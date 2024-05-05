20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Mother's Day Gifts

1. A Back to the Roots indoor aquaponic garden so that your mom can take care of their other babies — their plants and pets, of course. This is a really cool indoor garden that acts as both a microgreen/herb growing station *and* a fish tank. Who knew such a niche product could exist?!
2. An Ere Perez natural avocado mascara that's *drumroll please* — waterproof! Yes, you *did* read the words "waterproof" and "natural mascara" in the same sentence — what's more, this formula is also smudge-proof and lasts for up to 24 hours! If your mom loves a good (happy) tear-proof mascara but wants to dabble in clean beauty, this is a no-brainer.
3. A monogrammed glass cup, because even if you're shopping for a mom who already has it all, everyone can use a personalized cup for their morning brew.
4. A set of satin hair scrunchies that'll have your mom returning to '90s style, but with a 2024 edge. Unlike the clunkier cotton scrunchies of years past, these are made of satin, which is farrrrr kinder on the hair's cuticles. Same cute style without the damage? Say less!
5. A Pura Smart Home plug so that your madre can finally take control of the scents in their home! Unlike other plug-in wall diffusers that seem to diffuse scents without any rhyme or reason, the Pura diffuser connects to an app, where they'll have ultimate control. They can set a diffusing schedule, control intensity, and even alter the night-light color whenever they want!
6. Or! A floating essential oil diffuser with a flameless candle that automatically lights up when it touches water. When it's time for your mom to have a relaxing bath, they can place a few drops of their favorite essential oil onto this diffuser's center ring. The heat from the bath will release the scents into the air as the diffuser floats around the bath like a little lily pad! Cute!
7. OR!!! A drift car air freshener that comes infused with a gorgeous amber, grove, pine, or teak scent. Your madre can finally enjoy fresh scents in their car without having to stare at clunky air fresheners dangling from their rearview mirror.
8. A glass vase shaped like a purse because it's only appropriate to gift your mom their two favorite things at once: flowers and handbags. If they're not into florals, they can also use this as a fish tank or a chic makeup brush holder!
9. And speaking of purses, a ruched handbag because it's trendy, available in tons of fun (or neutral!) colors, buttery soft, and affordable! It's perfect for the mom you know who always looks 'Gram-ready — even while they're headed to the grocery store.
10. A Rinna Beauty Icon lip kit that I use pretty reliably whenever I want to emulate the iconic RHOBH, Lisa Rinna. This set is a go-to for creating a plump appearance and adding a nice pop of color to the lips — plus, it's a necessity for any mom who is utterly obsessed with the Real Housewives.
11. A Stash Tea herbal tea assortment so your mom can pick and choose which flavor goes with their mood on any given day. Herbal teas are always great gifts since they're caffeine-free!
12. A cast-iron tortilla press that will be a gift for you as much as it is for momma dukes. Tortillas are SO easy to make from scratch (and taste so much better, IMHO). If your mom doesn't see themselves making tortillas every week, they can also use this to flatten out meat for schnitzels!
13. A heatless curling set so that your mom can cut down on that extra hour they'd typically reserve for doing their hair in the morning! This set is super easy to use — simply wrap hair strands around the silk band, go to sleep, and wake up with gorgeous curls — minus the heat damage.
14. A 255-piece Singer sewing kit, because repeat after me: COOKIE TINS ARE FOR COOKIES, NOT SEWING SUPPLIES! Sewing can be difficult enough — your mom doesn't need the added headache of tangled threads and loose pins in their space. This comes with everything they'll need to sew, plus a cute acrylic box to store it all!
15. A marble salt cellar to make sure your mama's salt is fresh and dry 'til the last grain. If they already have a salt dish, they can use this to store thumbtacks on their desk or hair ties on their vanity!
16. A pair of Smart Goggles by Therabody that use vibration, massage, and heat to help your mother through any part of their day. These goggles have "focus," "relax," and "sleep" settings that they can use to get them through their workday, enjoy some me-time, or help them get to bed. These can also be amazing for helping alleviate eye tension, which is always welcome for anyone who spends tons of time at their computer during the week!
17. A Stanley tumbler so that you can make a realllllly great impression on your mother-in-law. Sure, practically everyone on TikTok is obsessed with this tumbler — but its specs take it over the edge into ❄️cool❄️ (ha, ha) territory. It can keep hot drinks warm for up to seven hours and cold drinks cool for up to 11 hours!
18. And a straw cover specifically made for Stanley straws. This is ideal if your mama commutes with their Stanley and doesn't want to ride transit with an exposed straw. Or, you know, if your mom is the type to customize basically everything in their life.
19. A 16-piece Rubbermaid food storage set, because everyone has that one person in their life who practically lives on organization-TikTok — if your mom is that person, they'll love this gift. This set has gone viral for keeping fruits and veggies fresh while looking sleek in a fridge or pantry.
20. And a Shark FlexStyle Drying System because your mama doesn't have to pay the big bucks weekly for a salon-quality blowout — they can do it at home with this tool! This blow dryer uses air to "wrap" hair strands around the barrel, creating pillowy curls in a matter of seconds. If your mom likes to switch it up, though, they can also use the barrel comb attachment for flippy waves or the smoothing attachment for a pin-straight blowout!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.