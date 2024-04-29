These 27 Amazon Bathing Suits Are So Cute And We Have The Receipts To Prove It

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An open-back one-piece swimsuit that is perfect if your preferred summer vibe this year is "beach babe." This features a plunging neckline that shows juuuust enough skin, while a nifty waistband holds everything together.
2. A one-piece swimsuit is perfect if you need options when it comes to your clothes. This suit can be worn as is or with its straps crossed, creating a cute keyhole design. Either way, it comes with a plunging neckline and adjustable straps proving that both style and comfort can coexist.
3. A highly rated Cupshe two-piece bikini that is so customizable people will think it's bespoke. This features a crossover wrap top with adjustable tie accents to add extra security without digging in.
4. A two-piece high-waisted halter bikini because comfort and support should always be front and center when shopping for bathing suits — this set just so happens to have both. Over 15,000 reviewers can't stop talking about its flexible comfort, top support, and bottom coverage.
5. A streamlined convertible one-piece that you can wear with or without straps, pending your tanning needs! (With sunscreen, of course.)
6. And speaking of tanning (again, with sunscreen), a comfy bandeau bathing suit to ensure that you won't have to worry about tan lines on your shoulders. This is great if you want to have some time in the sun without it hindering your style during wedding season.
7. A stylish three-piece swimsuit that includes not just a bikini top and bottom, but *also* a matching cover-up! If you're all about serving looks everywhere you go, this is a no-brainer.
8. A classic halter triangle bikini with side ties so that you can look like an extra in Blue Crush — no catching-gnarly-waves skills required.
9. A sweet one-piece swim dress that is perfect for chaperoning poolside b-day parties! You can wear this as you grill, and easily jump into the pool for a cooling dip.
10. A cutout monokini so that you can *look* like you're wearing a two-piece without risking losing your top or bottom in your swimsuit drawer (or worse, in the ocean).
11. A high-waisted two-piece swimsuit that features adjustable wide straps for support and removable padding for customization! Because there's no reason you should have to forego style while wearing something comfy to the beach this year.
12. A two-piece bikini perfect if almost every summer weekend on your schedule involves a beach. These bottoms are convertible, meaning you can mix and match the designs whenever you want to switch it up!
13. A classic, retro-inspired one-piece swimsuit that comes in tons of colors and has thousands of raving reviews of it working for many body types! This features a square neckline so that you can feel the breeze on your decolletage and the Goldilocks of coverage that's not too cheeky nor not too full.
14. A smocked bandeau bikini so that you can let your coquette style shine with a swimsuit that's frilly, yes, but still breathable for those hot summer days!
15. A stylish tie-front two-piece bikini that has the effortlessly chic factor of a tied bikini top with almost sports bra-like support thanks to its adjustable racerback straps. It's everything you need if you're going to spend all summer playing volleyball beachside.
16. A high-neck ruched monokini because this is basically like the LBD of swimsuits. You can wear this everywhere, from a chic hotel rooftop pool party to your best friend's pool.
17. A retro one-piece swimsuit that screams, "Get me into the water right now!" This suit, plus a highball is everything you need to serve '50s elegance.
18. A sporty colorblock bikini so that you can spend more time accessorizing your poolside outfit with cute sarongs, layered jewelry, and, of course, huge sunnies and a floppy hat.
19. A one-piece crossover-design monokini so that you can look like a million bucks while wearing something that shouldn't cause wardrobe malfunctions post-dive. Reviewers say this has a good amount of coverage in the booty area and structure throughout!
20. A one-piece that has various scale-shaped designs throughout, making it all you need for a proper mermaidcore outfit by the pool.
21. A scoop-neck two-piece to let your inner flower child come to life. You can wear this top's straps over your shoulders or take the '70s vibes up a notch and create a cute keyhole cutout by forming the straps into a halter.
22. A popular high-waisted ruffle-sleeve two-piece that'll have you turning heads at your local pool, a faraway beach, or a desert music festival.
23. A trendy, underwire halter set because halter cutout tops are SOOO cute, but their biggest downfall is that they provide very little lift. This top contains an underwire for added support, thus letting nothing rain on your chic poolside parade.
Amazon, www.amazon.com
Promising review: "I almost never write reviews, and I have a hard time ordering bathing suits online. I love this one. The top fits perfectly. ... I did the jump test and things mostly stayed in place lol...The fabric seems quality! Can’t wait to try it out at the beach." —Kelsey
Price: $33.99 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 27 colors)
24. A halter tankini set that's super versatile — you can wear the tankini top over your bottoms for a family get-together or emulate Y2K culture with a bit of midriff action when with friends!
25. A rash guard and boyshort two-piece that will make you the best-prepared parent at your kid's backyard get-together! You can easily spend ALL DAY in the pool with your kids without running the risk of prolonged sun exposure.
26. A racerback bathing suit that *looks* like you've wrapped yourself in an intricate swimsuit but actually just has strategic cutouts. Work smarter, not harder, amirite?
27. And a two-piece tankini swimsuit that features adjustable straps and quick-drying material! This is perfect if you're the type of person who oscillates between being inside the pool and hanging by the pool bar every five minutes.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.