21 Of The Best Toys & Gifts For 3-Month-Olds

Sophie the Giraffe has become a valued member of our family. I ran out to buy it when my son started teething (badly) as he simply refused every other type of teether we already had (of course). I was skeptical as to why a toy giraffe would cost nearly $30, but I soon learned it clearly had magical powers. Sophie has apparently been around for over 55 years (who knew!) and is made entirely of natural rubber. She has various chewable parts (ears, horns, and legs) that Noah was able to grasp onto himself way easier than any other teether. She's becoming my go-to baby shower gift, and we simply don't leave the house without her!



PSA: Do not wash Sophie with water or if you do, do not get water into the squeaker hole! I've seen a number of TikTok videos noting that if you do this the inside can potentially get moldy.

Promising review: "My baby loves this toy. She just started teething — and even though she is only 3-months-old, this toy is lightweight and easy for her to hold herself. She also loves looking at it which I assume is due to the contrasting spots on Sophie. 😍 Totally worth the money." —Shaun

Get it from Amazon for $25.37.