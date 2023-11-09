30 Things From Nordstrom So Gorgeous You'll Probably Want To Add Them To Your Closet Immediately

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A Levi teddy coat, because sometimes you need to leave the house feeling like you're still wrapped in your duvet. Who am I kidding, that's an everyday feeling.
2. A pullover lounge set to help you add some pizzazz to your usual at-home get-up. You can set your favorite high school tee aside and slip into this buttery soft set that's just as comfy. And the best part? You can *actually* leave your house in this without looking like you're wearing pajamas.
3. An Ugg Tazz platform slipper, because the Y2K staple made a comeback in the past few years, and now, they're taking on a platformed style. I have this slipper in Chestnut, and OMG I think they're my favorite pair of Uggs I've ever owned — they slip on and off easily, keep my toes warm, and are comfy to walk in both in and out of the house. (I even traveled while wearing them!)
4. A faux leather handbag that comes in chrome, AKA the hue of the season (thanks to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour). It's great for wearing when you just need to bring your keys, phone, and wallet around, and its chain strap adds edge to any look.
5. A cropped sweater so you can serve major polo vibes without having to head out into the cold for lawn games. This plus your favorite pair of jeans is *muah* chef's kiss.
6. A cute officewear-inspired mini skirt since Gisele Bündchen's style cameo in Devil Wears Prada is currently going viral on TikTok. Here's the formula: pair this with a fitted button-up, rectangular glasses, sheer black stockings, and your favorite black pumps or ballet flats.
7. A... no... THE Skims soft lounge dress, because while many people try to replicate it, nothing fits quite like the real deal. This dress is great for any occasion — you can wear it in lieu of lounge pants and a sweater at home, or put it on for a cozy weekday dinner with your bestie.
8. A pair of brushed fleece tights so you can wear your favorite A-line skirt or sweater dress without freezing your legs off in winter.
9. A crewneck sweater that adds just a touch of coolness a la vertical stitching and a slouched fit. It's the perfect thing to throw on after a stretchy yoga session.
10. A Ralph Lauren wool coat, because it's a timeless cut, and you know what timeless means — it'll never go out of style. Consider this an investment piece.
11. A sheer ruched top perfect for visiting the parents during the holidays. OK, hear me out — you can layer this under a thick-strapped baby doll dress while enjoying dinner with your fam, but then wear it over a cute bralette when going out with your hometown friends. Talk about versatility.
12. A TikTok-favorite Marc Jacobs tote bag in a sturdy leather design. You can hold so many things in this tote — it's perfect whether you're headed to class, the office, or just going about your errands with all your necessities in one place.
13. And while we're on TikTok-famous pieces, a pair of Favorite Daughter pleated pants designed to look amazing on everyone. These have a pleated high waist and a wide-leg cut to go with any vibe, whether it's business casual, skater princess, or quiet luxury.
14. A puff-sleeve sweater aka the perfect way to have fun with your usual sweater-and-slacks outfit formula without straying too far from what you know.
15. A statement necklace which is basically what we'd imagine Fruity Pebbles would look like if they were made into a necklace. This is great for adding color and gems to your outfits and can work during any season, tbh.
16. A pair of straight-leg jeans to help you align with your all-black wardrobe while introducing a sleek yet flowy cut to your usual routine. Just like the wide-leg pants you know and love, these have a high-rise and a slight flare — but! the cool part about this cut is that it balances boxy, oversized tees and button-ups.
17. A pair of baggy cargo pants, because cargo pants are still everywhere — and they're only getting cuter. This is perfect for wearing with a cropped top and some sneakers, or with your favorite bodysuit and a pair of going-out heels!
19. A sleek leather mule, because you *can* have a fancy-looking shoe that's both comfy and easy to slip on and off.
20. A funnel neck sweater that looks like what polar bears would wear if they needed a cozy sweater for the winter. You can pair this with cream pants for a cute monochromatic moment or wear it with your favorite plaid skirt during the holidays.
21. A sparkly fit and flare dress, because you need something that's (almost) as fun as you are to wear to your holiday parties.
22. An AllSaints half-moon crossbody that's a mix between a crossbody bag and a fanny pack — it keeps all your belongings secure and within reach while not looking out-of-place with your fancier outfits.
23. A pair of aviator sunglasses to bring some instant '70s vibes to your fit while protecting your peepers from the sun. Also, there's just something about these that scream vintage Apres Ski, no?
24. A sweater vest, because vests are in — but not in a boxy '90s way. This vest crops ever so slightly and has a fitted silhouette so as not to overpower the other aspects of your outfit.
25. A pair of high-rise faux leather pants, since this past fashion month was all about leather, leather, and more leather. You can go all out and wear this with a leather vest, or juxtapose this with your favorite fuzzy sweater.
26. A pair of tube hoop earrings so you can add a statement without straying too far from your neutral-leaning palette.
27. A pair of suede cowboy boots, because cowboy boots are everywhere — why not grab a pair that comes in a non-conventional material?
28. A strapless minidress with a feather trim, because you can never have too many LBD's — especially ones that can work just as well at a chic wedding as it would during a NYE soiree.
29. A pair of waterproof boots to help you traverse any meteorological happenings in your city. This is basically like a cute rain boot for people who don't like tall boots — but it also works so well during those cold snowy days!
30. And a half-zip pullover with a bouclé knit to amp up the warm and cozy vibes this season which is all we can ever ask for.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.