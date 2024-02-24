37 Of The Best Toys And Gifts For 18-Month-Olds

My mom got these for my son (who is 22 months old at the time of this writing), and it has been SUCH a game-changer for us. He loves to color and paint and demands to do so often, which usually results in a lot of setup, a lot of cleanup, and only about 10 minutes of him actually being entertained. With this kit, we can leave the markers out alongside the coloring book, and he can come and go to it as he feels fit. They really do ONLY color on the magic paper — thankfully. It's become a must-have item in our home, and I'll totally be gifting it to other toddler parents.



Get it from Amazon for $7.77 (available in three themes).