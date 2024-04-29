BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    These 27 Amazon Bathing Suits Are So Cute And We Have The Receipts To Prove It

    Your summer 'grams are going to be your pride and joy.

    by
    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Brittany Gibson
    by Brittany Gibson

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An open-back one-piece swimsuit that is perfect if your preferred summer vibe this year is "beach babe." This features a plunging neckline that shows juuuust enough skin, while a nifty waistband holds everything together.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lovely one piece. The ties are super long so you can tie them a variety of ways, but I loved it primarily around the waist. The material is great and supportive." —Monica Avila

    Price: $28.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors)

    2. A one-piece swimsuit is perfect if you need options when it comes to your clothes. This suit can be worn as is or with its straps crossed, creating a cute keyhole design. Either way, it comes with a plunging neckline and adjustable straps proving that both style and comfort can coexist.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I adore this suit. I was looking for a cute one-piece and this checks off all my boxes. It has decent coverage and is super comfortable. I have the straps crossed in the back instead of the front, and I absolutely love it, though it can be worn as pictured in the stock photos. If you’re considering the suit, buy it! I typically wear a large, and occasionally an extra large in swimsuits, I ordered this one in a large and it’s perfect." —A. Tipton

    Price: $31.49+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors)

    3. A highly rated Cupshe two-piece bikini that is so customizable people will think it's bespoke. This features a crossover wrap top with adjustable tie accents to add extra security without digging in.

    a reviewer wearing the yellow and blue floral swimsuit at the beach
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I literally want this in every size! It’s the first bikini I’ve ever worn, and I love it! I feel really supported at the top and bottom. Love that the sides have ties so you can adjust it that way!" —Danielle Palko

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors)

    4. A two-piece high-waisted halter bikini because comfort and support should always be front and center when shopping for bathing suits — this set just so happens to have both. Over 15,000 reviewers can't stop talking about its flexible comfort, top support, and bottom coverage.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It fits like a dream. The suit is beautifully lined, and, honestly, the color is so much more beautiful in reality than it is online. The quality of the suit is impeccable. I was expecting 'ok' since the price is pretty reasonable, but I feel like I got amazing quality for the price. If you're on the fence, I say take the chance. Just make sure that you use the size chart to get the best fit for you, and if you are sized differently top and bottom, I'd suggest getting two suits in each size for a perfect fit. This suit can last for years if cared for correctly. I'll definitely order from this company again." —John and Debbi

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes XXS–22 plus and 41 colors)

    5. A streamlined convertible one-piece that you can wear with or without straps, pending your tanning needs! (With sunscreen, of course.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love everything about this bathing suit. It's the best-fitting bathing suit compared to my other ones. I bought four of them in different colors. Thankful for these good and well-made bathing suits! Beautiful material, too." —Nana Carmen

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 27 colors)

    6. And speaking of tanning (again, with sunscreen), a comfy bandeau bathing suit to ensure that you won't have to worry about tan lines on your shoulders. This is great if you want to have some time in the sun without it hindering your style during wedding season.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "By far my favorite bathing suit I’ve ever owned. It’s buttery soft, which I love. And is extremely comfortable. Very good quality." —Kimberly M.

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors)

    7. A stylish three-piece swimsuit that includes not just a bikini top and bottom, but *also* a matching cover-up! If you're all about serving looks everywhere you go, this is a no-brainer.

    Image of reviewer wearing swimsuit set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this for my recent Cabo trip and received soooo many compliments as I pranced around the resort in my super cute three-piece set. Everyone asked where they could purchase one and were so shocked when I told them Amazon and the affordable price of this set. I love it and I will be ordering in other colors. 🥰😝" —May

    Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes L–4XL and in two colors/patterns)

    8. A classic halter triangle bikini with side ties so that you can look like an extra in Blue Crush — no catching-gnarly-waves skills required.

    Image of reviewer wearing multicolored swimsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this bikini for my vacation last week and I was not disappointed! I was trying to save a few dollars on bikinis, and I hit the jackpot with this one. The quality is unmatched. I read the reviews, read through the sizing guidelines, and watched a few TikToks on what sizing to get and I landed on a small. I used Amazon’s sizing guide and they recommended me a small, too. The bikini fit perfectly but I probably could’ve gotten away with an XS. It’s machine washable, and it did not bleed. Amazing fit, and beautiful colors. I hope you love the bikini as much as I do! :)" —JO

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 18 colors)

    9. A sweet one-piece swim dress that is perfect for chaperoning poolside b-day parties! You can wear this as you grill, and easily jump into the pool for a cooling dip.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bathing suit is EVERYTHING!!! 😍 I got the size 24 and it fits perfectly. It's actually long enough for my long torso!!! I'm definitely gonna buy a couple more as soon as I can!" —Kryn

    Price: $29.99+ (available in plus sizes 12–28 and 28 colors)

    10. A cutout monokini so that you can *look* like you're wearing a two-piece without risking losing your top or bottom in your swimsuit drawer (or worse, in the ocean).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently wore this white monokini swimsuit on vacation and it was perfect! Not only is it not see-through, but it also fit me comfortably. I received so many compliments from people at the beach and pool, and I felt confident and stylish all day long. The material is high-quality and durable, so I don't have to worry about it wearing out or fading after just a few wears. It also held up well in the water, and I didn't experience any issues with it riding up or shifting around. I was a bit nervous about purchasing a white swimsuit online, but I'm so glad I took the chance on this one. The sizing chart was accurate, and the suit fit me perfectly. Overall, I would highly recommend this white monokini to anyone looking for a stylish and comfortable swimsuit!" —Emily Sanowar

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 27 colors)

    11. A high-waisted two-piece swimsuit that features adjustable wide straps for support and removable padding for customization! Because there's no reason you should have to forego style while wearing something comfy to the beach this year.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of the most comfortable swimsuits I have ever owned. In fact, I have it in two colors and think I may get one more...the material is not sheer and not overly thick. Just perfect. I have had more compliments on this suit than any other I have ever owned...so pretty." —Pamela

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–28 plus and 45 colors)

    12. A two-piece bikini perfect if almost every summer weekend on your schedule involves a beach. These bottoms are convertible, meaning you can mix and match the designs whenever you want to switch it up!

    a reviewer wearing the striped swimsuit on a boat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have quite the collection of swimsuits, and I just got this one to add to my collection for an upcoming trip. It’s made with quality material, has a unique style, and I love the fact that the bottoms are reversible. It’s true to size, although you could adjust easily if needed." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 17 colors)

    13. A classic, retro-inspired one-piece swimsuit that comes in tons of colors and has thousands of raving reviews of it working for many body types! This features a square neckline so that you can feel the breeze on your decolletage and the Goldilocks of coverage that's not too cheeky nor not too full.

    Image of reviewer wearing brown swimsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So happy with this bathing suit because it’s one of few one-piece bathing suits that fit comfortably with my longer torso AND provides me full coverage so I’m not self-conscious running around and picking up my toddler. I will probably buy another color so I can have two." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–18 and 24 colors)

    14. A smocked bandeau bikini so that you can let your coquette style shine with a swimsuit that's frilly, yes, but still breathable for those hot summer days!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVED THIS!!! Family friendly and comfortable to walk around all day in. The straps are adjustable so that was a plus!" —shelbie comeaux

    Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 18 colors)

    15. A stylish tie-front two-piece bikini that has the effortlessly chic factor of a tied bikini top with almost sports bra-like support thanks to its adjustable racerback straps. It's everything you need if you're going to spend all summer playing volleyball beachside.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate! Buy it! This is the most comfortable bikini I have to date! Definitely order your normal size. Cupshe is great with their sizing! Will definitely be buying this brand again!" —Sarah

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 17 colors)

    16. A high-neck ruched monokini because this is basically like the LBD of swimsuits. You can wear this everywhere, from a chic hotel rooftop pool party to your best friend's pool.

    Image of reviewer wearing black bathing suit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best bathing suit I've bought in 30 years! I love being at the beach and love hot tubs, but I always dread the bathing suit aspect. I bought this suit for a cruise, enjoyed wearing it, and looked forward to activities when I put it on. It fits well, and I will be buying a couple more in different colors." —Deb

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XXS–26 plus and 42 colors)

    17. A retro one-piece swimsuit that screams, "Get me into the water right now!" This suit, plus a highball is everything you need to serve '50s elegance.

    a reviewer wearing the blue, red and striped swimsuit at the beach
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very cute sailor design. I wore this to a lake day and got a lot of compliments; a friend even had me send them the link. Perfect swimsuit for anyone who doesn't feel comfortable showing too much skin. It dries fast in the sun, and the colors didn't bleed in the wash!" —Betty

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and 26 colors/styles)

    18. A sporty colorblock bikini so that you can spend more time accessorizing your poolside outfit with cute sarongs, layered jewelry, and, of course, huge sunnies and a floppy hat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So cute. Great fit and I love the adjustable straps! The color is vibrant and amazing." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors)

    19. A one-piece crossover-design monokini so that you can look like a million bucks while wearing something that shouldn't cause wardrobe malfunctions post-dive. Reviewers say this has a good amount of coverage in the booty area and structure throughout!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s such a perfect fit!! I’ve purchased two more...very comfortable as well...I normally wear a small in everything so I purchased a small. Not one complaint." —Barbara diggs

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes 4–18 and 51 colors)

    20. A one-piece that has various scale-shaped designs throughout, making it all you need for a proper mermaidcore outfit by the pool.

    Three reviewers wearing the same one piece swimsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My two daughters and I decided to be 'matching mermaids' in Maui! The suit was complimentary to all three ages and body types!" —Avi

    Price: $31.49 (available in sizes S–L)

    21. A scoop-neck two-piece to let your inner flower child come to life. You can wear this top's straps over your shoulders or take the '70s vibes up a notch and create a cute keyhole cutout by forming the straps into a halter.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get so many compliments on this! It has the perfect amount of coverage for me. The metal ring seems to be high quality (as well as the swimsuit material). Definitely one of my new favorites!" —Alaina

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors)

    22. A popular high-waisted ruffle-sleeve two-piece that'll have you turning heads at your local pool, a faraway beach, or a desert music festival.

    reviewer wearing the suit in blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "1000/10 would recommend!!! I bought this suit thinking I may need to return it due to its quality!!! NOT AT ALL!! The suit feels like butter on my skin. The sizing and reviews are accurate!! It fits perfectly!!!" —Ethan

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 34 colors)

    23. A trendy, underwire halter set because halter cutout tops are SOOO cute, but their biggest downfall is that they provide very little lift. This top contains an underwire for added support, thus letting nothing rain on your chic poolside parade.

    a model poses in beige
    a reviewer shows the entire top and bottom set in purple
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I almost never write reviews, and I have a hard time ordering bathing suits online. I love this one. The top fits perfectly. ... I did the jump test and things mostly stayed in place lol...The fabric seems quality! Can’t wait to try it out at the beach." —Kelsey

    Price: $33.99 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 27 colors)

    24. A halter tankini set that's super versatile — you can wear the tankini top over your bottoms for a family get-together or emulate Y2K culture with a bit of midriff action when with friends!

    A reviewer in the hot pink swimsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this swimsuit so much I ordered a second one! It is a very nice quality material and the fit is great, not a swimsuit you have to constantly be adjusting. The ties on the sides of the top are adjustable for the length, and the ruching on the front is perfect for a little more coverage. The bottom has the perfect amount of coverage in the back and is a bit high-waisted, but not too much. True to size as well." —Nicole VanEaton

    Price: $38.95 (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors)

    25. A rash guard and boyshort two-piece that will make you the best-prepared parent at your kid's backyard get-together! You can easily spend ALL DAY in the pool with your kids without running the risk of prolonged sun exposure.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    (Still wear sunscreen, folks! Although this set has UPF 50, your exposed skin needs protection, too!)

    Promising review: "I’ve been on holiday for 10 days. This suit still looks new after daily pool and ocean use. I’ve even washed and dried it in the washing machine and it still looks new. I am most happy about the sun protection. I’ve been putting sunscreen on the kids and obviously forgot myself. My hands and legs turned really brown in the sun but my arms and chest did not tan at all through the long sleeve rash guard. Just FYI — the top floated up in the pool so I tucked it in the shorts while swimming." —Ambie

    Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes XXS–24 and 40 colors)

    26. A racerback bathing suit that *looks* like you've wrapped yourself in an intricate swimsuit but actually just has strategic cutouts. Work smarter, not harder, amirite?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tend to have problems finding tops that fit my cup size, and this one fits great and has plenty of coverage for environments where I don't want to feel too exposed. I have a long torso and a lot of high waisted things aren't high enough, but this sits at a comfortable spot where I feel covered without it looking like a diaper." —Katie

    Price: $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–20 and 30 colors)

    27. And a two-piece tankini swimsuit that features adjustable straps and quick-drying material! This is perfect if you're the type of person who oscillates between being inside the pool and hanging by the pool bar every five minutes.

    Image of reviewer wearing green swimsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Finally, the perfect fit! I love these swimsuits so much that I purchased three." —PaSpirit56

    "I love my new swimsuit. It’s exactly what is pictured…the green color is beautiful with colored shorts. It is so comfortable, and the top has straps that can be adjusted. I will be buying more suits from this company!" —Linda

    Price: $40.99 (available in sizes M–30 plus and 34 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.