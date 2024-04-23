BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Comfortable Pieces Of Clothing From Amazon To Lounge In All Week

    Let this serve as evidence that cute and comfy can coexist.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of wide-leg drawstring pants that are as versatile as they are cute. Throw these on with an oversized crewneck during your quiet morning dog walks — and when you're looking to spruce up your look a bit, pair this with a shrug/cami set and your favorite low-top sneakers.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Exceeded all expectations — they look and feel great, thicker than I expected, which I like! Great pockets, great fit, I truly love these. Good for hanging at home or even running errands. They are amazing!" —Allie

    Price: $19.68+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 25 colors)

    2. A criss-cross T-shirt to up the ante on your favorite white tee. Leggings are a must when wearing this on a lazy day — but you can also pair this with jeans during your next wine tasting with your closest buds.

    a reviewer wearing this shirt in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loved it! Super comfy and surprisingly not see through at all. I usually avoid buying white as they are see through. Love the little knot thingy too. Looks cute!" —KatieR

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors)

    3. A pair of bootcut leggings with a wrap waistband that'll make you the trendiest person at your weekly yoga class. I have these, and I love wearing them while I stretch during the day, but also while I do my quiet morning routine before a hectic workday.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are my new favorite pants. I wanted a material that is thick and stretchy and these delivered. They hold your shape in nicely while still being super comfy. Will be buying more!" —Kaci

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 19 colors)

    4. A halter tank top that's a no-thoughts-required type of shirt — by that, I mean that you can simply throw this on with a pair of jean shorts and have an outfit that looks like it's worth a million bucks. Plus, reviewers ~love~ that you don't need a bra to sport this baby.

    a reviewer wearing the top in white
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have bought this top in seven different colors because I am that obsessed with it. I have gifted it to all of my friends for their birthdays because it is that great. It is spandex-like material and super comfy, but the fit and style of it are what I am obsessed with. It is super cute. I wear this to work out in or even just wear to go out in without a bra underneath, and it keeps everything in check. My number one clothing item for the last couple of months!!" —Midwestern Girl

    "I read the reviews and couldn’t believe that women with large breasts, such as myself, could really go braless with this top. Yup. It’s true." —Aimee

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors)

    5. A pair of short overalls for those days where you just don't feel like putting *too* much effort into your look, but you still want to look like a cool, down-to-earth celeb walking around town.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "Very comfortable, and actually covers your bum, LOL. I normally don't like rompers on me, but this is the cutest overall/romper I've ever owned! Great for going out, going to the beach, or even just relaxing at home!" —Ashley

    Price: $55.95+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 19 colors)

    6. And a longer pair of relaxed fit overalls, just in case you are perpetually cold, even during the spring season.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I liked these when I tried them on, and after wearing them for a few hours, I ordered four more pairs. These are perhaps the most comfortable thing I have ever worn; that includes a pretty awesome cashmere lounge set. They looked cute running errands and were so perfect for chores of all kinds, including outside on a hot winter day (gotta love Florida). I have made a lot of Amazon purchases (a whole lot, lots of lots), and these are definitely in my top five." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–5XL and in 27 colors)

    7. An oversized sweater vest is critical if you're on the hunt for pieces to bring out your inner (cozy) Blair Waldorf.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you’re looking for an oversized sweater vest, look no further! This is such good quality I’ll never buy from somewhere else! Will definitely buy in more colors." —Tiffany

    Price: $24.49 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors)

    8. And if Blair Waldorf isn't your vibe, maybe a cute, cropped sweater vest will do the trick! It's great for the warmer months since it's fairly thin — and what's better is that this particular one is festive with its strawberry design! Can you say, strawberry fields foreverrrr. 🎶

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever ordered from Amazon. I got the green one, and it is so cute! Worth the money. :)" —Serena

    Price: $23.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 29 colors/patterns)

    9. A crop top sports bra that I have in a variety of colors. (Of those colors, I have at least two tops each!) Why, you may ask? Well, it looks like a normal top when I'm headed to the grocery store or sitting at my desk, but I can easily wear it to the gym without having to switch into an entirely new outfit. If you, like me, want to throw your clothes on at the start of your day and forget about the rest, just get it and thank me later.

    Reviewer hiking in the white crop top and leggings with flannel tied at waist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Soooo comfortable, I live in this top now. I sleep in it and I’ve worked out in it. No complaints, want more colors." —conley s.

    Price: $18.39+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors)

    10. A pair of oceanside pants to have on hand for when you're switching out your winter clothes for your warm weather clothes. These'll give you the length you love from traditional pants, but also feel far breezier since they're mostly made from linen.

    Amazon

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "Vacationing in Cabo next week, and these will be perfect for the resort/beach. Lightweight enough for daytime, but enough coverage for the 60-degree temps at night." —Michael Martin

    Price: $44 (available in sizes XS–L and in 12 colors)

    11. A flared yoga pant if your minimalist closet needs something you can both wear to the ~clurb~ and to your Pilates classes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I haven't worn yoga pants (or flare leggings as people have been calling them, LOL) in a very long time. These had good reviews, and the price is fantastic, so I went for it. I'm in love with them! They are so comfy and perfect for wearing around the house or for running errands. Very, very soft with a perfect fit!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 11 colors)

    12. A ribbed cami that you'll live in from sun-up to sun-down. You may as well buy a few — this top is made from a thick material that a lot of reviewers say will last, while being super comfortable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Look no further this right here is the best tank ever! Super comfy and super cute! I have multiple." —Sharena

    Price: $14.93+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 35 colors)

    13. A flowy dress you'll probably want to get in more colors because you'll wear it *so* much this spring and summer. This dress is great for wearing around the house, at brunch with friends, or during a romantic walk with your partner. And what's even better is that — *drumroll please* — it has pockets!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this summer dress! It's soft, cotton feel, fits me perfectly! The best part is it has pockets! And the adjustable straps are awesome! It is well made and very cute. 💕 Will be purchasing other colors!" —Amanda

    Price: $32.95 (available in sizes S–XL and in 41 colors)

    14. A breezy button-down that's made for looking like a chic Parisian who's about to take the train down to St. Tropez for a vacay.

    a reviewer wearing the white top in Las Vegas
    amazon.com

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "Great shirt, good quality, and fairly priced. It’s light and airy with just a tad of sheerness to it. I bought the light blue and black and love them both." —Amb1852

    Price: $21.45 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 colors)

    15. A padded sports bra so you can squat, deadlift, and burpee while staying comfortable and looking cute. Plus, it's basically a shirt so you don't have to try to layer in the gym when you're getting all sweaty.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The BEST basic tank! I have this in three colors (white, black, and salmon/pink), and I’m reordering the white because I wear it so much! The built-in bra and pads are great so you can just throw this on with a pair of jeans, shorts, or leggings for the warmer weather and go! I also wear it for working out, and it keeps everything in place." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $21.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors)

    16. A pair of palazzo pants that are loose-fitting in the best possible way: They allow the breeze to flow through in the areas you want while having a structured band that conforms to your waist.

    Reviewer wearing red palazzo pants with dark gray halter tank
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the silkiest most comfortable pants ever. I had a tummy tuck recently and I needed something that wouldn't squeeze at the waist or be itchy. It made it so nice to have something soft in that area especially because I'm still healing! I will be buying more pairs!" —Isaac N. Maceyra

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 19 colors and patterns)

    17. A pair of buttery soft leggings because the bottom half of your Zoom outfits deserve an upgrade too! If you don't find yourself in front of a webcam much these days, this pair is also great to wear during your daily runs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These leggings are amazing. Excellent fit, extremely cute and comfortable. They lend more to a spandex material with a sheen to the finish. Lots of stretch and great compression. The length is perfect. I am a curvy girl, and they fit well without squeezing or bunching. They passed the ‘squat’ test and don’t show through when leaning over." —Brandi

    Price: $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 21 colors)

    18. A pair of yoga shorts that I wear pretty much every single day. My apartment becomes warm pretty quickly, so I love using these as an alternative to longer leggings while I work or do chores!

    reviewer wearing the bike shorts in leopard print
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am really picky about workout shorts because I have big legs/butt and a smaller waist. These are unbeatable for the price!! I’m in love. They are sooo soft, stretchy, and comfortable. They are high-waisted on me, which is what I wanted. All in all, if you want a cute, comfortable pair of shorts for casual outings or for exercise, look no further. I will be buying every color!" —Paige

    Price: $12.95+ (available in sizes 3XS–3XL and in various colors and packs)

    19. A fuzzy three-piece sweatsuit, because there is nothing quite as comfortable as feeling like your clothes are made out of teddy bears. Plus, you can pair this set's cardigan with jeans and a tee while walking around town!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This set is amazing! So soft and comfy. The material allows for stretch. I read the reviews and ordered a medium when I usually wear a small. The length of the pants is perfect. It hits the floor slightly. Buy this set! You won’t regret it." —Christine

    Price: $48.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 28 colors)

    20. A wrap top that is in line with your newfound style, the ~ballet core~ aesthetic while keeping you warm under the blaring AC at work!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I honestly was skeptical about buying, but I am so glad I did. This material is so soft yet stretchy and fits great! I loooove this with the high-waisted jeans I paired it with too. Bought for going out; going to buy in more colors!!" —Alicia

    Price: $17.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors)

    21. A colorblock tee, because yes, your running T-shirt/top that you toss on for Saturday morning errands can and SHOULD look this cute.

    a reviewer wearing the top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this shirt and loved the way it looked online, so I purchased it, and it arrived right on time and was exactly like I expected. Super soft and fits great. I have already ordered one in the black stripes!" —hanakoanmiegirlyoutube

    Price: $16.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in nine colors)

    22. A flowing maxi dress that has...pockets! So while you're enjoying the breeze that a loose maxi dress provides, you'll also have a place to store your necessities as you run your errands.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a great purchase — it even has pockets! If you want the baggy look, you’ll have to size up. The dress looks great and is super comfy. I think this dress is a win for every body type. This dress will be a great go-to during warm weather. I actually ordered two and am so glad I did!" —Teal Lover

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 38 colors)

    23. A pair of wide-leg drawstring pants as versatile as they are cute. Throw these on with an oversized crewneck during your quiet morning dog walks — and when you're looking to spruce up your look a bit, pair this with a shrug and cami set and your favorite low-top sneakers.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Exceeded all expectations — they look and feel great, thicker than I expected, which I like! Great pockets, great fit, I truly love these. Good for hanging at home or even running errands. They are amazing!" —Allie

    Price: $19.68+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 25 colors)

    24. A two-piece knit pajama set that you can totally wear from the moment you wake up to when you crawl back into bed, just sayin'. This set is like your old sleep shirt's glow-up, and you can still look presentable in it while you log into meetings or make a coffee run during the week!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore it for the first time today. I got so many compliments! It is the softest fabric that I have tried on in a long time from Amazon." —Sabrina w

    Price: $27.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 21 colors)

    25. A casual spaghetti strap mini dress so you can wholeheartedly enjoy that needed breeze without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions. You can pair this with your favorite oversized hat and sandals for a brunch date or wear it during your next run! The possibilities really are endless.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Note: Some reviewers suggest sizing down.

    Promising review: "So cute!! Surprised and impressed with the quality; it’s excellent. It does run a little big, so you might need to size down. I ordered a small, and it fits fine but a little big." —Nina Semmelroth

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors)

    26. And a crochet cardigan is a classic — but, above all else, this one is breathable! This is great to throw on over your sports bra and leggings for a put-together look that feels as comfy as pajamas.

    person in a mirror selfie wearing a brown top, distressed jeans, a belt, and heeled sandals, holding a phone and a bag
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sweater goes with most everything. I’ve gotten so many compliments. Dress up or dress down. Even more beautiful in person." —Lindsey P.

    Price: $34.98+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 28 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.