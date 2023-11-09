Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Things From Nordstrom So Gorgeous You'll Probably Want To Add Them To Your Closet Immediately

    Say hello to your new forever pieces.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A Levi teddy coat, because sometimes you need to leave the house feeling like you're still wrapped in your duvet. Who am I kidding, that's an everyday feeling.

    a model wearing the knee length teddy coat in a wine cabernet color
    Nordstrom

    Price: $129.99 (originally $200; available in sizes XS–XXL and in eight colors)

    2. A pullover lounge set to help you add some pizzazz to your usual at-home get-up. You can set your favorite high school tee aside and slip into this buttery soft set that's just as comfy. And the best part? You can *actually* leave your house in this without looking like you're wearing pajamas.

    the pullover lounge set in pink
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This Ugg set is just perfect. After recovering from a brief illness, this is just what the doctor ordered. I can hang out in my home yet feel like I’m still stylish. It’s lightweight and is a perfect three-piece outfit." —SueK

    Price: $98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in five colors)

    3. An Ugg Tazz platform slipper, because the Y2K staple made a comeback in the past few years, and now, they're taking on a platformed style. I have this slipper in Chestnut, and OMG I think they're my favorite pair of Uggs I've ever owned — they slip on and off easily, keep my toes warm, and are comfy to walk in both in and out of the house. (I even traveled while wearing them!)

    the ugg in black
    Nordstrom

    JSYK, tons of reviewers mention needing to size up, and I agree — if you're between sizes, your best bet is to choose the next whole size up!

    Promising review: "These are awesome! Super soft, good traction, and the slight back holds your foot comfortably and securely so the platform is easy to walk in. I bought these to wear while I recover from a broken leg since the shoe is as tall as my walking boot and they’re perfect! I’ll wear them for years to come. " —Grace32

    Price: $130 (available in sizes 5–12 and two colors)

    4. A faux leather handbag that comes in chrome, AKA the hue of the season (thanks to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour). It's great for wearing when you just need to bring your keys, phone, and wallet around, and its chain strap adds edge to any look.

    Nordstrom

    Price: $33.75 (originally $45)

    5. A cropped sweater so you can serve major polo vibes without having to head out into the cold for lawn games. This plus your favorite pair of jeans is *muah* chef's kiss.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater. I love how thick the material is and how it holds its shape. I mostly wear it with leggings so more casually. I wear it multiple times a week from Zoom meetings to playdates at the park. I’ll most likely buy a second color based on how often I wear this!" —CollRiley

    Price: $48.75 (originally $65; available in sizes XS–L and in three colors)

    6. A cute officewear-inspired mini skirt since Gisele Bündchen's style cameo in Devil Wears Prada is currently going viral on TikTok. Here's the formula: pair this with a fitted button-up, rectangular glasses, sheer black stockings, and your favorite black pumps or ballet flats.

    the skirt in grey
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love this skirt! I wish it came in more colors. Perfect mini without being too short! I’ve styled it with knee high boots or ballet flats for day time." —maddyrrose

    Price: $119 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    7. A... no... THE Skims soft lounge dress, because while many people try to replicate it, nothing fits quite like the real deal. This dress is great for any occasion — you can wear it in lieu of lounge pants and a sweater at home, or put it on for a cozy weekday dinner with your bestie.

    a model wearing the dress in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "So comfortable and elegant the texture is so soft and feels like a second skin!" —Cindysayde

    Price: $88 (available in sizes XXS–4X and in 12 colors)

    8. A pair of brushed fleece tights so you can wear your favorite A-line skirt or sweater dress without freezing your legs off in winter.

    the tights in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I'm headed to a conference next month and given the frigid temperatures in those conference rooms I knew I needed something warm. Read the other rave reviews about these tights and I can now add my name to the list. These fit perfectly, look great and are so nice! Warm and soft indeed. Thinking about giving them as a gift for all my girlfriends." —Caroline80

    Price: $38 (available in sizes S–XL)

    9. A crewneck sweater that adds just a touch of coolness a la vertical stitching and a slouched fit. It's the perfect thing to throw on after a stretchy yoga session.

    the crewneck sweater in burnt orange
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Love this sweater! Very cozy but not too hot. Material is soft and color is beautiful!" —katiemarina

    Price: $51.75+ (originally $69; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 28 colors)

    10. A Ralph Lauren wool coat, because it's a timeless cut, and you know what timeless means — it'll never go out of style. Consider this an investment piece.

    a model wearing the coat in burgundy
    Nordstrom

    Price: $299.99 (originally $420; available in sizes 0–18 and in three colors)

    11. A sheer ruched top perfect for visiting the parents during the holidays. OK, hear me out — you can layer this under a thick-strapped baby doll dress while enjoying dinner with your fam, but then wear it over a cute bralette when going out with your hometown friends. Talk about versatility.

    the shirt in navy
    Nordstrom

    Price: $48 (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors)

    12. A TikTok-favorite Marc Jacobs tote bag in a sturdy leather design. You can hold so many things in this tote — it's perfect whether you're headed to class, the office, or just going about your errands with all your necessities in one place.

    the tote bag in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "If you’ve been thinking of you should or shouldn’t … YOU SHOULD. It’s the perfect size for everyday. Prob going to buy more in different colors." —VallVall

    Price: $395 (available in eight colors)

    13. And while we're on TikTok-famous pieces, a pair of Favorite Daughter pleated pants designed to look amazing on everyone. These have a pleated high waist and a wide-leg cut to go with any vibe, whether it's business casual, skater princess, or quiet luxury.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I loved the fit in these trousers. They are a timeless piece for your wardrobe. Super comfortable and long enough to wear high heels. I am definitely going to buy them in another color!" —I love these pants

    Price: $218+ (available in sizes 0–18 and in four colors)

    14. A puff-sleeve sweater aka the perfect way to have fun with your usual sweater-and-slacks outfit formula without straying too far from what you know.

    a model wearing the sweater in light blue
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This sweater really shows off your curves and maybe even enhances said curves. The color is delicious and so soothing to the eye." —KayRayPutty

    Price: $51.75+ (originally $69; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in five colors)

    15. A statement necklace which is basically what we'd imagine Fruity Pebbles would look like if they were made into a necklace. This is great for adding color and gems to your outfits and can work during any season, tbh.

    Nordstrom

    Price: $88 (available in two colors)

    16. A pair of straight-leg jeans to help you align with your all-black wardrobe while introducing a sleek yet flowy cut to your usual routine. Just like the wide-leg pants you know and love, these have a high-rise and a slight flare — but! the cool part about this cut is that it balances boxy, oversized tees and button-ups.

    the pants in black
    Nordstrom

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 23–32)

    17. A pair of baggy cargo pants, because cargo pants are still everywhere — and they're only getting cuter. This is perfect for wearing with a cropped top and some sneakers, or with your favorite bodysuit and a pair of going-out heels!

    model wearing the navy cargo pants
    Nordstrom

    Price: $59 (available in sizes XXS–XL and in three colors)

    18. A fuzzy knit scarf that'll instantly up the cozy-and-cute ante on any outfit you're wearing.

    Nordstrom

    Price: $48 (available in five colors)

    19. A sleek leather mule, because you *can* have a fancy-looking shoe that's both comfy and easy to slip on and off.

    the mule in black leather
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I love a mule, and this pair in silver steals the show! I received a ton of compliments wearing these. A little stiff, but nothing I couldn’t work with. Fits true to size." —50FashionablyThriving

    Price: $90.90+ (originally $140; available in sizes 4–14, including wide fits, and in 11 colors)

    20. A funnel neck sweater that looks like what polar bears would wear if they needed a cozy sweater for the winter. You can pair this with cream pants for a cute monochromatic moment or wear it with your favorite plaid skirt during the holidays.

    the sweater in cream
    Nordstrom

    Price: $59 (available in sizes XXS–XL and in three colors)

    21. A sparkly fit and flare dress, because you need something that's (almost) as fun as you are to wear to your holiday parties.

    the dress in sparkle red purple and gold stripes
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Loved this dress. Bought it for New Year's Eve and it was a hit. I usually a 16 but got it in a 14 and it was a great fit. Dress is a little stretchy." —thursdayafternoon

    Price: $149 (available in sizes 2–16 and in two colors)

    22. An AllSaints half-moon crossbody that's a mix between a crossbody bag and a fanny pack — it keeps all your belongings secure and within reach while not looking out-of-place with your fancier outfits.

    a model wearing the scarf in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I wore this bag all over Europe on a recent trip and it was PERFECT! Fit my phone, wallet, sunglasses, and Chapstick - all the essentials. It lays flat and isn’t too bulky. It could easily be dressed up or down! The leather is really soft but doesn’t scratch easily! Absolutely love this bag!" —KenzEg

    Price: $153.30+ (originallyh $219; available in five colors)

    23. A pair of aviator sunglasses to bring some instant '70s vibes to your fit while protecting your peepers from the sun. Also, there's just something about these that scream vintage Apres Ski, no?

    the sunglasses in brown
    Nordstrom

    Price: $39

    24. A sweater vest, because vests are in — but not in a boxy '90s way. This vest crops ever so slightly and has a fitted silhouette so as not to overpower the other aspects of your outfit.

    the sweater vest in grey
    Nordstrom

    Price: $75 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in two colors)

    25. A pair of high-rise faux leather pants, since this past fashion month was all about leather, leather, and more leather. You can go all out and wear this with a leather vest, or juxtapose this with your favorite fuzzy sweater.

    another model wearing the pants in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These faux leather slacks ARE better than leather. They are so soft and buttery. Feels like real leather." —DeAnna Sproul

    Price: $175+ (available in sizes 0–26 and in three colors)

    26. A pair of tube hoop earrings so you can add a statement without straying too far from your neutral-leaning palette.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These are very pretty and as large as they are, they are not heavy. I will be purchasing a silver pair also!" —Zoomzoom

    Price: $68 (available in two colors)

    27. A pair of suede cowboy boots, because cowboy boots are everywhere — why not grab a pair that comes in a non-conventional material?

    the boot in beige
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and true to size impressive style can wear with anything (dress, shorts, jeans, skirts, rompers, etc.)" —Carla H

    Price: $259.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors)

    28. A strapless minidress with a feather trim, because you can never have too many LBD's — especially ones that can work just as well at a chic wedding as it would during a NYE soiree.

    the dress in black
    Nordstrom

    Price: $158 (available in sizes 0–14 and in two colors)

    29. A pair of waterproof boots to help you traverse any meteorological happenings in your city. This is basically like a cute rain boot for people who don't like tall boots — but it also works so well during those cold snowy days!

    the boots in black with a cream faux shearling interior
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These boots are so incredibly warm and comfy! I've been wearing them everywhere since they arrived and definitely recommend them to keep your feet cozy and dry. The traction is really good in the snow, not great on ice, but not any worse than anything else. They do take some effort to get on and off, which I don't mind, but if you want something you can slide on and off hands-free these won't work. I do really love them though!" —Rachel

    Price: $91+ (originally $130; available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors)

    30. And a half-zip pullover with a bouclé knit to amp up the warm and cozy vibes this season which is all we can ever ask for.

    a model wearing the half zip pullover in cream
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "The best cozy sweater for still looking put together." —Hbfo

    Price: $108 (available in sizes XS–XL and in five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.