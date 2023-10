Do Yourself A Favor And Check Out These 15 Beauty Products

14.

A gorgeous gua sha tool that comes in an "edgy" or "wavy" texture, depending on your lymphatic drainage needs. The "wavy" tool is a beginner-friendly way to move lymph in your face, neck, and even throughout the body with its broader edge. The "edgy" tool, however, is more suitable for someone who knows their way around gua sha work, and can emphasize the jawbone, cheekbones, and even deeper lines in the skin.