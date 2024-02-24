37 Of The Best Toys And Gifts For 18-Month-Olds

1. Crayola Color Wonder Frozen Coloring Pages and Markers, so your kids can color to their heart's content without also creating a rainbow of chaos all over themselves and your home — the markers *only* color on the special paper that comes with the kit.
My mom got these for my son (who is 22 months old at the time of this writing), and it has been SUCH a game-changer for us. He loves to color and paint and demands to do so often, which usually results in a lot of setup, a lot of cleanup, and only about 10 minutes of him actually being entertained. With this kit, we can leave the markers out alongside the coloring book, and he can come and go to it as he feels fit. They really do ONLY color on the magic paper — thankfully. It's become a must-have item in our home, and I'll totally be gifting it to other toddler parents.
2. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish!
Promising review: "This thing is so cute, and my 10-month-old loves it. My niece also got one, and she is 3 and loves it as well. My son loves books, just holding them and turning the pages while looking. So his face lit up when he was able to point to the pictures, and it read to him what he was pointing at. Also, they are high quality and don't feel breakable or flimsy. I will be gifting these to all my friends who have babies or toddlers!" —Taylor
3. An InnyBin for tots with an endless amount of curiosity — it comes with chunky shapes for them to push through the elastic bands and into the cube. (We love fine motor skills!)
Promising review: "I ordered this for my 2-year-old's birthday who has Down syndrome. He absolutely loves putting things inside of other things. This toy, out of many he received for his birthday, was the absolute best. He will literally play for hours with it!! He definitely enjoys this!! Great buy, great toy!!! Y’all did amazing on this!!!!" —Ruthie Brenneman
4. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station to encourage kiddos to indulge in some imaginative play — they can stack up the flavors and toppings and offer sweet treats to everyone in the house...delish!
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills. I gifted this to my son over the holidays (he was 20 months old at the time), and he loves it! It's great for practicing his organizing and stacking skills. So fun!
Promising reviews: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house, and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
"We gave this item as a gift to my niece, and she loved making ice cream for everyone after she opened it. It’s made well, too, and should hold up to a lot of playing for a very long time. Thanks, Melissa & Doug, for another great toy!" —Lauren
5. A light-up fountain bath toy you can count on to keep your kiddos entertained for a whale-y long time in the tub.
Promising review: "The Gigilli Baby Bath Toys are simply fabulous! With their adorable whale design, water spray feature, and colorful lights, bath time becomes a delightful and exciting experience for little ones. The automatic sprinkler function adds a touch of magic without any manual operation. Made with safe materials, these toys are a perfect gift for a joyful and entertaining bath time. Upgrade your child's bath routine with the fabulous Gigilli Baby Bath Toys!" —Y Star
6. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "Of all the Christmas gifts, this was the surprising favorite. My 6-year-old grandson has started liking potty humor and loved the name. My 3-year-old granddaughter loves hide and seek. Once the poopy toy is hidden, you press a button. It will then make intermittent comments and laugh so the seeker can find it. Once found you press the button and it sings and lights flash. Definitely worth the cost." —karen collins
7. A set of 500+ puffy stickers any crafty kiddo would squeal with delight about — fear not, they actually don't leave any residue and unstick very easily!!!
Promising reviews: "Gave to my grandson when I babysit him. Got a sticker book to put them in. He loves them. Liked them so much bought another set for my granddaughter as one of her birthday presents." —J. Reulet
"I bought these for a stocking stuffer gift for my almost 2-year-old. She played with them for hours. I taped a few pieces of construction paper on the wall and she went crazy. They didn't stick the greatest because she was trying to move them around a lot but the designs were super cute and lots of stickers for the price made a great value." —lizmomma1129
8. A wooden grocery store play set kiddos will have no problem playing creatively with — just prepare to hear them say, "sorry, we're all out of oat milk," or some other too-adult comment they've likely overhead already while you were food shopping. Oops.
Promising reviews: "This is such a fun set, and my kids play with it constantly. I love the pretend play and no screen time fun they have with it. Highly recommend it! The quality is great, and it looks so cute and perfect in our playroom." —Lindsey Iskierka
"This is a great gift and one of the best gifts this Christmas. It does take some time to assemble, but the instructions were great, and all of the pre-cut holes lined up. Highly recommend." —LG
9. A set of massive bubble wands so enchanting that toddlers will be absolutely mesmerized by it — prepare to hear them saying "more, more, more!" for the rest of the day.
The set also comes with instructions on how to make the BIGGEST bubbles possible! It's great for kids of all ages. WOWmazing is a small business!
Promising reviews: "The wand is awesome, but even MORE awesome is that I just used regular bubble solution (way cheaper, found anywhere), and it worked just as well. Maybe better. Some people in reviews have said that you must use the packets that come with the wand, but I gave it a shot anyway with regular bubbles, and it worked just fine, with no noticeable difference." —Lauri
"Great gift and great for backyard fun, picnics, and BBQs. The children and adults loved making bubbles." —Amazon Customer
10. Or a bubble machine that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.
This bubble maker includes: bubble gun, two bottles of bubble solution, a rechargeable battery, a charger, and a plate to place the bubble solution. My sister got it for my son for his first birthday, and we've been using it through all the seasons — bubbles don't discriminate! We broke it out during a Labor Day BBQ with a bunch of toddlers present, and they were all bursting with excitement! I mean, just look at the GIF above — the bubbles really come atcha!!
Promising review: "I ordered this for my daughter's birthday, and she has always loved bubbles! So when I found this bubble gun on TikTok, it was a no-brainer. The number of bubbles that you get out of that is so fun, and it lights up. It's easy to use and pretty inexpensive for what we wanted. Even the adults enjoyed it." —Tina
11. Skip Hop pour buckets with an animal on each one and a variety of different-sized holes for water to drain through the bottom — little ones will love filling these buckets up, sprinkling the water all over, and then stacking 'em up.
My son plays with these buckets every night in the bath! He loves filling them up with water (duh) and we also use them to practice his animal sounds. I hold one up, name the animal on it, and then ask him what sound it makes. He also uses them to pour water into other toys we gave in the tub, and I've used them to rinse his hair on a number of occasions. When bath time is over I simply stack them up and leave them on the corner of the tub until the next night.
Promising review: "Our baby has loved these so much we have started to gift them! They provide easy bathtime entertainment and double as a rinsing cup when we forget one. Great quality and cute colors." —Anthony Wilcox
12. And a pipe system for the tub that would absolutely impress Mario and Luigi. (You know, they're plumbers, right?) Your kiddo will have a blast arranging the pipes, playing with the various valves, and watching as water flows through their creation.
Promising review: "My 8-year-old loves it as much as the 18-month-old. You can put it together in different ways for different experiments with water. Sturdy." —S. E. McBroom
