Pakistani Singer Meesha Shafi Has Alleged That Singer Ali Zafar Sexually Harassed Her

Twitter

"I felt uncomfortable and overpowered by a man twice my age," wrote Mehravar Ali, who also alleged that she was also subject to unwelcome hugs by him.

As a result, Bajwa stepped down from his position as CEO.

This began a movement of Pakistani women and girls exposing popular and non-popular men for sexual harassment, coercion, and sending/soliciting photos of a sexual nature. Many of these men have now left Twitter.