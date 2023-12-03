Surprise The Kids In Your Life With These 34 Lovely Little Treats

1. A fan favorite reversible octopus that'll become your child's favorite companion while also encouraging them to be open about how they're feeling at any given time. Fingers crossed they're smiling when you present them what you made for dinner tonight...
TeeTurtle is a small business! Reviewers noted that it's a great item for anyone who is nonverbal.
Promising review: "This was a gift for my sister, and she loves it! The little guy was soft and squishy, but also felt durable as well. I’ve had many plushes myself, so I know good stitching/fabric when I feel it. For the price point of this guy, you’re getting a good product that will make whoever gets these happy for a long time. An excellent reversible friend!" —Emily Mitchell
Get it from Amazon for $15 (available in 43 styles).
2. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "If you wanna keep children busy for hours, get these. You can’t beat this price for that many and they are reusable and washable. Just rinse them and rub them under the water and they are like new again. Our 1- and 3-year-old love them. Highly recommend these products." —E2j2c4
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.45+ (also available in a pack of 16).
4. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish!
Promising review: "My 1-year-old loves to touch the different animals and hear the book say their name and animal sound. He’s got a good vocabulary, but we’re working with him to encourage more and more words. His doctor recommended teaching him animals and the sound they make, so this is great to add to what we’re already doing. Great toy that is fun and also teaches. They learn through repetition — and this was just what I was looking for! I also love that this toy will grow with him. He using the name/sound mode right now, but is also has a mode that gives facts for when he’s older and also has Spanish! 10/10 recommend." —Jessica Grace
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station to encourage kiddos to indulge in some imaginative play — they can stack up the flavors and toppings and offer sweet treats to everyone in the house...delish!
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.
Promising review: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
Get it from Amazon for $39.97.
6. A themed binder to store all of their precious Pokémon cards inside — it'll make toting them to trade with their friends so much easier (and, hopefully, you won't find cards lying all over your living room anymore).
Complete the little gift with a fresh pack of Pokémon cards while you're at it!
Promising review: "Great quality binder for price. Bought for my 7-year-old son to collect and start his Pokémon. He loved it. Upon opening first thing I noticed was how durable and soft to the touch the leather like material on outside was. Shipping was fast. Price was good and accurate description." —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
7. A construction vehicle–shaped dining set you can count on to hype your kiddo up for meal time. If you've got dinosaur nuggets and mac and cheese on the menu, paired with these plates, you simply can't lose.
The set comes with a plate, a bowl, a fork, a spoon, and a cup.
Get them from Goodful for $16.
8. A Craft-tastic "Make a Fox Friend" kit that'll teach budding designers the basics of sewing and help them create a wardrobe for their new stuffed pal. (And they also will craft it themselves!)
Each kit comes with six garments, eight accessories, kid-friendly plastic needle, thread, a fox, and easy-to-follow instructions. For ages 5+.
Craft-tastic is a woman-owned small business based in Michigan. All their products are focused on teaching kids new skills and limiting screen time.
Promising review: "This craft was a hit! The fox was very easy to put together and it turned out so cute! You have to make the tutu by tying a bunch of knots but other than that all of the clothes are ready to go and do not require sewing! The fox came with a little fabric bag to conveniently store it for travel. The materials in the craft are good quality and hopefully will last a while. My daughter loved this little cute fox!" —Olivia O.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (also available in mouse, bunny, and koala versions).
9. An affordable drone to take playtime to *~new heights~*. You might just find yourself reaching for the controller when your little tech-lover goes down for a nap.
Promising review: "Awesome, easy to use and learn drone that entertains me and my 2-year-old for hours. Very steady, fast, and with two long-lasting batteries with two chargers. I bump it into walls. Sometimes drops from 10-plus feet without issues. It goes pretty high outside without issues but I think it's intended as an indoor drone. Very sturdy. Bottom has soft plastic rubber pieces for soft landings and bumpers around blades help protect it. Love it!" —Laura Pena
Get it from Amazon for $31.98+ (available in five colors).
10. A set of Crayola Scribble Scrubbie pets little ones can use over and over — they can color the lil' creatures all shades of the rainbow, toss 'em in the toy tub for a good scrubbing, then do it all again!
The Peculiar Pets set includes: one dragon, one narwhal, one yeti, one unicorn, one sparkly scrub tub, one scrub brush, nine washable markers, one standing play mat, and an instruction sheet.
Promising review: "My daughter LOVES coloring, stickers, drawing, etc. so when I saw this prior to her fourth birthday, I thought she would enjoy it. It was a HUGE hit and it will regularly keep her occupied for an hour or so at a time coloring, cleaning, and coloring again (with only minor help when asked for more help cleaning and drying). Even my 6-year-old son who doesn't usually color or draw will join her periodically and seems to enjoy it. The markers are short and skinny, great for small hands." —a.b.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
11. A wooden puzzle that'll help jumpstart your tyke's brain and encourage them to problem solve without having their eyes glued to a screen.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.
Promising review: "Excellent for learning! Must-have! Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A 2-in-1 checkers and tic-tac-toe game with checkers on one side and tic-tac-toe on the other, a must-have for any family who would rather exercise their brain muscles.
The game mat measures 4' x 4' and is machine washable! It comes with a carrying bag and 24 jumbo playing discs (12 red and 12 black). The discs are made of non-toxic recycled EVA foam.
Swooc Games is a small business that makes fun games for family and friends. The company is committed to maintaining a net zero footprint by planting trees to offset 100% of its carbon emissions.
Promising review: "This 4' x 4' reversible game mat is great for indoor and outdoor fun! I love that you can play checkers or tic-tac-toe and all of the supplies fit in a portable bag that is perfect for storage and/or traveling. The mat is machine washable and the pieces are made of foam that is eco-friendly. The best part about this game set is how easy it is to set up and put away. I am looking forward to using this game with friends, family, and in my classroom." —Sixth Grade Teachers
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
13. A ring toss set to help you all work on your hand-eye coordination and encourage some ~friendly~ competition.
The set comes with five rope rings, five blue rings, five red rings, a sturdy wooden base, and a carrying case.
Promising review: "Great for the whole family. It's so simple, but good to get the kids outside having fun as a family." —Jessie Lee
Get it from Amazon for $19.61.
14. A hook and ring game that'll take up minimal space — if you don't have a huge area to work with you'll still be able to set up some outdoor fall fun for your kids.
Tiki Toss is a small business that took a classic hook and ring game to the next level by creating several unique ways to play it.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes).
15. An activity pad to show little ones how to correctly use scissors — a skill we *all* could likely work on, TBH. It comes with safety scissors (obviously) and a book filled with mazes, puzzles, animal art, sequencing activities, and more!
Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.