BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Mother's Day Gifts

    Though you prob can't repay them for alllll they've done for you, these gifts are the next best thing.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Back to the Roots indoor aquaponic garden so that your mom can take care of their other babies — their plants and pets, of course. This is a really cool indoor garden that acts as both a microgreen/herb growing station *and* a fish tank. Who knew such a niche product could exist?!

    Aquarium with plants, decorated with a bridge, surrounded by potted plants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing. We got it about five months ago and put a betta fish and snail in it. Kids enjoy looking at it and feeding the creatures. Good product and lots of fun!" —David L Palay

    Price: $88.74

    2. An Ere Perez natural avocado mascara that's *drumroll please* — waterproof! Yes, you *did* read the words "waterproof" and "natural mascara" in the same sentence — what's more, this formula is also smudge-proof and lasts for up to 24 hours! If your mom loves a good (happy) tear-proof mascara but wants to dabble in clean beauty, this is a no-brainer.

    reviewer showing off their lengthy lashes after using the Ere Perez mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stayed on all day and night. Makes my lashes look amazing and gives the right amount of volume/length. It’s not clumpy during application and doesn’t ‘shed’ during the day. Honestly, I feel like I’ve tried every mascara out there and have never found something that holds my long, straight lashes up. This is definitely underrated and will be my new go-to mascara." —Amelie

    Price: $29

    3. A monogrammed glass cup, because even if you're shopping for a mom who already has it all, everyone can use a personalized cup for their morning brew.

    A reviewer&#x27;s clear glass jar with a &quot;P&quot; monogram, wooden lid, containing a drink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The glass and print are high-quality. The size is as expected. Will consider getting again. Very satisfied and recommended." —JT

    Price: $14.44 (available in all 26 letters of the alphabet)

    4. A set of satin hair scrunchies that'll have your mom returning to '90s style, but with a 2024 edge. Unlike the clunkier cotton scrunchies of years past, these are made of satin, which is farrrrr kinder on the hair's cuticles. Same cute style without the damage? Say less!

    Four fabric hair scrunchies and a reviewer&#x27;s wrist wearing a scrunchie
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had found these a long time ago. They are the perfect size to wrap all my hair in a bun and they keep my hair from getting too wild when I sleep on them. It looks very fancy too and the colors go perfectly with everything." —Leilani F.

    Price: $7.19+ (available in 21 variations)

    5. A Pura Smart Home plug so that your madre can finally take control of the scents in their home! Unlike other plug-in wall diffusers that seem to diffuse scents without any rhyme or reason, the Pura diffuser connects to an app, where they'll have ultimate control. They can set a diffusing schedule, control intensity, and even alter the night-light color whenever they want!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been trying different products to make the bathroom smell nice. The Pura was well worth the price, and the blue volcano scent is incredible! I love the customization provided by the app, including choosing what color the light is adding to the ambiance of the room." —Aaron C.

    Price: $68+ (available in three scents)

    6. Or! A floating essential oil diffuser with a flameless candle that automatically lights up when it touches water. When it's time for your mom to have a relaxing bath, they can place a few drops of their favorite essential oil onto this diffuser's center ring. The heat from the bath will release the scents into the air as the diffuser floats around the bath like a little lily pad! Cute!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love to take bubble baths. I take them almost every day to unwind and relax. I usually put candles around the tub to add to the atmosphere. However, they can be dangerous, and after blowing them out, they leave an awful smoke and smell. This was the perfect solution to that problem. These candles automatically light up when they touch the water. They do best when all the lights are off or slightly on. The lights illuminate the water as well, making it glow. You can change the scent by releasing whatever oil on top of the lily pads. They float nicely on top of the water and are easy to clean! Such a great addition to my bubble bath routine!" —Ashley

    Price: $19.99

    7. OR!!! A drift car air freshener that comes infused with a gorgeous amber, grove, pine, or teak scent. Your madre can finally enjoy fresh scents in their car without having to stare at clunky air fresheners dangling from their rearview mirror.

    the air freshener in a reviewers car
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! The scent is so strong and lasts for a while. I've now had this in my car for a month, and every time I open the door, I get a gust of this amazing smell. It almost smells like...cologne, which is delightful. Not to mention, it looks sharp. I have it on my visor. It's so easy to install. And being that it's magnetic, it easily pops off when I need to replace it. I'm very interested to see how long it will last, like I said, it's already been over a month! Love it!" —Travis Kuykendall

    Price: $12.95+ (also available in a three-pack and in four scents)

    8. A glass vase shaped like a purse because it's only appropriate to gift your mom their two favorite things at once: flowers and handbags. If they're not into florals, they can also use this as a fish tank or a chic makeup brush holder!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this vase. It is exactly as described, if not better! It is fantastic quality and looks so great in person. I’m so excited to see how different flowers look in it, and honestly can see it being used for so many fun displays!! Highly recommend, might even buy another." —kate hochwalt

    Price: $32.97+ (available in four colors)

    9. And speaking of purses, a ruched handbag because it's trendy, available in tons of fun (or neutral!) colors, buttery soft, and affordable! It's perfect for the mom you know who always looks 'Gram-ready — even while they're headed to the grocery store.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bag is beautiful. It has such a luscious feel and it exceeded my expectations. I thought it might be too small, but it holds everything I need: my smaller wallet, key fob, glasses, lip gloss, and phone. I get so many compliments, and people cannot believe how soft and buttery it feels." —Mattie

    Price: $67.99+ (available in 28 colors)

    10. A Rinna Beauty Icon lip kit that I use pretty reliably whenever I want to emulate the iconic RHOBH, Lisa Rinna. This set is a go-to for creating a plump appearance and adding a nice pop of color to the lips — plus, it's a necessity for any mom who is utterly obsessed with the Real Housewives.

    reviewer wearing the lip kit
    amazon.com

    This kit includes the Rinna Beauty lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner. 

    Promising review: "Very moisturizing with bold color from the pencil to the gloss. Very nice lipstick for layering. Good quality." —Linda S.

    Price: $34.99+ (available in 13 shades)

    11. A Stash Tea herbal tea assortment so your mom can pick and choose which flavor goes with their mood on any given day. Herbal teas are always great gifts since they're caffeine-free!

    A variety of Stash tea packets, including Wild Raspberry, Lemon Ginger, and Meyer Lemon, are neatly organized in a box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife and I were pleasantly surprised with how good this tea is! The flavors are delicious and strong. I ordered a brand of tea in the past that had almost no flavor, so I am hesitant to spend a lot of money on brands of tea I am not familiar with. I am very happy we decided to give this brand a try. This is a brand we will definitely be purchasing more of in the future!" —James C

    Price: $19.99

    12. A cast-iron tortilla press that will be a gift for you as much as it is for momma dukes. Tortillas are SO easy to make from scratch (and taste so much better, IMHO). If your mom doesn't see themselves making tortillas every week, they can also use this to flatten out meat for schnitzels!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very well made, makes perfect tortillas and will be the only press that you and your children will ever need." —R Doupe

    Price: $23.50+ (available in four sizes)

    13. A heatless curling set so that your mom can cut down on that extra hour they'd typically reserve for doing their hair in the morning! This set is super easy to use — simply wrap hair strands around the silk band, go to sleep, and wake up with gorgeous curls — minus the heat damage.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to do. Comfortable to sleep in. Really amazing curls in the morning. Touched up ONE spot with the curling iron, but the rest was absolutely perfect. Really excited to cut down on my days with hot tools and supplement with this." —Whitney Mathers

    Price: $15.98+ (available in 13 colors)

    14. A 255-piece Singer sewing kit, because repeat after me: COOKIE TINS ARE FOR COOKIES, NOT SEWING SUPPLIES! Sewing can be difficult enough — your mom doesn't need the added headache of tangled threads and loose pins in their space. This comes with everything they'll need to sew, plus a cute acrylic box to store it all!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just enough compartments for an amateur sewer. It keeps everything neat and easy to find, and I love that the thread has knobs to hold in place. So much better than the zipper bags or wood boxes I’ve tried. Price is reasonable. Highly recommend!" —Wende Gonyea

    Price: $37.99+ (available in four kit options)

    15. A marble salt cellar to make sure your mama's salt is fresh and dry 'til the last grain. If they already have a salt dish, they can use this to store thumbtacks on their desk or hair ties on their vanity!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this. It looks great, and has a good weight to it. I live in a *very* humid area, and use it for flaky salt. Salt is still great, weeks later. Love how this looks on the counter, but small enough to tuck into a cabinet if needed. Highly recommend." —Candice G.

    Price: $21.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    16. A pair of Smart Goggles by Therabody that use vibration, massage, and heat to help your mother through any part of their day. These goggles have "focus," "relax," and "sleep" settings that they can use to get them through their workday, enjoy some me-time, or help them get to bed. These can also be amazing for helping alleviate eye tension, which is always welcome for anyone who spends tons of time at their computer during the week!

    the goggles outside of its carrying case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Therabody is one of my favorite innovators in the game, and I especially loved their Smart Goggles. I have a rough time with getting proper sleep and decompressing before bed. This device is perfect for helping with that and also keeping a good track of how it's been helping you. You can connect the device to the Therabody app and control the device from there and your progress in terms of heart rate at the beginning/end of usage. There are three levels to the heat and three different types of modes (relax, sleep, focus). The app also comes with audio in case you want that with any of your modes. The device is one of the more expensive ones on the market, but it's well worth it if you are consistent with your use!" —Rahaima Choudhry

    Price: $169

    17. A Stanley tumbler so that you can make a realllllly great impression on your mother-in-law. Sure, practically everyone on TikTok is obsessed with this tumbler — but its specs take it over the edge into ❄️cool❄️ (ha, ha) territory. It can keep hot drinks warm for up to seven hours and cold drinks cool for up to 11 hours!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cup is the best one I have ever used. I have purchased many vacuum-insulated tumblers and always have had the same issue of them not keeping ice from melting fast and not keeping my drink cold. That is not an issue with this one! I don’t have to replace my ice constantly, and my drink stays ice cold for hours! Highly recommend this cup!" —Kathryn

    Price: $20+ (available in five sizes and in 45 colors)

    18. And a straw cover specifically made for Stanley straws. This is ideal if your mama commutes with their Stanley and doesn't want to ride transit with an exposed straw. Or, you know, if your mom is the type to customize basically everything in their life.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So cute and worth the price. And they work great! Have already washed them several times and haven’t had any issues. Ended up sharing with my coworkers because they all loved them!" —Maria

    Price: $2.99+ (available in six styles and sets)

    19. A 16-piece Rubbermaid food storage set, because everyone has that one person in their life who practically lives on organization-TikTok — if your mom is that person, they'll love this gift. This set has gone viral for keeping fruits and veggies fresh while looking sleek in a fridge or pantry.

    different-sized plastic containers from the food storage set with flax, chia, nuts, and other pantry staples
    amazon.com

    This set comes with two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, one 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup food storage containers and lids, in addition to one 3.2-cup sugar container and 116-cup flour container and lids!

    Promising review: "These are the best! They seal very tightly for freshness and wash up well by hand or dishwasher. Have them in several sizes and got rid of most of my other containers." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $56.27 for a 16-piece set (which includes eight containers and eight lids, FYI!)

    20. And a Shark FlexStyle Drying System because your mama doesn't have to pay the big bucks weekly for a salon-quality blowout — they can do it at home with this tool! This blow dryer uses air to "wrap" hair strands around the barrel, creating pillowy curls in a matter of seconds. If your mom likes to switch it up, though, they can also use the barrel comb attachment for flippy waves or the smoothing attachment for a pin-straight blowout!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I should mention that I am not a hair person. I don’t know all the fancy ways to do my hair. But what I do know is that I love this product so far. I immediately washed my hair when I received it so I could try it ASAP. I have wavy hair, and I’ve been blow-drying and flat-ironing it for years because I prefer it flat. My hair was straight from just the blow-dryer! I was able to use one of the brushes for some volume, and I’m in love." —jules h

    Price: $239.95+ (available in three styles)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.