    If You’re Looking For A Wardrobe Refresh, Try Out Some Of These 27 Amazon Pieces Reviewers Love

    After all, spring is all about renewing yourself.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A two-piece linen set that will make it seem like you get all your clothes bespoke. This set comes with a crop top and pants that you can wear together for a monochromatic moment or mix and match with other pieces.

    reviewer in a sleeveless jumpsuit posing by a flowered trellis outside a building
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this set so much I’m going to buy it in a different color! It was perfect for my trip to New York! It was perfect for walking all day long. It’s fresh and lightweight." —Berta Bray

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors)

    2. Or! A muslin two-piece shorts and button-down set just in case you want to bring the same airy feel and organic look to your loungewear but with long sleeves instead of long pants.

    a reviewer wearing the brown set while in Greece
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Perfect outfit to dress up or down with sandals or sneakers. I bought this for a trip to Greece to wear while shopping. It was very comfortable. I also like how I can wear the pieces separately!" —Cori

    Price: $23.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors/styles)

    3. An off-the-shoulder shirt that will slot right into any "-core" you're into right now. This is the perfect top for dressing down with slacks for the office or dressing up with a mini skirt when going out.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s classy enough to wear to a nice dinner but cute enough to wear to the bar. It makes me feel more put together but idk I love it. It fits good, I use it for a complete off-the-shoulder shirt, it fits over both shoulders too." —Alejandra

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors)

    4. A v cute tiered maxi skirt that's a no-thoughts-required way to look like a million bucks. This paired with a tube top in a matching color and a tan leather belt, will give you major coastal Cali influencer vibes. And OMG, I almost forgot — it has pockets!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for! I have seen skirts like this all over my Pinterest and this fits very true to size. The elastic was comfortable, high-waisted or low-waisted. Length is long but great! Plus, it has pockets!! Great find!" —Gabrielle Lynch

    Price: $33.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors)

    5. A breezy button-down that's made for looking like a chic Parisian who's about to take the train down to St. Tropez for a vacay.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "Great shirt, good quality, and fairly priced. It’s light and airy with just a tad of sheerness to it. I bought the light blue and black and love them both." —Amb1852

    Price: $21.45+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 colors)

    6. A gorgeously romantic floral print midi dress, because even if you won't be skipping through a field of fresh blooms this season, you can still dress the part.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of the cutest dresses I have ever purchased! I have thick arms, and the sleeves didn't cut off my circulation. It isn’t see-through, which is nice, and I got a lot of compliments on it." —Lauren

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors)

    7. A tie-front cropped shirt that will elevate your go-to tee-and-jeans outfit, STAT. You can wear this as a shirt practically anywhere, or use it as a coverup when you're by the beach! 

    reviewer sitting, posing in pink tie front top
    reviewer posing in white tie front top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Fit perfectly, I love that it’s loose enough to feel appropriate for a casual event (doesn’t even look cropped from the back), but still open enough for a cute look. Literally my new favorite shirt." —Val

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in nine colors)

    8. A fitted one-shoulder top you'll gravitate toward until the warm weather ends. Whether you're layering this under a cardigan or are wearing it alone with some palazzo pants, this piece will surely be a head-turner.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "This shirt really exceeded my expectations. I thought it wasn't going to be cute, but I took a chance anyway. I'm very happy I did! If you are going to order, pick your normal shirt size. I ordered my usual size, and it fit perfectly. Will be buying more." —kenisha

    Price: $19.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in four colors)

    9. bell-sleeve blouse so you can show off your inner Daisy Jones & The Six character in the blink of an eye.

    reviewer smiling and posing in the green top
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Perfect seasonal transition top!! This top is SO cute and easy to dress up/down. I wore it with white shorts and got so many compliments. I've also worn it to dinner with jeans and got a great reaction there, too! It's lightweight without being hot and warm enough to keep you from being chilly in the evening. Worth it!!!"  —Caroline Doss

    Price: $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors)

    10. A button-up denim skirt because long skirts really are everything for the spring — think about it: spring mornings are way too cold for mini skirts, but come noon, you probably are looking for something to keep your legs from overheating. This skirt can button all the way down when you're feeling extra chilly, and then unbutton during the day to create a breezy slit!

    reviewer posing in a mirror, wearing the denim skirt
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Very comfortable, fit was perfect. Love that it is versatile for winter or the beach." —Nicole P.

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 13 colors/styles)

    11. A short-sleeve T-shirt dress that comes with basically everything you'd want out of a comfy dress: pockets, a tie-waist, and a lightweight, breathable fabric! This will be your go-to dress to pair with sneakers and a jean jacket — but don't stop there! This can also work really well with your favorite pumps!

    reviewer posing in the striped dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I love this dress! I wore it a few times a week this past spring/summer and it is so comfortable and versatile. I have worn it with tennis shoes for a comfortable daytime look and also with a long, beaded necklace and wedge sandals for a dinner/nighttime look. I will definitely be buying more of these this season in different colors. It washes really well, too (I hang it dry to preserve the color)." —Kris M.

    Price: $29.75+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 26 colors)

    12. colorful jean jacket because at this point, denim jackets are just as classic for spring as florals — why not have fun by wearing this must-have transitional piece in your favorite color?!

    reviewer posing wearing the jacket in pink
    reviewer posing wearing the purple jean jacket
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend sizing up!

    Promising review: "Nice, versatile jean jacket. I bought the white one, purchased it in a larger size than I usually wear. It’s not stiff, looks nice, and it's comfortable. Washed once, did not put it in the dryer, hung it to dry instead. Looks great! I do suggest sizing up." —T M

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors)

    13. A deep V-neck crop top that serves major '70s vibes! You can pair this with a knitted skirt if you really wanna play up the retro look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews, but this top is too perfect not to sing its praises. I have a small frame and a larger chest (32G) so I was skeptical that this top would fit in my usual size (small). However, it fits perfectly. I attribute this mostly to the quality of the material, which is very soft and super stretchy, and will probably still fit even through weight gain/loss. It's also a full top — the material does not roll up but fully covers my midriff and the straps and cups provide enough coverage and support so a bra isn't needed. My one slight gripe is that I ordered brown and the actual shade is more coppery than the advertised pic, but the color is still nice, and the thread on the fabric is shiny, which is quite lovely. Would recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $20.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 24 colors)

    14. A silky tank so you can look fancy-schmancy while you're out to brunch that still allows the breeze to flow.

    a reviewer posing for selfie in satin white top and black skirt, with badge on waistband
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top is very soft, fabric is very pretty. I got it in white. Has a good length. It’s double-lined, so your bra won’t show through. Definitely dress it up or down. I think it’s a great staple to have." —Katie

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors)

    15. A fuzzy three-piece sweat suit because there is nothing quite as comfortable as feeling like your clothes are made out of teddy bears. Plus, you can pair this set's cardigan with jeans and a tee while walking around town!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This set is amazing! So soft and comfy. The material allows for stretch. I read the reviews and ordered a medium when I usually wear a small. The length of the pants is perfect. It hits the floor slightly. Buy this set! You won’t regret it." —Christine Crisci

    Price: $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 28 colors)

    16. A halter tank top that you can simply throw on with a pair of jean shorts and have an outfit that looks like it was well thought-out. Plus, reviewers ~love~ that you don't need a bra to sport this baby.

    a reviewer wearing the top in white
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have bought this top in seven different colors because I am that obsessed with it. I have gifted it to all of my friends for their birthdays because it is that great. It is spandex-like material and super comfy, but the fit and style of it are what I am obsessed with. It is super cute. I wear this to work out in or even just wear to go out in without a bra underneath, and it keeps everything in check. My number one clothing item for the last couple of months!!" —Midwestern Girl

    "I read the reviews and couldn’t believe that women with large breasts, such as myself, could really go braless with this top. Yup. It’s true." —Aimee

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors)

    17. A wrap-style tunic, becuase putting on an *actual* wrap top includes various complicated ties — but, dang, does it look so good. This top gives you the same cute look while feeling as comfy as your favorite tee.

    reviewer in a dark V-neck top and jeans poses with hand in hair by a lemon tree
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The shirt is perfect! It's lightweight but not flimsy. It's soft to the touch. It's great for wearing to work without being too dressy. Works really well with dress slacks; can't wait to try it with skirts this summer!" —Keisha Page

    Price: $25.99 (available in sizes 16–24 and 10 colors)

    18. A ruffled crop top that you can wear anywhere, whether you're enjoying a picnic with your boo or traversing a new city during vacay. Just pair this with flowing linen pants or your favorite denim shorts and watch the compliments roll in.

    reviewer in a black ruffled top with jeans
    reviewer showing the tie back of the white top with a pink skirt on
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Prime members: You can try before you buy!

    Promising review: "This top is soooo cute! The top where the shoulders are are elastic, so they're stretchy and will stay wherever you place them. The wrap tie is super great as well. It's a lightweight material but it's not see-through at all. I wore with a strapless bra, but you can easily do without a bra." —Lizette A.

    Price: $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors)

    19. A pair of capri pants, because they're back, but not in the way you're used to — think less cargo capris of the 2000s and more fitted cropped pants circa 1960s legends like Sophia Loren. These pants go very well with frilly blouses and pointed-toe slingbacks — but you can also go for a more skater princess look and pair this with an oversized hoodie and Vans!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love the fit of these. I am 5’9” and often have trouble finding comfortable shorts and capris. This is a pull-on and very comfortable fabric. It feels like great quality, and you can dress it up with a nice blouse. I would buy again!" —Carolin Pacheco

    Price: $21.50+ (available in sizes 6–16 and in eight colors)

    20. satin button-up for a fun, reflective, and fancy-looking upgrade to your typical button-up shirt!

    a reviewer in a knotted lavender satin blouse and distressed jeans, smiling, standing indoors
    a reviewer in the blue satin blouse and black thigh high black patent leather boots sitting on a blue chair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I love the look and feel of this blouse. It's beautiful, well-made, and feels great against my skin! I have three of these and will surely order more. I wear them with 100% mulberry silk scarves and get loads of compliments. These blouses really make you feel like a million bucks without draining the bank account!" —DragonflyArts

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 18 colors)

    21. A strapless bustier so that you can look like you have a personal stylist on speed dial. This top, plus your favorite blue jeans and go-to jewelry pieces, is the perfect outfit formula for a night out with friends.