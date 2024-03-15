I'm A Student Who Just Did My Own Taxes For The Very First Time, And Here's How It Actually Went

Hello, my name is Selby, and I've never done my own taxes (oops!). Honestly — my Mom's always done them for me!
Thankfully, my pals at H&R Block invited me to come in for an appointment so I could get some help with the financial mess that are my tax documents. 👇
Dealing with money when you're a broke student also working part-time is scary stuff! Plus, it turns out being a student means there's a lot more forms and files to consider when tax season comes around. RRSP? T2202? TFSA? T4? What????
I grabbed my T4 from my workplace, my T2202 from my school, and a few other things too. Once I got my files in (better) order, it was time to get some in-person help.
And good news...
My Tax Expert Lamar was the absolute best. He's definitely getting a Christmas card this year.
With his help, I claimed my rent, my tuition, and even my charitable donations. Yes, that's right, I give back to the people!
Lamar also helped me update details on my CRA account. I finally set up direct deposit too! No more picking up cheques from my mom's house.
And *poof* — in a flash, my taxes were done, and I'm even getting a refund! I honestly think the H stands for Helpful and the R stands for Really nice. Helpful & Really nice Block.
The whole process only took about 45 minutes, which was perfect because I had an assignment for class due that day I had to finish (...and start).
An appointment with an H&R Block Tax Expert made it really simple for a student like me to get my taxes filed and my return back quickly. Now, I get to spend it all on textbooks and bus fare... and maybe a cheeky pint or two at the campus pub. I am a college student, after all.