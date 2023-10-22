Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe With These 33 Comfy And Cozy Loungewear Picks

Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair (plus size) to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality! I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone I hear talking about the difficulties of finding good leggings. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" —hali howard

Get them from Amazon for $9.44+ (available in one standard size and one plus size, 3 lengths, and 22 colors/patterns).