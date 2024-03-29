21 Of The Best Toys & Gifts For 3-Month-Olds

1. A silicone teether to slip over your little one's hand — they won't be able to toss it across the room and will have no choice but to chomp away on it for some sweet relief from those painful teeth.
Promising review: "My 3-month-old won’t take the bottle, she won’t take a pacifier, and sometimes she’s just not hungry, so it was seeming impossible to calm her down at times. This has been a lifesaver!! It’s the only thing she’ll take, and she absolutely loves it! We can finally go out again now as a family of four." —Alex Rubio
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight styles).
2. An elephant sprayer you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/ out of their hair — however, consider yourself warned they could potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅
See it in action on TikTok!
This gadget is both a blessing and a curse. On the very positive side, my son loves it! He uses it to fill up cups, "clean" his toys, and tickle his own feet (adorable). I've used it to thoroughly wash his hair and rinse soap suds off of him in a bubble bath. However, I gotta warn any fellow parents that there is a VERY high chance you are going to get sprayed by your child at SOME point. If you don't mind getting a little wet on occasion, this toy is a 10/10.
Promising review: "A baby registry must-have! I saw this item on TikTok and knew I had to have it! It’s great for all ages! My 3-month-old loves it, and so does my 5-year-old! All you need are batteries, and then you're good to go!" —brittany
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A farm animal book that's beloved for being "indestructible" — seriously, it's rip-proof, nontoxic, waterproof, and 100% washable (which is pretty wild for a BOOK, don't ya think?)
My son received this has a gift from one of my friends and all these months later he's still loving it! We keep it in the car, since it's super thin, and he loves that he can pick it up and "read" it to himself. As a baby he loved gnawing on it (duh) and I loved that, despite that, the book remained in tact!
Promising review: "This book is worth more than it's sold for. This little durable book will be passed down from one baby to the next. The pages are thin, but very durable. The pictures are bright and colorful. My 3-month-old loves it. He stares at the pages and I can see his little eyes moving to the different images. I'm not scared to let him hold it because I know he can't tear it up. I will be buying more of these books." —dawn
Get it from Amazon for $5.95 and check out all the other themes in the series while you're at it.
4. Stackable counting cups for your tyke to play with on the kitchen floor, which will hopefully buy you enough time to prep their fancy meal of puréed delicacies.
Promising review: "My great-niece has spent so many hours trying to stack these. When we build a tower and she knocks it down. She started playing with these at around 3 months and is still very entertained by them at 12 months." —Lisa A Kline
Get them from Amazon for $4.99.
5. An iconic Sophie the Giraffe teether your little one will, for unexplained reasons, likely cherish and love chomping away on as their pearly whites start to (painfully) poke through.
Sophie the Giraffe has become a valued member of our family. I ran out to buy it when my son started teething (badly) as he simply refused every other type of teether we already had (of course). I was skeptical as to why a toy giraffe would cost nearly $30, but I soon learned it clearly had magical powers. Sophie has apparently been around for over 55 years (who knew!) and is made entirely of natural rubber. She has various chewable parts (ears, horns, and legs) that Noah was able to grasp onto himself way easier than any other teether. She's becoming my go-to baby shower gift, and we simply don't leave the house without her!
PSA: Do not wash Sophie with water or if you do, do not get water into the squeaker hole! I've seen a number of TikTok videos noting that if you do this the inside can potentially get moldy.
Promising review: "My baby loves this toy. She just started teething — and even though she is only 3-months-old, this toy is lightweight and easy for her to hold herself. She also loves looking at it which I assume is due to the contrasting spots on Sophie. 😍 Totally worth the money." —Shaun
Get it from Amazon for $25.37.
6. A Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy that'll entertain your fussy babe with catchy melodies by the likes of Mozart, Vivaldi, and others as well as exciting and twinkling lights.
My son loved this toy as a baby! It's really a simple toy, but he enjoys playing with it *all* the time. He loves the sounds and the lights while I personally like that it's not HUGE (so many musical toys are very bulky). It's been a great toy option for the car thanks to its size.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when my son was 3 months old, hoping to engage him with developmentally appropriate sensory things. We were so excited when he started figuring out how to push the button on his own, and it has turned into one of his favorite toys by 6 months. It is such a great price, the battery it comes with lasts so long, even if you forget to power it off, and my son gets so much happiness from learning to grip, push to hear the music and see the lights turn on, and he enjoys trying to gum the little beads on top. For such an affordable toy, there are so many benefits to it and offers so much for developmental milestones!" —Stacey
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. An inflatable water-filled tummy time mat parents have been raving about because it encourages little ones to explore, practice raising their heads (neck strength!) and can be easily emptied out/deflated for storage.
I used this when my son was a few months old and my only tip is to *not* over-fill it. I definitely made that mistake and water shot out all over at me and my kitchen. Oops. Additionally, Splashin' Kids is a small business!
Promising review: "Our 3-month-old is the calmest baby ever...until tummy time. She becomes a rabid werewolf. She screams, howls, and acts like you are forcing her to do something awful. This mat has changed that. At 3 months we are able to get her to have tummy time in 15-20 minute stints now. She stares at the mat, pushes on it, and when she spits up on it the thing is easy to wipe up :) Filling it with water for the first time is a bit messy, because when you push down the plug water comes out, but after it's closed it doesn't leak. We have been using it for a week without issues, and I'm so happy our daughter doesn't fight tummy time anymore." —Grassshopper021
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in two styles).
8. A Fisher-Price kick and play piano you may have seen on TikTok or heard about from other parents — it'll keep your kiddo entertained for MONTHS, which is a lot more than other toys can boast about.
Check it out on TikTok!
I have this toy and even have a backup of it for my parents' house — it's that good. My son is a very energetic little guy and has been fond of this toy since he was about 2-months-old! He loved aggressively kicking the piano (of course), pulling at the toys on the bar, and (once he learned how) would often flip onto his stomach and hit the keys of the piano with his hands. Now that's he's a toddler, we've detached the piano and he plays with it separately.
The attached mat can also easily be tossed into the washing machine and the dryer, which was essential for my kiddo as he spit up on everyyyyything. Overall, this toy gets a 10/10 from me, even if the songs do get a bit annoying (just part of the territory these days)!
Promising review: "Love this! Keeps my 3-month-old daughter busy for more than 30 minutes at a time. Very interactive toy. She likes to observe the colorful mat during tummy time, look at herself in the mirror, touch the toys around her. She can be there for an hour and play perfectly fine by herself." —Micaela
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in two colors).
9. A cactus toy because it's entertaining for both adults and kids. It sings, dances, and it can record and repeat what you or your little one says in a funny voice.
You can record your own songs directly into the toy to play over and over! My son has had this toy for months and it never fails to make us both laugh. He even went through a phase during which he insisted on taking it on walks with us. It comes pre-loaded with a TON of songs, but my son is happiest when I play the self-recorded song from Encanto.
Promising review: "I bought this for my 3-month-old grand baby and she absolutely loves it!!!! She watches it and tries to talk to her cactus!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.49+ (available in six styles)
10. An ice cream truck bouncer that is as hilarious for you to watch your kiddo jump in as it is fun for them to play in. Transform your tyke into an entrepreneur and cheer them on as they "sell" ice cream all day long — someone's gotta pay for the mortgage, right?
My son loved this Fisher-Price ice cream jumper from the moment he was able to hold his head up. He had always been an adventurous baby who longed for mobility, so it was no surprise this became one of his favorite toys. It was great for helping him burn up some energy (he had SO much of it), entertaining him for a bit, and knowing he was safely contained so I could go pee (seriously). The height is adjustable so as he grew taller we were able to give him more jumping room. It has three different play settings with various sounds my son absolutely adored — and he loved holding onto the steering wheel and "driving" along to the tunes. I also love that since he's past the bouncing phase we were able to remove the jumper entirely and turn it into a shape-sorting toy!
Promising review: "Love this jumper for my 3-month-old granddaughter! I like everything about it, very impressed." —MiMi
Get it from Walmart for $139.99.
11. Too-cute teethers shaped like fruits you'll adore because they're BPA-free and can be frozen to truly help soothe your tyke's gums. Run them through the dishwasher to freshen them up after they've been covered in drool.
Promising review: "My 3-month-old loves these!! They fit perfectly in his little hands and the different textures keep him interested in them throughout the day. They are also easy to clean and a great quality for their price. Would definitely buy again and recommend to others!" —Kaitlyn Gallon
Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99.
12. An infant toothbrush shaped like a banana that'll help train them on dental hygiene while helping them soothe this sore gums when they're teething. Win-win!
Promising review: "My baby LOVES this teether!! I bought it for him when he was 3 months old (he started teething around 2 1/2 months) but it was hard for him to hold things since he was just starting to grab. This banana teether was very easy for him to grasp and put in his own mouth. The grip is great, it's very ergonomic for a baby and I love the feel of the silicone. Other teethers he would only use for a minute or so and get fussy or frustrated, but this teether can keep him occupied for a while! Also sometimes if he's getting fussy while biting it, I'll take it and just gently brush his gums with the end and he loves it, sometimes he laughs haha. I've also gotten so many comments and compliments on how cute he looks chewing on his little banana. I now recommend this to all moms who have a teething baby." —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $8.94+ (available in seven styles).