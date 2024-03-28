31 Fun Things To Buy Yourself So Every Day Can Feel Like Your Birthday

Popular products from this list
1. An Eadem Cashmere Peel exfoliating toner that, mark my words, will be the Next Big Thing in the skincare world. This toner combines the milky texture of a Korean essence with the gentle exfoliation of a French toner, which means skin that's bright, glowing, and hydrated. It's a necessity for anyone who finds fun in unique additions to their skincare routine.
2. A nut milk machine, which, with just a handful of nuts and water, can make any alternative milk! This is perfect if you constantly question buying pre-packaged cauliflower rice or zoodles when you can make them from scratch — and have fun doing it! Basically, you'll be able to make the real stuff at home without worrying about any additives!
3. A Giddy Up vase so that you can add a bit of yee-haw to your floral arrangements. It's a cute way to spruce up your space, and saves you from boring clear vases!
4. A claw clip with a unique shape that's both fun and functional. This clip's wide mouth grabs large amounts of hair, and its side-facing design will add way more aesthetic than a traditional back-facing clip.
Promising review: "One of my best claws for my long curly hair. I own six of them in different colors. It's great that it lies flat so I don't bump so much into things, like other claws do: car seat, pillow when sleeping, my partner's arm while dancing. They give a very stable and lasting impression. The colors, as well as the shape, are gorgeous. Will probably come back for even more colors." —Free People Customer
Get it from Free People for $28 (available in six colors).
5. A copy of the book Burn After Writing so you can fully enjoy the cathartic feeling of getting it all out and then getting rid of it! You can jot down your deepest, darkest secrets or write those letters you'll never send, then dip into the fun of releasing those things!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for, and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try different things. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you, and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32+ (available in two styles).
6. A Lego flower bouquet that's as fun to set up as it is to look at every day. You'll build your bouquet out of Lego pieces and then enjoy sprucing up your space with this unique floral arrangement.
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok from @shaelorend. The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising review: "The bouquet looked absolutely stunning. The attention to detail was impressive, and the colors of the flowers were vibrant and eye-catching. The bouquet is not only aesthetically pleasing but also a lot of fun to put together. My son was able to complete it within an hour, which was fantastic. The instructions were clear and easy to follow, which made the entire experience enjoyable for him." —1teaspoon
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
7. A gorgeous LED pearl shell light if you light up whenever "Part Of Your World" comes on. This can work in any quirky bedroom setup or add an ambient glow to your nautically-themed home.
Promising review: "The picture doesn't do justice to the iridescent paint. I ordered the pink lamp, and it glimmers with hues of purple and green. Very pretty and mermaid-esque. I was worried about the size because of other reviews, but the size is perfect and matches the product description. Any bigger would be too gaudy for a dresser or nightstand, in my opinion. It gives off as much light as your standard hallway nightlight, so maybe too dim for kids who are scared of the dark, but perfect for teens or adults who can't fall asleep with bright lights left on. I love that it's cordless so I can place it anywhere for decoration, though I haven't tested the battery longevity yet. My lamp arrived packaged in styrofoam and had zero damage. I'm very pleased. It reminds me of Urban Outfitters' aesthetic and is perfect for a modern cabana decor theme." —Natalia C.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in pink or white).
8. And a Bedhead Deep Waver tool to bring the mermaid vibes to your hair. This is as easy to use as a flat iron and will create the beachiest waves you've seen in a minute.
Promising reviews: "Found a bunch of TikToks with tips on how to use this particular crimper, and I love it. Heats up quickly and easy to use." —Katelin Schroeder
"Where has this been all my life! I’m in love! I have long, fine hair that doesn’t hold curls very well. It tends to be very straight, and I always have it back in a pony or up in a messy bun because it has no volume. This wave iron gives it tons of body and volume. It’s like magic!" —Tonya Fleming
Get it from Amazon for $26.95+ (available in two colors).
9. An Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask that people say is the most fun they've ever had. This mask bubbles up in just a few minutes to get your pores squeaky clean with kaolin clay and charcoal.
Watch a TikTok of the foaming mask bubble!
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not." —LizaB
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
10. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt so you can have movie theater popcorn the next time you have a murder-mystery Netflix binge.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says: "Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.40.
11. A nifty self-stirring mug that will ensure your matcha latte never separates again! If you stretch out your caffeinated beverages for what can feel like hours, this mug will keep your drink frothy ’til the very last drop.
Plus it comes with a handy travel lid!
Check out a TikTok of the self-stirring mug in action.
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self-stirring function, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug halfway with water, turn it on, and let it do its own thing." —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in five colors).
12. A disco ball planter because you know what's more fun than a disco ball? A disco ball that can house your favorite plant bbs, that's what.
It also comes with a wooden stand! Plus it's featured in this TikTok from @annamoraan.
Lunar Sol is a woman-owned small business in Saint Paul, Minnesota, selling unique home decor.
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $29.97.