    Do Yourself A Favor And Check Out These 15 Beauty Products

    You're gonna love these finds from our Goodful shop. Don't worry, you can thank me later. 😉

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A plant-based cuticle oil, because winter is coming, and you know what that means: cracked nail beds that become drier and weaker as the cool weather settles. This oil will nourish your cuticles, making way for stronger, healthier, and longer nails down the line!

    the cuticle oil in its bottle
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $10

    2. A Payot Paris body oil with thyme inside, because although you'd likely use this herb in your favorite stocks and sauces, it's actually really amazing for the skin, too! Thyme has antifungal and antibacterial benefits, while sunflower oil and olive fruit oil moisturize the skin.

    the body oil in its packaging in front of flowers
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $43

    3. A face scrub made from repurposed coffee grounds! While its sustainability is enough to make anyone hit add to cart, this scrub also works wonders at sloughing off dead skin cells while boosting softness and moisture with shea butter and coconut oil. You'll wonder how you ever exfoliated your naturally dry skin before this little fella.

    a person holding the face scrub
    Goodful

    Promising review: "This coffee scrub is by far one of the best I've ever had. You can just tell by the way is feels on your face that it's entirely natural and good for your skin (and your soul!). I love the fact that I can get rid of unwanted blackheads without feeling like I'm sucking all the moisture out of my skin. And, its made up of repurposed coffee grounds which is such a great way of being more sustainable in your everyday life!" —Michelle V

    Get it from Goodful for $22

    4. A suuuuuper aesthetically-pleasing solar salt mineral bath that smells like a field of lavender. Whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist, chances are, you probably like to have some of your fancy bath pieces on display. This'll fit that bill perfectly, whether you're going for an apothecary or Santorini vibe in your WC.

    the bath salts in a blue jar
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $38

    5. An Everist Haircare Concentrates starter kit that, get this, includes all the ingredients of a great plant-based shampoo and conditioner — hello, aloe vera and amla extract — without any of the water! In these (super travel-friendly) tubes, you'll find concentrated cleansing and moisturizing properties that activate with the water in your shower.

    Goodful

    Most shampoos and conditioners include roughly 70% water in their formulas; the thought behind these products, though, is that your hair is already wet in the shower, so all that extra water that's just sitting in packaging is pretty wasteful. The result? A formula that's way more concentrated than other shampoos and conditioners of its size, and it's all housed in an environmentally-friendly aluminum container!

    Promising review: "Just one wash/condition with Everist and my hair was so soft and smooth and not at all weighed down. As someone with fine, color-treated hair, I was really pleased. A clean product that is environmentally friendly (and travel friendly!), I’m a convert. I won’t be going back to my old bottles." —J. Stone

    Get it from Goodful for $54 (originally $56).

    6. A solid purple shampoo, because your love of everything sustainable doesn't have to stop you from banishing brassiness between salon visits.

    the purple shampoo bar with suds on it
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $28

    7. A Milk + Honey body wash that seriously smells like a spa trip in a bottle. While lavender and eucalyptus aromas deliver you to a state of total zen, organic castile soap whisks grime from the skin without over-stripping.

    the body wash in its bottle
    Goodful

    Promising review: "Love this body wash, love the scent and how it makes my skin feel after using it." —Michelle W.

    Get it from Goodful for $30

    8. A glow juice enzyme mask, because the cool, harsh weather is upon us — meaning that dry skin is right around the corner, too. If you experience dry *and* sensitive skin come the cooler weather, this enzyme peel is perfect for gently dissolving dead skin cells without wreaking havoc on your lipid barrier.

    the mask in front of various fruits
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $23+ (available in two sizes). 

    9. A blue nail polish so that you can hop onto the blueberry milk manicure trend without shelling out a fortune at the nail salon.

    the nail polish in its bottle
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $18

    10. A night cream packed with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to plump up your skin and diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation in record time. Just slather this onto your skin before bed every night and wake up with a pillowy smooth complexion!

    a person laying down while holding the night cream
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $26

    11. A rose quartz eye mask that's perfect for de-puffing the eyes, alleviating headaches, or just offering a meditative moment.

    a person wearing the pink rose quartz eye mask
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $75

    12. An Indie Lee brightening cleanser so that you can rid your skin of the daily grime (haha, get it, like daily grind...). Anyway...this cleanser is a powerhouse as it cleans the skin with sunflower oil, brightens with lycopene, and contains strawberry seed oil, tomato extract, and hydrolyzed wheat protein for added antioxidant benefits!

    the cleanser surrounded by strawberries
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I adore clean skincare and love the natural feel on my skin, but this product blew away my expectations. I'm always left with clean, nourished skin that feels hydrated and nurtured versus stripped and abrasively cleaned. I'm satisfied with this product as we move into the fall season and noticing the added moisturizing effect I'm seeing from using this cleanser as well. The scent is pleasant as well!" —Lilani

    Get it from Goodful for $38

    13. An agave leaf cleansing cloth if you want to find a zero-waste alternative to cleansing brushes. This cloth is totally plastic-free and is made from natural agave fibers. It gently buffs dead skin cells from the surface with its hand-woven* texture.

    the cleansing cloth in beige in front of leaves and a flower
    Goodful

    *Oh, and these cloths are handspun, handwoven, and harvested by a women's fair trade co-op in Mexico!! These cloths are completely biodegradable, mold-resistant, and antibacterial — and it'll last you about three to five months with regular daily use.

    Get it from Goodful for $14

    14. A gorgeous gua sha tool that comes in an "edgy" or "wavy" texture, depending on your lymphatic drainage needs. The "wavy" tool is a beginner-friendly way to move lymph in your face, neck, and even throughout the body with its broader edge. The "edgy" tool, however, is more suitable for someone who knows their way around gua sha work, and can emphasize the jawbone, cheekbones, and even deeper lines in the skin.

    the tool in the wavy and edgy shapes
    Goodful

    Promising review: "Great for lymphatic drainage and a quick fix to puffy eyes and sleepy face. I try and use it every day to get the best effects. Great to keep at your desk for random face massages throughout the day. Make sure to use oil on your face before using!" —Georgia

    Get it from Goodful for $56 (available in a wavy or edgy shape). 

    15. And an eye makeup remover and treatment oil, because doing your nighttime routine will probably be more straightforward if some steps merge. This'll get rid of most waterproof mascaras and budge-proof liners while nourishing the eye area with vitamin E.

    the treatment oil in a blue bottle
    Goodful

    Get it from Goodful for $28

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.