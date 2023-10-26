Do Yourself A Favor And Check Out These 15 Beauty Products

1. A plant-based cuticle oil, because winter is coming, and you know what that means: cracked nail beds that become drier and weaker as the cool weather settles. This oil will nourish your cuticles, making way for stronger, healthier, and longer nails down the line!
2. A Payot Paris body oil with thyme inside, because although you'd likely use this herb in your favorite stocks and sauces, it's actually really amazing for the skin, too! Thyme has antifungal and antibacterial benefits, while sunflower oil and olive fruit oil moisturize the skin.
3. A face scrub made from repurposed coffee grounds! While its sustainability is enough to make anyone hit add to cart, this scrub also works wonders at sloughing off dead skin cells while boosting softness and moisture with shea butter and coconut oil. You'll wonder how you ever exfoliated your naturally dry skin before this little fella.
4. A suuuuuper aesthetically-pleasing solar salt mineral bath that smells like a field of lavender. Whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist, chances are, you probably like to have some of your fancy bath pieces on display. This'll fit that bill perfectly, whether you're going for an apothecary or Santorini vibe in your WC.
5. An Everist Haircare Concentrates starter kit that, get this, includes all the ingredients of a great plant-based shampoo and conditioner — hello, aloe vera and amla extract — without any of the water! In these (super travel-friendly) tubes, you'll find concentrated cleansing and moisturizing properties that activate with the water in your shower.
6. A solid purple shampoo, because your love of everything sustainable doesn't have to stop you from banishing brassiness between salon visits.
7. A Milk + Honey body wash that seriously smells like a spa trip in a bottle. While lavender and eucalyptus aromas deliver you to a state of total zen, organic castile soap whisks grime from the skin without over-stripping.
8. A glow juice enzyme mask, because the cool, harsh weather is upon us — meaning that dry skin is right around the corner, too. If you experience dry *and* sensitive skin come the cooler weather, this enzyme peel is perfect for gently dissolving dead skin cells without wreaking havoc on your lipid barrier.
9. A blue nail polish so that you can hop onto the blueberry milk manicure trend without shelling out a fortune at the nail salon.
10. A night cream packed with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to plump up your skin and diminish the appearance of hyperpigmentation in record time. Just slather this onto your skin before bed every night and wake up with a pillowy smooth complexion!
11. A rose quartz eye mask that's perfect for de-puffing the eyes, alleviating headaches, or just offering a meditative moment.
12. An Indie Lee brightening cleanser so that you can rid your skin of the daily grime (haha, get it, like daily grind...). Anyway...this cleanser is a powerhouse as it cleans the skin with sunflower oil, brightens with lycopene, and contains strawberry seed oil, tomato extract, and hydrolyzed wheat protein for added antioxidant benefits!
13. An agave leaf cleansing cloth if you want to find a zero-waste alternative to cleansing brushes. This cloth is totally plastic-free and is made from natural agave fibers. It gently buffs dead skin cells from the surface with its hand-woven* texture.
14. A gorgeous gua sha tool that comes in an "edgy" or "wavy" texture, depending on your lymphatic drainage needs. The "wavy" tool is a beginner-friendly way to move lymph in your face, neck, and even throughout the body with its broader edge. The "edgy" tool, however, is more suitable for someone who knows their way around gua sha work, and can emphasize the jawbone, cheekbones, and even deeper lines in the skin.
15. And an eye makeup remover and treatment oil, because doing your nighttime routine will probably be more straightforward if some steps merge. This'll get rid of most waterproof mascaras and budge-proof liners while nourishing the eye area with vitamin E.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.