    If You Want Happy Feet, Add These 28 Cute And Comfy Shoes To Your Cart

    You feet and style will thank you.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel proves that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite band tee and broken-in pair of jeans.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and in 18 colors).

    2. A mesh slip-on shoe because, honestly, who has time for laces? These shoes are made from mesh, meaning they'll conform to your foot like a glove while still remaining exceptionally breathable.

    a photoset of the shoes in black on a reviewers foot
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I would buy again. I am on my feet for eight hours and find them wide enough with enough arch support." —Donna

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 25 colors).

    3. A pair of structured Clarks flip-flops with footbed cushions, so you won't come away from your day at the beach with aching soles.

    a reviewer wearing the shoes in black with white polka dots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent product, super comfortable, I have wide feet and these fit from the start perfectly, I did have to size up. Clarks have been my comfortable shoes for years." —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 63 colors).

    4. A black pointed-toe pump because it's the type of basic, versatile shoe that belongs in every wardrobe. The footbed forms to your foot, while the leather stretches easily for a perfect fit. I have these shoes, and I can easily spend hours in them without feeling an ounce of pain.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These fit and feel so good on my wide width foot. The arch is not extremely defined, but enough is there to make my foot happy. These do NOT hurt my feet at all. I think I could play basketball in them. :) LOVE them!" —CC

    Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits and in two colors).

    5. A pair of slide sandals that feel like walking on clouds. These sandals have an ethylene vinyl acetate sole, which just so happens to be the same material from which spongey running shoes are made. These'll give you all the comfort of supportive, bouncy shoes while also amping up your style with a very on-trend look!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have wide and flat feet. I need good arch support and it can be a challenge. These slides are so comfortable and soft. Especially after a long day at work!" —Family

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and in 16 colors).

    6. A pair of low-wedge flats, because finding shoes that accommodate wide feet can be tricky — throwing a high arch into the mix can make things even trickier! I personally have wide feet with a high arch, and I always recommend a roomy shoe with just a liiiiiittle bit of wedge for extra support!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really good quality and comfort shoe. I have wide feet and these are really comfortable. I went up half a size and they fit perfect. Great to dress up or down." —C

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 13 colors).

    7. A quilted slip-on shoe with memory foam insoles to make it feel as if you're stepping on a fluffy pillow with each stride. Pair these with your favorite leggings for times when you want to be comfy while running errands, but you also want to look put-together.

    reviewer wearing the shoes in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have wide feet and these are SO COMFY. I am usually a 7.5-8, I ordered these in an 8. My pinky toe isn’t crammed in and the bottom feels like memory foam. These are a great value." —abcd

    Get it from Amazon for $33.98+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in nine colors).

    8. A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals you'll *definitely* want to collect in every hue. These shoes hold onto your ankle to provide support during long walks and even have a platform that adds cushion!

    model wearing the black sandals
    the different colored sandals arranged in a circle
    Macarena Collection/Etsy

    Promising review: "Shoes are so cute and comfortable. I bought the black and I actually want to get other colors. Perfect for skirts, summer dresses, capris, and jeans. I will take them when I return to Italy. Love them!" —Melissa McCormick

    Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors/styles here). 

    9. A patent leather loafer, because what's better than wearing sneakers to the office? Wearing work-appropriate shoes that feel as comfortable as sneakers, that's what!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered these loafers because I had to stand for hours on end during a project for work. Ohhhh the comfort and support, your feet will love how soft they feel. Bouncy too! Feels like you can jump and bounce around. They made a difference wearing them compared to any other footwear. I've gotten lots of compliments, and they look great, which is such a plus. Usually, comfortable loafers don't look stylish, not with these loafers." —Ms. Rizzo

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11, including wide fits, and in four colors).

    10. A pair of chic sandals that you can wear anytime, anywhere — whether you're off to a meeting, brunch with friends, or getting your wardrobe ready for wedding season!

    reviewer wearing the sandals in doe tan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to match a hot pink dress I purchased and they matched the dress perfectly! They are very comfortable, I wore them to a party for eight hours and had no issues with pain the next day. The straps fit nicely, not too loose or snug. Would definitely purchase in other colors!" —Mariana

    Get it from Amazon for $32.74+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 13 colors).

    11. A pair of braided sandals if you need something that will bring you everywhere during your upcoming vacation while slotting seamlessly into your carry-on bag. (I'm looking at you, light packers!)

    reviewer wearing the braided sandals in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I am happy I went with these pair of sandals. At first, I was skeptical and worried because I have very wide feet and I have horrible luck with sandals like these. They are always too narrow for my foot. I was very surprised by the comfort. They are not tight at all. I did go up a size since I always have this issue and like I said, I am happy I did. They fit like a glove." —Jazmin Torres

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 11 colors).

    12. A pair of wedge sandals that feel like actual clouds, despite the fact that they *look* like ultra-chic uncomfortable shoes. I wore these while on a trip to Croatia a few summers back, and they SAVED my feet as I trotted all day along ancient Roman (aka, marble) streets!

    Person wearing platform sandals, with a close view of the feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you'd like to add 3 inches to your height without the dangers of toppling over, you've got to try these platform sandals! They're absurdly comfortable, soft, lightweight, and breathable. I've walked miles in these. The open strap design visually elongates the length of the leg. Also, there are lots of colors to choose from, and you will! I've got three and counting." —CC Mac

    Get it from Amazon for $90.25 (available in sizes 5–12 and in wide sizes).

    13. And a braided thong sandal with an adjustable buckle so that you can wear gladiator sandals that won't feel constricting or uncomfy after a few hours. Hurray for style and comfort!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these sandals. They are my new favorite pair. They are so cute and comfortable, absolutely love the braided suede straps. This brand has several different designs that are similar to these ones, and all of them are very cute. I cant wait to buy another pair, just with a little different look to expand my options when picking my foot wear for the day." —Shawna

    Get it from Amazon for $34.65+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).

    14. A cute pair of boat shoes that *feel* like sneakers while helping you nail your coastal grandma aesthetic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are amazingly lightweight, even though the soles are very robust. The tread has a deep grip but tapers off on the side for a more classic deck-shoe look. They came with both white and tan shoestrings, so I guess that switching to white would add more contrast. The red fabric uppers have blue undertones which look great with jeans. Nice contrast stitching. The vamp is medium-high, soft, and flexible. Did I mention comfortable? Plenty of toe room and support all around the foot. Arch support is better than most shoes of this style. Overall, a great shoe at a good price." —AvidReader

    Get it from Amazon for $39.05+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and four colors).

    15. A platform heel with a woodgrain-printed sole, since, yes, wooden soles are *so* comfortable once they're broken in, but can be a bit hard to get used to if you typically reach for shoes with cushioned soles. These shoes form to your feet and feel like air while giving off the vibe of yeah, I can totally walk around in heels for hours.

    Free People

    Get it from Free People for $90 (available in sizes 6–10 and in two colors).

    16. A very cute and trendy mesh flat that is everything you've ever wanted in a shoe — style and breathability! You can wear these with knee-high socks for a funky spin on the classic coquette shoes-and-sock combo, or wear them alone to show off your pedi!

    Free People

    Get it from Free People for $148 (available in sizes 6–11 and in six colors).

    17. A pair of basic round-toe pumps with a kitten heel that'll look fancy at special events while being comfy enough to wear all night long — yes, that means buh-bye flip-flops that you bring to every wedding.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I'm shocked with my purchase! I needed a pair of heels to wear to a wedding. Seeing as I don't get out much, I did not intend on spending a lot of money on them. Not only do these shoes look amazing, but they feel amazing as well! I was in them not only during the reception but the ceremony as well. They were so comfortable and did not leave blisters or leave my feet sore. I danced in them all night and will keep this brand in mind the next time I need to purchase any shoes." —Jennifer Sofia

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 21 colors/styles).

    18. A pair of Hoka Bondi 8 running shoes that I wear pretty much everywhere — from my daily runs to long (and I'm talking 10,000+ steps) walks through the city. These offer a ton of support and are very roomy and breathable!

    Zappos

    Promising review: "I have a wide forefoot with a narrow heel. These shoes were a good fit. I have ankle instability which the wide sole helps with. These shoes have kept my plantar fasciitis at bay." —Zappos Customer

    Get it from Zappos for $164.95 (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in 22 colors).

    19. A soft rubber sole slipper so you can enjoy the warm, cozy feeling of socks with the protection and grip of a traditional slipper.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hard to find a woman's slipper that isn't too frilly, fluffy, puffy and has a back on it. These fit like a glove. Love the nonskid sole seems durable. It's the best slipper I've owned. Buying as Xmas gifts for everyone this year! They are so comfortable and warm. If I want a slip on it converts to that. But as a woman, I find that most slippers either look like bedtime Uggs or slide off the feet or have fur everywhere these are amazing. Don't hesitate. I bought smaller than my size because my slippers tend to stretch out then flop around. These are snug but they are so soft it doesn't bother me." —Jodi

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in women's sizes 4.5–13, men's sizes 3–11, and 41 colors).

    20. A sparkly wedge sandal that allows you to bring a touch of glam to your 'fits without having to fortify yourself from blisters. (Goodbye, trying your hardest to hide bandages underneath dressy shoes!)

    A person wearing embellished silver sandals with straps. Perfect for a summer outing or shopping
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I like the fact that these shoes are beautiful and dressy as well as comfortable. There is enough arch support and yet do not give up comfort. They are very dressy for summer!" —The Old Baker

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and three colors).

    21. A pair of cushiony Reebok sneakers so you can have a pair of reliable shoes for running errands, walking the dog, or even just doing chores around the house. And as a bonus, they look ultra cute! How can you go wrong?!

    Target

    Promising review: "They fit very well and are very comfortable. I don’t find any dislikes with these." —Tiffany

    Get it from Target for $65 (originally $80; available in sizes 5–11.5 and in three colors).

    22. A pair of scrunch ballet flats that conform to your feet while you serve your best #balletcore look. They're also quite handy to keep in your bag when you know your feet won't last all night in stilettos.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm one of the folks who swore by Payless flats. After Payless closed, I remember reading a ton of reviews trying to find replacement flats. One of the reviews said she'd just gotten her third color because these are so great. Well, I'm now that reviewer! I'm a grad student in a field where professional dress is the norm and it's fairly formal. Lots of suits. These are perfect. They're attractive enough to wear to most job sites, and I can toss them in a bag and swap with heels if I need to. My feet look cute... no toe cleavage! I've got black, gray, and rose gold. These fit in my usual size and stretch a bit. Plenty comfy. Good price point. Five stars!" —D. R.

    Get it from Amazon for $23.70 (available in sizes 5–15 with wide options and 20 colors/patterns).

    23. A wedge gladiator sandal for folks who prefer closed-toed shoes, but still want a bit of ventilation. These sandals come with adjustable ankle straps to ensure a proper fit that conforms to your foot.

    a reviewer wearing the sandals in navy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I had very low expectations about these shoes and holy guacamole these are actually pretty amazing. I have flat/wide feet and normally I struggle with finding good shoes in terms of width and comfort. These sandals nail down both. Very comfy." —Wendy

    Get it from Amazon for $29.67+ (available in sizes 5–12.5 and in 13 colors).

    24. A pair of big buckle Birkenstocks that form to your foot over time without compromising on comfort. And those buckles aren't just for style — they're adjustable, which is a BIG plus for people with high arches or bunions.

    Model wearing the dark brown sandals with big gold buckles while walking on sand
    Free People

    Promising review: "These are truly the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned. They break in really quickly with the soft leather but also keep their shape really well. I love the buckle detail and adjustable strap for when they might loosen over time. Really well-made, and again, so comfortable." —flynniep

    Get it from Free People for $160 (available in sizes 5–10.5 and 10 colors; not all colors are available in all sizes).

    25. A pair of Anne Klein wedge pumps that will distribute pressure evenly throughout the entire footbed — not just on the heel or sole. This is great if you want an elevated look with a cozy shoe feel.

    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "These shoes are awesome and are so comfortable! Wore them for hours at a wedding for the first time and they were perfect!" —Vickie

    Get it from Amazon for $45.30+ (available in sizes 5–11 and six colors).

    26. A pair of faux-leather strap sandals that will look equally good with casual and dressed-up 'fits. They're even engineered to absorb shock while walking, making them perfect for those living in big cities.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very wide feet and they fit perfect. Comfortable walking in these, love them!" —Maddy

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11, 6 Wide–12 Wide, and in six colors).

    27. A pair of Crocs you can wear around town for a casual, errand-running shoe. Want to take it up a notch? Throw these into sports mode for those extra-long shifts where you'll be on your feet all day.

    the crocs in white
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "They are very comfortable, fit perfectly. I have trouble with finding shoes that are wide enough, these are fantastic. Fast delivery!" —Jannie O.

    Get it from Nordstrom for $49.99 (available in sizes 4–10 and in seven colors).

    28. And an espadrille wedge that absorbs shock with its platform-like sole and keeps the foot in place with its ankle strap. All while looking cute enough to wear with any dress in your vacay wardrobe.

    reviewer wearing the shoes with a geometric pattern
    amazon.com

    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I have a wider foot and can’t wear many trendy shoes but I am in LOVE with these!! They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complains. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS!! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!!" —tyler fischer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11, including wide sizes, and five styles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.