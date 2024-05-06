BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Like Getting Compliments Every Time You Go Out, Then These 27 Amazon Pieces Are Perfect For You

    For the "yes, please perceive me" people.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of short overalls for those days where you just don't feel like putting *too* much effort into your look but you still want to look like a cool, down-to-earth celeb walking around town.

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "Very comfortable, and actually covers your bum, LOL. I normally don't like rompers on me, but this is the cutest overall/romper I've ever owned! Great for going out, going to the beach, or even just relaxing at home!" —Ashley

    Price: $49.95+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 19 colors)

    2. A crop top and skirt set reviewers love for the color and the fit! Bonus: the versatility means you can sport this at your local coffee shop, on date night, or even at, dare I say, your next concert?? 

    a reviewer wearing the pink two-piece set
    another reviewer in the same set
    Promising review: "LOVE. LOVE. LOVE. Being so short (5'3) and being mid/plus-size (16) I wasn't sure this was going to be a keeper. But it is SO CUTE. The length was perfect, and the fabric is silky and soft. It's not see-through at all. I feel like I could wear the pieces separately, too." —Alana

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes L–4X)

    3. An off-the-shoulder shirt that will slot right into any "-core" you're into right now. This is the perfect top for dressing down with slacks for the office or dressing up with a mini skirt when going out.

    Promising review: "it’s like classy enough to wear to a nice dinner but cute enough to wear to the bar. It makes me feel more put together but idk I love it, I’m usually a medium in everything and I got a medium and it fit well, I use it for a complete off the shoulder shirt, it fits over both shoulders too." —Alejandra

    Price: $25.89 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 14 colors)

    4. An oversized sweater vest critical if you're on the hunt for pieces to bring out your inner Blair Waldorf all year round.

    Promising review: "If you’re looking for an oversized sweater vest, look no further! This is such good quality I’ll never buy from somewhere else! Will definitely buy in more colors." —Tiffany

    Price: $35.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 29 colors)

    5. A flowy dress you'll probably want to get in more colors because you'll wear it *so* much this spring and summer. This dress is great for wearing at dinner with friends or during a romantic beachy walk with your partner. And what's even better is that — *drumroll please* — it has pockets!

    Promising review: "I love this summer dress! It's soft, cotton feel, fits me perfectly! The best part is it has pockets! And the adjustable straps are awesome! It is well made and very cute. 💕 Will be purchasing other colors!" —Amanda

    Price: $25.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 42 colors)

    6. A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit aka the ultimate top for practically anything you have on your docket. You can wear this tucked into a skirt for a cute night out with friends. OR! You can totally wear this with breezy lounge pants as you WFH on any given day.

    Promising review: "The bodysuit is soooo comfy and stretches just right. Obsessed. I’m totally ordering other colors. Also this is NOT see-through!!!" —Sharon Green

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors)

    7. A v cute tiered maxi skirt that's a no-thoughts-required way to look like a million bucks. This, paired with a tube top in a matching color and a tan leather belt, will give you major coastal Cali influencer vibes. And OMG, I almost forgot — it has pockets!

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for! I have seen skirts like this all over my Pinterest and this fits very true to size. The elastic was comfortable high waisted or low waisted. Length is long but great! Plus it has pockets!! Great find!" —Gabrielle

    Price: $33.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors)

    8. A pair of braided sandals with a supportive chunky heel proving that you *can* dress up virtually anything: even your favorite band tee and broken-in pair of jeans.

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute and, elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 22 colors)

    9. A breezy button-down made for looking like a chic Parisian who's about to take the train down to St. Tropez for a vacay.

    a reviewer wearing the white top in Las Vegas
    amazon.com

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "Great shirt, good quality, and fairly priced. It’s light and airy with just a tad of sheerness to it. I bought the light blue and black and love them both." —Amb1852

    Price: $21.45+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 colors)

    10. A gorgeously romantic floral print midi dress, because even if you won't be skipping through a field of fresh blooms this season, you can still dress the part.

    Promising review: "One of the cutest dresses I have ever purchased! I have thick arms, and the sleeves didn't cut off my circulation. It isn’t see-through, which is nice, and I got a lot of compliments on it." —Lauren

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors)

    11. A fitted one-shoulder top you'll gravitate toward until the warm weather ends. Whether you're layering this under a cardigan or wearing it alone with some palazzo pants, this piece will surely be a head-turner.

    This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so members can give it a try before they buy!

    Promising review: "This shirt really exceeded my expectations. I thought it wasn't going to be cute, but I took a chance anyway. I'm very happy I did! If you are going to order, pick your normal shirt size. I ordered my usual size, and it fit perfectly. Will be buying more." —kenisha

    Price: $9.60+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in four colors)

    12. A super-cute satin mini skirt proving satin is not just for evening wear. Whoever thinks that has clearly never laid eyes on this cute, clurb-ready skirt.

    Promising review: "Literally…buy it. I recommend actually checking your measurements, but the difference in sizes isn’t by much, so if you’re really worried about it, size up. It’s not that big a change anyway. I was skeptical, but it’s now my favorite thing. Not too tight, not too flowy." —Emma Taylor

    Price: $15.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors)

    13. A criss-cross T-shirt to up the ante on your favorite white tee. Leggings are a must when wearing this on a lazy day — but you can also pair this with jeans during your next wine tasting with your closest buds.

    a reviewer wearing this shirt in white
    Promising review: "Loved it! Super comfy and surprisingly not see through at all. I usually avoid buying white as they are see through. Love the little knot thingy too. Looks cute!" —KatieR

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors)

    14. A pair of palazzo pants that will allow the summer breeze to flow, while still making you look put together if you're heading to a work event.

    Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style, and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, including short and long fits, and in 31 colors)

    15. A stunning cowl neck satin midi dress you'll need if you're planning to serve MAJOR Romy and Michele vibes.

    Promising review: "BUY THIS DRESS! 10/10! The material is thick and of great quality! It is very well made, true to color, and feminine. I wore this dress and turned heads ALL NIGHT!!! Everyone complimented me on this dress from the fit, the color, and the style! People could not believe I got this dress from Amazon! TMI: I wore a thong shaper under, and you could not see the panty lines at all! That's how thick and well-made this dress is! I walked quite a bit, and the dress did not move around too much! I'm also a heavy sweater, and not once did any sweat appear on the dress in my usual sweaty areas! Buy this dress and in a number of colors!!!" —B.Rob

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors)

    16. And a super stretchy midi-length pencil skirt for those days where you need to look profesh, but don't want to sacrifice your super ~cool~ style.

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this skirt!! I ordered one size up. When I took it out of the bag and looked at the waist, it looked so small I thought, NO WAY! But the fabric is so soft and has so much give that it was fine. In minutes I felt like I was walking around in my PJs! Yes, it’s THAT comfortable! From the side the fit is very close; it looks like I’m wearing leggings. If you think this would feel or look too tight for you, I would try two sizes up rather than one. My husband said I look 'great' in it — sleek and well dressed but not too sexy, which was what I was going for since I’ll be wearing it to church! Came back online just now to order more in different colors but decided to write this review first!" —Lisa S.

    Price: $23.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in eight colors)

    17. A button-up shirtdress, because who has the time or energy to wear pants on a weekend (and ESPECIALLY when relaxing at brunch)?! Wear this for a freeing feel and a look that'll turn heads.

    reviewer in yellow dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a great dress that can be dressed down with sneakers/sandals or dressed up with wedges/block heels. I got the medium and loved the kelly green color!" —Amanda

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 20 colors)

    18. A pair of wide-leg cropped jeans aka the secret to looking put together and feeling comfy as heck. These will elevate your go-to white-tee-and-jeans outfit formula while providing extra room for movement!

    Promising review: "I never ever buy jeans from Amazon because jeans are so hard to shop for. I’m honestly jumping for joy about how much I loveeeee these they are sooo soft and stretchy and look so classy. I may have to buy another pair they are that great I’m happy I took the risk and tried them." —Jenna

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes 4–18, including short and long fits, and in 11 colors)

    19. A square-neck bodysuit with a neckline that adds a romantic vibe to your 'fit, fast, and comes in dozens of colors that'll match whichever microtrend you're tapping into these days.

    Promising review: "It’s not tight like shapewear, but very comfy material with a high-quality feel, not see-through. Creates a neat and polished look for any occasion. The garment snaps at the crotch and stays put. I love the neckline, and there are SO many varieties!! I will be purchasing more." —cecelia

    Price: $11.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, two sleeve types, 28 colors/styles, and various mulitpacks)

    20. A pair of chic sandals you can wear anytime, anywhere — whether you're off to a meeting or getting your wardrobe ready for wedding season!

    reviewer wearing the sandals in doe tan
    BTW, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, meaning you can test this out for a trial run if you're a Prime member.

    Promising review: "I bought these to match a hot pink dress I purchased and they matched the dress perfectly! They are very comfortable, I wore them to a party for eight hours and had no issues with pain the next day. The straps fit nicely, not too loose or snug. Would definitely purchase in other colors!" —Mariana

    Price: $33.90+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 13 colors)

    21. A pair of high-waisted flowy pants destined to be what you reach for through September. The split hem and wide leg make it easy and breezy (because who wants skintight pants any time of the year let alone the hottest months??)

    a reviewer in the orange pants
    a close up of the pants and the slit
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These pants are so comfortable and chic! I love that they are wide-legged and flowy. They give you the same breezy feeling that you get with a maxi skirt. The material is super soft and the perfect weight for warm-weather pants. The belted ties are just the right length and add a very feminine touch. The pant legs are very wide. I cannot wait for warmer weather to get here so I can wear this outfit!" —Brittany Williams

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–4X and in 22 colors)

    22. high-slit wrap skirt that'll be the only thing you have to pack for your weekend lake getaway. This is the perfect warm-weather skirt because it works for any occasion, from wine tasting to listening to live music. Plus! Depending on how you adjust the split, you can even use this skirt as a buffer against chafing... BRB ordering now.

    person in a black top and leopard print skirt
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Bought this skirt for travel in warm weather. The fabric is nice, soft, and thin without being see-through. Not cotton, so should stay cool in hot summer months. Unlike other wrap skirts, the waist has buttons on one side (threer to choose from) so you don’t have to worry about scrunching down the tie." —CS_620

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 25 patterns and colors)

    23. A glitzy mesh top if leaving trails of glitter eyeshadow everywhere you go is kinda your thing. This shirt will give you the same dazzle factor of makeup without the hassle of applying glitter to your face! (Because who has time for hassle when you're already rushing to get to dinner on time?)

    reviewer smiling, wearing a sparkly sheer top with long sleeves and jeans
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was so perfect for the Taylor Swift concert. I wore a body suit underneath and got tons of compliments. I’d say it fit pretty TTS with some extra room. It was super lightweight and decent quality for the price." —Amelia

    Price: $18.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL, two sleeve lengths, and seven colors)

    24. A printed midi skirt and tank set you can easily wear to an outdoor birthday dinner, a barbecue, to the grocery store... really anywhere you'd like to flex your style.

    buzzfeed editor wearing the two-piece set in a green and brown jungle print
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    "I love a matching set because it takes most of the work out of putting an outfit together. And this one is such a great deal! I love how comfy and easy it is to wear. I was concerned about it being see-through, but it wasn't! It has a stretchy waist and a cute tie detail in the front of the skirt. For spring days, I just throw a denim jacket over it. And, of course, I plan to wear it all summer as well. I would 100% buy more colors in this — and there are so many to choose from!" —Kayla Boyd, BuzzFeed editor

    Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casual! I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable and soft. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool looking top!" —Jules

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 28 colors/prints)

    25. A cropped tank because it is the definition of versatile — you can wear it as an around-the-house shirt, a base layer under your cardigan, or a gym shirt. Whichever way you cut it, you'll enjoy the buttery, smooth fabric wash after wash.

    Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." —Danijtate

    Price: $14.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 colors)

    26. A deep V-neck crop top that serves major '70s vibes! You can pair this with a knitted skirt for a retro look.