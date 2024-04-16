BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
21 Flouncy Dresses From Walmart That Will Make You Feel Like The Main Character In A Rom-Com

Because truly is there any other vibe you'd rather give.

Isabella Sarlija
by Isabella Sarlija

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A crochet dress so you can rock running-towards-my-lover-on-a-shore-at-sunset vibes despite being miles away from the coast.

a model wearing the dress in beige
Walmart

Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–3X and two colors)

2. A shirred waist dress perfect for when you can spare about 2% of your daily energy on thinking about what to wear. Just put this together with your favorite white sneakers and denim jacket and people will think you spent hours getting ready.

Walmart, BuzzFeed

Promising review: "This is the sweetest dress; I love that it is 100% polyester, and it flows beautifully. I bought both lavender and black; I wish there were more colors in this style and fabric. Highly recommend!" —Mucksy

Price: $12.98 (available in sizes XS–3X and in two colors)

3. A cutout maxi dress, because is it just me, or did all 2000s Rom-Coms revolve around people working at magazines?! If you're after something that looks like you scored it before it hit the runway, this is just the thing.

model in a red patterned dress with sheer sleeves and strappy sandals
Walmart

Promising review: "Very pretty. Fits well. Nice quality!" —Maria

Price: $19.80 (originally $34; available in sizes XS–3X and three colors)

4. A slip dress that's absolutely what Romy and Michele would wear in 2024. It has a fun side slit so that you can rock a pop of color while breezing through (and letting the breeze through... *badum tsss*) the wedding season.

Walmart

Promising review: "beautiful dress! The neon color is bright, brilliant, and gorgeous. The fit is great and the adjustable straps were a nice addition to get the perfect fit." —wellnista

Price: $23.62 (originally $34; available in sizes XS–2XL and in four colors)

5. An off the shoulder dress perfect for a Mamma Mia!-inspired and sun-filled getaway.

Walmart

Promising review: "Beautiful colors, first Spring dress of the season, great value, well made, awesome fit, ordered with ease! Nothing that I don't like about this purchase." —Abthing

Price: $18.20 (originally $26; available in sizes XS–5X and two colors)

6. A ruffle-neck dress, because there's no reason you *shouldn't* look like you're dressed to the nines, even if you're only going to the farmers market. TBH, there's nothing more rom-com than running into your crush while shopping for produce.

person wearing the dress in white
Walmart

Promising review: "Super cute! I can't wait to style different ways. This dress can be dressed up or down." —Kristin

Price: $19.60 (originally $28; available in sizes XS–3X and four colors)

7. Or a satin halter dress with a gorgeous floral pattern throughout that says, "yes, I want to celebrate spring," while adhering to your preferred earthy color palette. Because you CAN have spring outfits without pastels!

person in a floral halter-neck dress and strappy heels poses on a plain background
Walmart

Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in three colors) 

8. A long-sleeve maxi dress because, HELLOOOO — florals mean spring! These pastel-yet-muted colors are perf for your shabby chic aesthetic, and can work just as well in the height of summer as it does during the rainy spring season.

A long sleeve maxi dress
Walmart

Promising review: "My dress was amazing! I wore it to my sister's wedding, and I got so many compliments! It fits well and true to size. The material is quality and laced underneath with a slip." —Andria

Price: $36.99 (originally $49.98; available in sizes S–XL and in six colors)

9. A sleeveless dress so you can look like a Grecian goddess as you continue through your wedding season marathon. This is the perfect wedding guest dress since its bright color is chill enough for daytime weddings, while its floor-length skirt will totally be appropriate for black-tie events.

A yellow sleeveless dress
Walmart

Promising review: "Love the dress. It's very comfortable and can easily be dressed up with some accessories. I've gotten lot of compliments on this dress every time I wear it. Would definitely buy again." —Emily

Price: $5.99+ (originally $9.99+; available in sizes S–XXL and four colors)

10. A strappy denim dress with a fun paisley design that's just begging to be worn to a cute picnic date.

model in a sleeveless patterned midi dress and white sandals standing against a plain background
Walmart

Promising review: "It will be great when it starts to get very warm outside. Thank you!" —Walmart Customer

Price: $26.98 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in two colors)

11. A sleeveless sweater dress ideal for fancy dinners, and here's why: It's cozy enough to wear for extended periods of time while looking chic enough to serve looks on the 'Gram.

person in a sleeveless striped dress holding a clutch
Walmart

Price: $30.88 (available in sizes S–XL and in four colors)

12. A satin-y V-neck dress about to become *everything* for your new spring palette, which includes airy metallics paired with bright accessories. Those hot pink shoes you thought were only wearable during last year's Barbiecore trend? They just got another breath of life.

people in a sleeveless v-neck midi dress and strappy sandals standing against a neutral backdrop
Walmart

Promising review: "This is a beautiful, nice weight satin, not thin. Can be dressed casual or dressy. I am planning on wearing with pink satin blazer for dressy and denim jacket for casual. So happy I got it!" —Sandy

Price: $23.80 (originally $34; available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

13. A ribbed scoop neck dress that'll allow you to look like you're off to a fancy party in the Meditteranean while feeling as though you're stepping out in your most buttery, cozy PJs.

Walmart

Promising review: "Originally bought this dress in black and as soon as I got it delivered I went back on the app and ordered four more in all the colors. absolutely LOVE this dress." —Walmart Customer

Price: $10+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in four colors)

14. A ruffle and eyelet dress if you're still not over the coquette aesthetic (me neither). This is just begging to be worn with all your favorite flats and a bow in your hair.

A model poses in a sleeveless mini dress with eyelet hem detail, paired with black boots
Walmart

Promising review: "It's a cute dress to begin with but add the eyelet fabric and it's spectacular!" —Walmart Customer

Price: $11.58 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors) 

15. A midi wrap dress, because why only go for a fun pattern when you can also have a unique silhouette? In all seriousness, this, plus a bucket bag, is everything you need to channel your inner Parisian.

person in a floral dress and strappy sandals standing in a pose
Walmart

Promising review: "The Sofia Vergara Women's Faux Wrap Dress is a well made, affordable luxury item. It's very pretty, and a luxury piece of clothing that won't go out of style." —Pearl

Price: $18.20 (originally $26; available in sizes XS–5X and in two colors)

16. A ruched dress with balloon sleeves so you can have a dreamy Cinderella moment during those formal spring parties. (Don't worry, you'll only look like Cinderella — no need to rush home before midnight!)

the dress in blue with orange and white flowers
Walmart

Price: $10.70+ (originally $19.98+; available in sizes XS–2XL and in four colors)

17. A denim button-down dress proving that jeans and jean jackets aren't the only denim pieces coming back this spring. Wear this with black pointed-toe heels to make Andy Sachs herself wonder where you got your dress.

a model wearing the blue denim dress
Walmart

Price: $50 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

18. A flouncy puff-sleeve dress if you want to dress up for the laundry list of wedding showers and garden parties... but make it goth.

person in a short-sleeved, knee-length black dress holding a clutch
Walmart

Promising review: "I love this dress. It is just the right height and it isn't too thin either. The fabric feels pleasant to the skin. The dress goes down to the knees. I plan to get one in another color too." —E

Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and in 12 colors)

19. A waist-tie dress if you have a full day planned with no time for outfit changes. This is the go-to dress if you need something you can run around town in while still looking chic enough for a fancy dinner with your boo.

A model wearing the orange dress
Walmart

Promising review: "Very comfortable. Love the feeling of the fabric. I love it and can wear it with everything! Dress it up or dress it down!!" —Pia

Price: $21.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in four colors)

20. A striped sweater dress so you can *feel* like you're stepping out in a long, cozy shirt while looking cute enough to hit up a swanky tea room.

Model in a short-sleeved, horizontal striped dress, posing for the camera
Walmart

Promising review: "I love the way this dress fits and the length of it is perfect for work! It is so comfortable and professional at the same time. Stretchy yet comfortable fit. I love it!" —Walmart Customer

Price: $19.60 (originally $28; available in sizes XS–3X)

21. Annnnd an MCM-inspired mockneck dress you can use to tap into your dream role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

person in a sleeveless turtleneck dress posing
Walmart

Promising review: "The fabric is a good weight and so pretty on. It drapes beautifully on the body." —Cheryl

Price: $18.20 (originally $26; available in sizes XS–3X and two colors)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.