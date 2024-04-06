Warm Weather Is Coming: 21 Reviewer-Approved Options To Restock Your Swimsuit Drawer

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A plunging one-piece with a lace-up back for anyone who has been *all in* on the corset trend (one we're hoping never dies out, TBH). This suit is honestly a party in the front and the back.
Promising review: "I was hopeful, but not completely optimistic when I ordered this. I. LOVE. IT. This is the first one-piece that I feel really works on my body. Usually, my chest takes up too much real estate in a one-piece and it hides my waist. This is supportive on my chest and can actually FIT my waist. I feel elongated. I know it’s pricey, but for me, it was worth it!" —Jenny
Get it from TA3 for $178 (available in sizes XXS–4X, three lengths, and 11 colors).
2. A padded bikini set because if there's ever been a time to throw on some cutoffs and run around like you're living your life inside an episode of Laguna Beach, now is it.
Promising review: "I love this bikini. It’s so cute! The material is what you want from a bathing suit, and it looks just like the picture. It’s a little bit tight, but nothing I can’t deal with. I can genuinely say I’m happy with this bikini, and I’ll be buying more from this brand." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes M–XL and in seven colors).
3. A sporty color block bikini reviewers are obsessed with thanks to how comfortable and stylish it is — it has cheeky bottoms (hehe, fun!) and a subtle scoop neck that'll make you want to order it in other shades.
Promising review: "So cute. Great fit and I love the adjustable straps! The color is vibrant and amazing." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors).
4. A floral one-piece complete with one of Rifle Paper Co.'s signature patterns that'll help you combine your love of spring and summer into one stylish suit.
Promising review: "This swimsuit is stunning! The colors and floral print are even more beautiful in person. The fit is fantastic, great coverage for a mama and very fun with the shoulder ties." —Macayla B.
Get it from Summersalt for $61.75+ (originally $95; available in sizes 2–22 and two styles)
5. A lovely little Cupshe one-piece number, perfect for the tropical vacation you've been planning for months.
Promising review: "Love this suit! It has great coverage and is really comfortable. I have about five other Cupshe suits, and they're always high quality. This one is no exception. I love the color block design and keyhole cutout." —raelynn
Get it from Target for $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and four styles).
6. A crossover one-piece you can count on to pair nicely with that fantastic oversized sun hat you snagged last summer to channel your best Meredith Blake vibes.
7. A monokini with a mesh cutout so you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing someone — you'll thank me when you're able to swan dive into the pool without a care in the world.
Promising review: "I love this suit! I’m headed to a cruise with my husband and another couple and was looking for suits that made me feel sexy. This suit totally did it for me! I checked the dimensions and ordered accordingly, perfect fit! I can’t wait to prance around the ship while throwing back margaritas with my crew!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XXS–3XL and 43 styles).
8. A fishnet panel bikini that'll look *reel-y* good in the inevitable Instagram pics you're going to take while wearing this beauty on a boat.
Promising review: "As soon as I tried this bathing suit on, I knew I needed it in every color! Absolutely love the way it looks and feels on me. Buy it, you won't be disappointed." —Shikiera vasquez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes L–4XL and 16 colors).
9. A burkini to ensure you never have to leave your comfort zone — even when lounging by the pool or at the beach.
Promising review: "Gorgeous and versatile! I was finally able to be comfortable at the beach and comfortable walking around town afterwards while on vacation in the Caribbean. Dries fairly quickly! Does not excessively weigh you down when wet. Sand washes off easily. Turban stays on! It is form-fitting because of the material so if you prefer looser clothing, consider ordering a size up." —A.Nobody.Somebody
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and four colors).
10. A retro-inspired high-cut one piece that'll justify a coordinating Instagram grid–worthy photo shoot during your next beach trip — this suit deserves the recognition.
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this bathing suit! What an amazing buy! It is so form fitting, amazing quality material, and great packaging. They even gave a complimentary pack of metallic tattoos. This is my second bathing suit from this company, and I want to get a few other colors now." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 33 styles).
Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
11. An off-the-shoulder number with a flouncy top you'll want to wear every chance you get — it can easily double as a bodysuit during your next tropical vacay.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this suit! It's comfortable, looks cute, and actually covers your butt instead of trying to climb up it. It has soft cups, but if you aren't very busty, it doesn't matter because the ruffle covers you up." —CB
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 21 styles).
12. A chic bathing suit set featuring a strapless top and high-rise bottoms you'll happily add to your ever-growing collection of swimwear.
Promising review: "I ordered a size medium and it was PERFECT!! Loved the bottoms because they were a little bit cheeky and made me feel like a Caribbean beach babe on the trip! Definitely recommend!" —Jodi Hochstetler
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 styles).
13. A long-sleeve rash guard top and ruched high-waisted bottoms for anyone who is looking to slay it at the beach while avoiding a nasty sunburn.
Promising review: "Loved this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect and I was expecting to hate the bottoms but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes 4–20 and four styles).