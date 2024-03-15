Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

I'm A Student Who Just Did My Own Taxes For The Very First Time, And Here's How It Actually Went

Spoiler: It wasn't as scary as I thought.

by
H&amp;R Block Canada
by H&R Block Canada

Brand Publisher

,
Selby Nixon
by Selby Nixon

BuzzFeed Contributor

Hello, my name is Selby, and I've never done my own taxes (oops!). Honestly — my Mom's always done them for me!

Man smiling, standing indoors with a backpack over one shoulder
@selbeast / Via instagram.com

But this year, I went back to school and became a full-time university student. That's when my mom said "you're on your own!"

Thankfully, my pals at H&R Block invited me to come in for an appointment so I could get some help with the financial mess that are my tax documents. 👇

Person holding a red folder over a desk with receipts sticking out, laptop in the background
Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

Dealing with money when you're a broke student also working part-time is scary stuff! Plus, it turns out being a student means there's a lot more forms and files to consider when tax season comes around. RRSP? T2202? TFSA? T4? What????

Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

Luckily, I figured out what I needed thanks to the student resources on the H&R Block website. There's even a whole checklist you can download, too. 

I grabbed my T4 from my workplace, my T2202 from my school, and a few other things too. Once I got my files in (better) order, it was time to get some in-person help.

Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

And good news...

Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

My Tax Expert Lamar was the absolute best. He's definitely getting a Christmas card this year.

Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

Lamar knew I was new to taxes, so he took me through each step easily. He also showed me all the ways I could maximize my refund and filled me in on things I didn't even know I could claim.

With his help, I claimed my rent, my tuition, and even my charitable donations. Yes, that's right, I give back to the people!

Man smiling with thumbs up, standing in front of a poster with another smiling man and text about saving money
Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

Lamar also helped me update details on my CRA account. I finally set up direct deposit too! No more picking up cheques from my mom's house.

Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

While I could have filed online or even just dropped off my red folder, meeting in person with an expert helped answer SO many questions.

Laptop with stickers next to a green H&amp;amp;R Block brochure on a desk with office supplies
Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

Actually sitting down and talking to someone made me feel a lot more confident about doing my taxes right — and without errors I definitely would have made on my own.

And *poof* — in a flash, my taxes were done, and I'm even getting a refund! I honestly think the H stands for Helpful and the R stands for Really nice. Helpful & Really nice Block.

Two people smiling, one holding a certificate, standing indoors next to a pillar, both making peace signs
Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

The whole process only took about 45 minutes, which was perfect because I had an assignment for class due that day I had to finish (...and start).

Hand holding H&amp;amp;R Block Easy Drop-Off flyer in front of an H&amp;amp;R Block office
Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

Leaving, I definitely felt a weight off my shoulders. Not only can I exhale because this year's taxes are finished, but I feel so much more prepared for next year. And I'm getting money back. Take THAT, Mom! 

An appointment with an H&R Block Tax Expert made it really simple for a student like me to get my taxes filed and my return back quickly. Now, I get to spend it all on textbooks and bus fare... and maybe a cheeky pint or two at the campus pub. I am a college student, after all.

Selby Nixon / Via BuzzFeed

Cheers! If you wanna follow in my footsteps, you can book an appointment with an H&R Block Tax Expert here too!