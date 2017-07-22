Sections

People Are Calling For A Boycott Of An "Offensive" Korean Drama

"We're all living in 2017 while MBC's living in 1001."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A South Korean Drama, Man Who Dies To Live, has been criticised by some Muslim fans.

The TV show, on the MBC channel, is about a Korean count who lives in a fictional place called Bodoantia, and finds out he has a daughter 35 years later, so he goes on a mission to find her and reconnect.

And several minutes later, he is escorted to the king of Bodoantia who orders him to marry a princess.

And he tells him he must marry the princess within a month.

The fictional place appears to be in Dubai.

Viewers have called the drama Islamophobic and racist.

People have called for a boycott.

[ a thread] Reasons why MBC's new drama Man Who Dies To Live should not be aired. YALL NEED TO BOYCOTT IT
MAY💌 @mayssemgh

[ a thread] Reasons why MBC's new drama Man Who Dies To Live should not be aired. YALL NEED TO BOYCOTT IT

And have questioned several parts of the drama.

Um excuse me MBC but what kind of nonsense is this? SINCE WHEN MUSLIM WOMEN WEAR HIJAB WITH BIKINIS? what the actua… https://t.co/E0wrq0lc3R
MAY💌 @mayssemgh

Um excuse me MBC but what kind of nonsense is this? SINCE WHEN MUSLIM WOMEN WEAR HIJAB WITH BIKINIS? what the actua… https://t.co/E0wrq0lc3R

In the first episode of the drama at the main character's residence there are two women wearing bikinis and headscarves.

I'm so disgusted the disrespect in 'man who dies to live' is unreal! Why is it so hard for you to respect other cul… https://t.co/jyIq4kwpQY
شهد @notShahd

I'm so disgusted the disrespect in 'man who dies to live' is unreal! Why is it so hard for you to respect other cul… https://t.co/jyIq4kwpQY

Lmao, what is this even. You have no basic knowledge about Islam, not even a little. #stop_Man_Who_Dies_To_Live
Nad @nadrianabil

Lmao, what is this even. You have no basic knowledge about Islam, not even a little. #stop_Man_Who_Dies_To_Live

People said the broadcaster was living in the past.

We're all living in 2017 while mbc's living in 1001
MAY💌 @mayssemgh

We're all living in 2017 while mbc's living in 1001

MBC has since apologised for any offence and said it will take "extreme caution in production".

However, people aren't happy with the apology.

And said they should stop the broadcast.

