Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Tributes Are Pouring In For A 7 Year Old Dutch Boy Who Passed Away

7 year old Tijn was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last year May.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last year, terminally ill Tijn, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in May went on 3FM's Serious Request to ask people to donate money to save children from pneumonia.

Hans-peter Van Velthoven

Today, the radio station that he launched his campaign with announced he passed away.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

People were moved by Tijn's wish to raise and a nail painting challenge started.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

He was a special guest on the radio station's show where they called him "the man".

Sander Koning / AFP / Getty Images

In May, Tijn launched another campaign to raise money, this time for Semmy Foundation, which is a brain research charity.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

With the charity he released a nailpolish line called "Lak Door Tijn" (paint by Tijn) with four of his favourite colours.

Stichting Semmy / Via youtube.com

Yesterday, the foundation announced that money raised from the nail polish had reached 1 million euros.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

In a statement Gijs de Vries, the General Director of the Netherlands director of the Red Cross, told BuzzFeed News that they received "heartbreaking news" this morning.


"This morning, the Netherlands Red Cross received the heartbreaking news about the passing of Tijn Kolsteren. Our thoughts are with his parents Gerrit and Jolanda, his brother Ries and those close to them. We wish them strength and courage to bear this immense loss."

"During 3FM Serious Request last year, the Netherlands got to know Tijn as a kind and playful boy with a very big heart. With his unprecedented and enticing enthusiasm, innocence and unselfishness, he inspired millions of people and brought us together as a country."

"His actions gave thousands of children a future, even though his own future was so insecure. In doing so, he is an example for us all. His story touched us deeply and will continue to do so forever."

King Willem Alexander said he is sending the family and friends of Tijn "a lot of strength" and said he was happy to see his positive energy despite being terminally ill.

Koning Willem-Alexander en koningin Máxima reageren op het overlijden van de grote kleine held #Tijn
Rick Evers @Rick_Evers

Koning Willem-Alexander en koningin Máxima reageren op het overlijden van de grote kleine held #Tijn

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Dutch Prime Minister also paid tribute and said that the Netherlands can be proud of a boy like Tijn.

Droevig nieuws dat Tijn is overleden. Heel Nederland kan trots zijn op een jongen zoals hij. Dag lieve, dappere Tijn.
Minister-president @MinPres

Droevig nieuws dat Tijn is overleden. Heel Nederland kan trots zijn op een jongen zoals hij. Dag lieve, dappere Tijn.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tijn became the top trend on Twitter in the Netherlands as tributes started to pour in.

Twitter
In your busy day, angry about politics, take a minute for the littlest Dutch hero who sadly passed away. #tijn https://t.co/iNmt90kqDK
Timon The Cat 😿 @CatTimon

In your busy day, angry about politics, take a minute for the littlest Dutch hero who sadly passed away. #tijn https://t.co/iNmt90kqDK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @domien
Tijn! Godver. Wat een kerel. Wat een kracht. Wat een strijd! Ik mis je nu al.
Frank van der Lende @Frank3FM

Tijn! Godver. Wat een kerel. Wat een kracht. Wat een strijd! Ik mis je nu al.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People have called him a hero.

'Hard times don't create heroes. It is during hard times when the hero within us is revealed' Rust zacht grote HE… https://t.co/wcvSPHGaw4
John Hermans @Hermanstwit

'Hard times don't create heroes. It is during hard times when the hero within us is revealed' Rust zacht grote HE… https://t.co/wcvSPHGaw4

Reply Retweet Favorite
R.I.P brave little man! Collected a million euro's for charity while fighting for his own life! You're an angel and… https://t.co/uNjuBHzXbF
🇱🇺 Bl@nche! @BDolmans

R.I.P brave little man! Collected a million euro's for charity while fighting for his own life! You're an angel and… https://t.co/uNjuBHzXbF

Reply Retweet Favorite

❤️

RIP lieve Tijn ❤️ I will never forget you
Mascha Feoktistova @maschaa

RIP lieve Tijn ❤️ I will never forget you

Reply Retweet Favorite

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews