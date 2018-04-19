 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Pakistani Singer Meesha Shafi Has Alleged That Singer Ali Zafar Sexually Harassed Her

"It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo," Shafi wrote.

Posted on
Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Pakistani actor and singer Meesha Shafi took to Twitter today to allege that she was physically sexually harassed by singer Ali Zafar on multiple occasions.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Str / AFP / Getty Images

"Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo," read Shafi's tweet, with the following note attached as a picture:

Meesha Shafi / Twitter

Shafi's tweet comes just after a week of a wave of Pakistani women on Twitter sharing their stories of sexual harassment, as well as naming and shaming the men involved.

Twitter
Advertisement

On April 11, Pakistani Twitter user Mehravar Ali revealed screenshots of Pakistan's biggest music streaming website's CEO Khalid Bajwa harassing her and soliciting photos.

&quot;I felt uncomfortable and overpowered by a man twice my age,&quot; wrote Mehravar Ali, who also alleged that she was also subject to unwelcome hugs by him.As a result, Bajwa stepped down from his position as CEO.This began a movement of Pakistani women and girls exposing popular and non-popular men for sexual harassment, coercion, and sending/soliciting photos of a sexual nature. Many of these men have now left Twitter.
Twitter

"I felt uncomfortable and overpowered by a man twice my age," wrote Mehravar Ali, who also alleged that she was also subject to unwelcome hugs by him.

As a result, Bajwa stepped down from his position as CEO.

This began a movement of Pakistani women and girls exposing popular and non-popular men for sexual harassment, coercion, and sending/soliciting photos of a sexual nature. Many of these men have now left Twitter.

Shafi came out in full support of Mehravar Ali and other victims. She says that by telling her story, she hopes she's setting an example for the women of her country to do the same.

@mehravarr You’re a champ! More power to you ✌🏼♥️
Meesha Shafi @itsmeeshashafi

@mehravarr You’re a champ! More power to you ✌🏼♥️

Reply Retweet Favorite

"These incidences did not happen when I was young. This happened to me despite the fact that I'm an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children," Shafi specifies in her note. "We only have our voices and the time has come to use them."

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Imaan Sheikh is a writer for BuzzFeed and is based in Dubai.

Contact Imaan Sheikh at imaan.sheikh@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With India

Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App