from your new kitty's kibble.

    the food container
    Target

    Promising review: "Great storage for my 40-pound bag of food." —crookedtail

    Price: $16.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors) 

    13. A pair of nail trimmers sure to be a saving grace if your cat's claws are a little too long. Less claw means less excess dirt and litter stuck underneath!

    the trimmers in blue
    Target

    Promising review: "They actually work with very little hassle for cats, and are easy to see when angled or straight. No clipping too far up the nails." —Wolfink

    Price: $6.89

    14. A flea and tick collar so that you can let your four-legged friends roam the backyard without worrying about pests! They shouldn't have to forego the outdoors for fear of being bitten, and this collar eliminates existing fleas, ticks, flea eggs, and larvae that are on your cat while preventing new ones from hopping on board. It lasts for about seven months and is water-resistant — so you can really just put it on your feline and forget about the rest!

    the packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "I've been using the collar and I must say, it's straightforward to use and effective. Easy to put on my cat, and I've noticed a significant drop in flea and tick issues since we started using it. Overall, I'm pleased with this purchase." —Faith

    Price: $12.99

    15. A litter mat, because all cats need help to stop tracking litter all over the home. This mat traps litter that comes off your cat's paw after they use the WC.

    the grey rectangular litter mat
    Target

    Promising review: "Seems to be keeping the tracked litter in the mat like it is supposed to. Easy to vacuum off." —2 cats

    Price: $18.29

    16. A pet cave because cats love to lounge in enclosed spaces and this super-plush bed will give them a sense of security. It's perfect if you're trying to keep your kitty away from your fancy sweaters at the top of your closet (aka, their favorite napping spot).

    gray pet cave with sherpa lining
    Target

    Promising review: "So cute! My 6-month-old cat loves this little cave and didn’t hesitate to go right in. Great place to curl up and take a nap." —Karen

    Price: $30.49

    17. A Greenies dental treat, since a lack of opposable thumbs makes it hard for your cat to brush their teeth. These treats can help promote gum and tooth health, which is imperative for any aging cat! Plus, they'll give your cat fresh breath, which is always welcome.

    the 9.75 ounce container of treats
    Target

    Promising review: "My cat loves these. He's very picky and has a sensitive stomach. This flavor keeps his breath the freshest. They also help reduce plaque buildup and he has not had to have a cleaning in years." —MWK

    Price: $3.29+ (available in three sizes)

    18. And a Greenies Pill Pocket treat that's just like sneaking veggies into a picky eater's meal. Simply place your cat's pill inside the treat, mold the soft treat around the pill, and watch them enjoy every last bite of what they *think* is a yummy snack.

    the green packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "My cat loves these more than anything in the world, making it super easy to give her meds." —Kmac

    Price: $6.99

    19. A pet feeding mat, because messes are inevitable when dinnertime rolls around! This will keep your floors food-free, and will also protect them from water damage if your cat is the type to splash their water bowl before drinking.

    gray pet feeding mat
    Target

    Promising review: "Nice, small, unobtrusive little mat. It's difficult to find a pet food mat that is good quality, classy looking, and that works well (no sliding around!), but this one has been perfect in our small kitchen. Even on the small size I can fit two cat food dishes and a bowl of water." —Target reviewer

    Price: $8.29+ (available in two sizes)

    20. And a bag of adult dry food so your feline can get all the nutrients they need to live a long (and healthy!) life. This dry food contains real chicken, whole grains, vegetables, and Blue Buffalo's LifeSource Bits, which are chock-full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to support immune health.

    a cat with dry food in front of it
    Target

    Promising review: "Healthier food for my girl. Doesn't have all the bad stuff in it. She loves it too!" —Annie

    Price: $14.99+ (available in two sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.