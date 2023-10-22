Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe With These 33 Comfy And Cozy Loungewear Picks

1. High-waisted leggings, because structured pants are *not* welcome to join in on your lazy day plans. Sorry, not sorry.
Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair (plus size) to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality! I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone I hear talking about the difficulties of finding good leggings. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" —hali howard
Get them from Amazon for $9.44+ (available in one standard size and one plus size, 3 lengths, and 22 colors/patterns).
2. A two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard earned dollars on — once the weekend rolls around you're going to want to live in the utmost comfort. This set will certainly check that box.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 35 colors).
3. Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun??? Let your legs join in on the coziness by enveloping them in these bad boys.
Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis
Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).
4. A drawstring jumpsuit, perfect for anyone who wants to lounge *most* of the day but also has a handful of errands to run. When the cute cashier at CVS starts checking *you* out while you're checking out, you can thank me.
Promising review: "Originally, I wanted a comfy outfit for air travel and bought this before my last trip to Mexico. As soon as I put it on, I fell in love with it. I now live in it. It's comfortable and fits perfectly. I will be purchasing more!" —Meg Fanslow
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors and styles).
5. An oversized crewneck sweater you can comfortably wear with leggings on busy WFH mornings where you want to feel cozy but still be a little dressed in case you have to hop on a Zoom call.
Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 styles).
6. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $48.59 (available in sizes S–XL and 30 styles).
Psst: This is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
7. Richer Poorer recycled sweats, because everyone should have *at least* one pair of ridiculously comfortable sweatpants in their lineup.
You can make it a matching set with this recycled fleece sweatshirt.
Here's more from my colleague Emma Lord:
"Before these sweatpants, I had three rotating sweatpants that each had, like, One Good Thing about them, but weren't overall great. After I got these Richer Poorer sweatpants, I straight up got rid of all the others, because this pair has it all. I'm talking ridiculously soft fabric on the inside, and — be still my millennial heart — the aforementioned POCKETS. I tend not to go outside in sweatpants, but I do occasionally have to run down to the lobby of my building to pick up deliveries, and these make me feel very ~sweatpants chic~ (and the deep pockets are truly appreciated for holding things like my phone and keys and face masks). I can tell these are going to be a favorite of mine for a loooong, long time (unless I end up getting it in other colors, in which case it might tie for my favorite with those, lolol)."
Get it from Richer Poorer for $76 (available in sizes XS–L and eight colors).
8. A sweatshirt and leggings set you'll find yourself reaching for time and time again when you've slept through your alarm and need to quickly compose yourself before a virtual morning meeting.
Rebdolls is a woman-owned small business started by Dominican Republic–born model Grisel Paula.
Get it from Rebdolls for $59.90 (available in sizes S–5X).
9. Colorful leggings with side pockets (!!!) you can keep your phone in — so when you *finally* settle in to work comfortably on the couch you won't wonder "where is my phone?" and then, begrudgingly, get up to go search for it.
Promising review: "These leggings are AMAZING! Not only are they soft, comfortable, and squatproof, but they look so good on! I have a hard time finding leggings that are big enough around the thighs/butt area but fitting enough around the waistline. I can’t believe the price and the fact that my new favorite leggings are from Amazon." —MLK
Get them from Amazon for $25+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 colors).
10. An oversized pullover V-neck sweater made of a cozy waffle knit material you won't be able to get enough of — it'll look just as cute with leggings at home as it will with your fave pair of denim.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite go-to top for ANY occasion. I bought it to wear with heels and distressed jeans out with my fiancé, however the day turned into us and our daughter heading to a Mexican restaurant so I simply changed from heels to my Birkenstocks and it was just as cute. I’m buying every color. LOVE THIS SHIRT!" –Katie
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in a variety of colors).
11. Stretchy joggers designed to wear both in and out of the house — they're made from a naturally cooling and moisture-wicking material that'll make them the *perfect* addition to your loungewear collection.
12. Cushioned crew socks to encourage you to kick back, put your feet up, indulge in some vino and relax a bit after a long work week.
Promising review: "I love socks and am also very picky about socks. These socks checked all my boxes! They're comfortable socks, they're thick but not too thick, and I wear them all the time. I will be coming back to order some more soon!!" —Abi Tamburro
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $16.92+ (fits women's sizes 6–12).
13. A crewneck that'll help you express your entire mood — a skeleton sippin' on some coffee. It's just as relatable as it is comfortable!
Promising review: "I bought this shirt oversized. But I was surprised at how soft this crew neck was! Graphic has held up after many washes." —Jillydukez
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in unisex sizes S–2XL and five colors).
14. A pair of plush slippers to protect your feet from the ice-like tiled floors in your home while also letting you show off your fresh pedicure.
Promising review: "The coziest, softest slippers ever! And adorable! Great rubber traction on the bottom. Yet, soft and lightweight." —Lauren Fuquay
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes 5–10, including narrow sizes, and 14 colors).