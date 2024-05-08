If You’re Looking For A Wardrobe Refresh, Try Out Some Of These 27 Amazon Pieces Reviewers Love

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A two-piece linen set that will make it seem like you get all your clothes bespoke. This set comes with a crop top and pants that you can wear together for a monochromatic moment or mix and match with other pieces.
2. Or! A muslin two-piece shorts and button-down set just in case you want to bring the same airy feel and organic look to your loungewear but with long sleeves instead of long pants.
3. An off-the-shoulder shirt that will slot right into any "-core" you're into right now. This is the perfect top for dressing down with slacks for the office or dressing up with a mini skirt when going out.
4. A v cute tiered maxi skirt that's a no-thoughts-required way to look like a million bucks. This paired with a tube top in a matching color and a tan leather belt, will give you major coastal Cali influencer vibes. And OMG, I almost forgot — it has pockets!
5. A breezy button-down that's made for looking like a chic Parisian who's about to take the train down to St. Tropez for a vacay.
6. A gorgeously romantic floral print midi dress, because even if you won't be skipping through a field of fresh blooms this season, you can still dress the part.
7. A tie-front cropped shirt that will elevate your go-to tee-and-jeans outfit, STAT. You can wear this as a shirt practically anywhere, or use it as a coverup when you're by the beach!
8. A fitted one-shoulder top you'll gravitate toward until the warm weather ends. Whether you're layering this under a cardigan or are wearing it alone with some palazzo pants, this piece will surely be a head-turner.
9. A bell-sleeve blouse so you can show off your inner Daisy Jones & The Six character in the blink of an eye.
Promising reviews: "Perfect seasonal transition top!! This top is SO cute and easy to dress up/down. I wore it with white shorts and got so many compliments. I've also worn it to dinner with jeans and got a great reaction there, too! It's lightweight without being hot and warm enough to keep you from being chilly in the evening. Worth it!!!" —Caroline Doss
Price: $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors)
10. A button-up denim skirt because long skirts really are everything for the spring — think about it: spring mornings are way too cold for mini skirts, but come noon, you probably are looking for something to keep your legs from overheating. This skirt can button all the way down when you're feeling extra chilly, and then unbutton during the day to create a breezy slit!
11. A short-sleeve T-shirt dress that comes with basically everything you'd want out of a comfy dress: pockets, a tie-waist, and a lightweight, breathable fabric! This will be your go-to dress to pair with sneakers and a jean jacket — but don't stop there! This can also work really well with your favorite pumps!
Promising reviews: "I love this dress! I wore it a few times a week this past spring/summer and it is so comfortable and versatile. I have worn it with tennis shoes for a comfortable daytime look and also with a long, beaded necklace and wedge sandals for a dinner/nighttime look. I will definitely be buying more of these this season in different colors. It washes really well, too (I hang it dry to preserve the color)." —Kris M.
Price: $29.75+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 26 colors)
12. A colorful jean jacket because at this point, denim jackets are just as classic for spring as florals — why not have fun by wearing this must-have transitional piece in your favorite color?!
Reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "Nice, versatile jean jacket. I bought the white one, purchased it in a larger size than I usually wear. It’s not stiff, looks nice, and it's comfortable. Washed once, did not put it in the dryer, hung it to dry instead. Looks great! I do suggest sizing up." —T M
Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors)
13. A deep V-neck crop top that serves major '70s vibes! You can pair this with a knitted skirt if you really wanna play up the retro look.
14. A silky tank so you can look fancy-schmancy while you're out to brunch that still allows the breeze to flow.
15. A fuzzy three-piece sweat suit because there is nothing quite as comfortable as feeling like your clothes are made out of teddy bears. Plus, you can pair this set's cardigan with jeans and a tee while walking around town!
16. A halter tank top that you can simply throw on with a pair of jean shorts and have an outfit that looks like it was well thought-out. Plus, reviewers ~love~ that you don't need a bra to sport this baby.
17. A wrap-style tunic, becuase putting on an *actual* wrap top includes various complicated ties — but, dang, does it look so good. This top gives you the same cute look while feeling as comfy as your favorite tee.
18. A ruffled crop top that you can wear anywhere, whether you're enjoying a picnic with your boo or traversing a new city during vacay. Just pair this with flowing linen pants or your favorite denim shorts and watch the compliments roll in.
Promising review: "This top is soooo cute! The top where the shoulders are are elastic, so they're stretchy and will stay wherever you place them. The wrap tie is super great as well. It's a lightweight material but it's not see-through at all. I wore with a strapless bra, but you can easily do without a bra." —Lizette A.
Price: $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors)
19. A pair of capri pants, because they're back, but not in the way you're used to — think less cargo capris of the 2000s and more fitted cropped pants circa 1960s legends like Sophia Loren. These pants go very well with frilly blouses and pointed-toe slingbacks — but you can also go for a more skater princess look and pair this with an oversized hoodie and Vans!
20. A satin button-up for a fun, reflective, and fancy-looking upgrade to your typical button-up shirt!
Promising reviews: "I love the look and feel of this blouse. It's beautiful, well-made, and feels great against my skin! I have three of these and will surely order more. I wear them with 100% mulberry silk scarves and get loads of compliments. These blouses really make you feel like a million bucks without draining the bank account!" —DragonflyArts
Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 18 colors)