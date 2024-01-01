1. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "If you wanna keep children busy for hours, get these. You can’t beat this price for that many and they are reusable and washable. Just rinse them and rub them under the water and they are like new again. Our 1- and 3-year-old love them. Highly recommend these products." —E2j2c4
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.97+ (also available in a pack of 16).
3. A wooden puzzle that'll help jumpstart your tyke's brain and encourage them to problem solve without having their eyes glued to a screen.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.
Promising review: "Excellent for learning! Must-have! Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. An activity pad to show little ones how to correctly use scissors — a skill we *all* could likely work on, TBH. It comes with safety scissors (obviously) and a book filled with mazes, puzzles, animal art, sequencing activities, and more!
Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game they can play together as a family. Hope their little ones are ready for endless giggles!
6. A Disney princess necklace activity set tiny fashionistas will be so excited to get their hands on to create their own baubles — be prepared to give them your full attention when they're ready to show 'em off!
Promising review: "My 3-year-old twins loved it, entertained for hours which is rare and so worth $7. Perfect for teaching coordination, color patterns, encourages creativity. The necklaces are a soft, stretchy material with a safe breakaway clasp but that also stays on well. I wore a necklace for hours around the house & didn't fall off. The beads are cute and a good variety of colors. Overall great project, loads of fun for toddlers." —Lyss
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A set of foam letters and numbers that'll turn bath time into a learning experience — show your little ones how to spell out their name and count to 10 while they soak in their suds.
The set comes with 26 floating letters (A to Z) and 10 floating numbers (0 to 9). When they get wet they easily stick to the wall/ the tub.
Promising review: "We have been using these to learn letters in the bath while my toddler twins are somewhat contained. They are great. Durable!" —Jessica Daigle
Get them from Amazon for $6.29.
8. A pack of wind-up turtle toys that'll "swim" across the tub (way faster than you'd expect a turtle to travel, TBH) and leave your kiddo in a fit of giggles. If they're too little to wind up the toy on their own be prepared to spend the entirety of the bath twisting 'em up and letting them go again and again.
My son has had these for a while now and they've become such a fun part of bath time. He loves snatching them out of the water while they're still spinning and watching the little arms and legs go wild. They swim really fast! I personally like that they can be wound up with one hand (a gift to any parent, honestly). They drain all the water out of them so I've had zero concerns of gross mold developing inside.
Promising review: "These made bath time so much fun! The 9-month-old absolutely loves the little splashes!" —Kaleb Webb
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99.
9. GeoSafari kid binoculars they'll love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.
Promising review: "I bought two of these as gifts. If your child likes the outdoors or looking for bugs anything like that. Then these are a must buy. The children I gifted these to loved them and used them right away. They're a nice color, durable, and easy for little hands to hold." —melissa
Get them from Amazon for $11.29.
10. Stackable counting cups for your tyke to play with on the kitchen floor, which will hopefully buy you enough time to prep their fancy meal of puréed delicacies.
These stacking cups are *such* a simple toy but are so effective in keeping a little one entertained. My son adores these cups! Whether he's smashing them together to make noise or knocking down a tower that I built for him, he truly gets a kick out of these.
Promising review: "I saw these recommended by some mom influencer on social media and they had good ratings here, so I got them as a small gift for my baby. Didn’t realize these plain cups would become her favorite thing. She’s 7 months and doesn’t even try to stack them. But she likes unstacking them and chewing on them. She likes these more than the more intricate or expensive gifts we got her. So I guess her rating is 5 stars. Mine is 5 stars for the price, durability, and easiness to clean. Also it keeps her quite occupied, which is a feat in itself." —Amber Scott
Get them from Amazon for $6.92.
11. The Book with No Pictures by The Office's own B.J. Novak that'll leave you and your mini-me giggling past their bedtime.
The book is recommended for ages 5–8.
Promising review: "Our 4-year-old is always pestering us to 'let me see the pictures' of her books every night, making storytime drag on forever, so I thought this would be great to chill her out at bedtime. NOT! She laughs so hard she gets the hiccups and has tears rolling down her face by the time we're two thirds through the book! What a perfect idea!" —Straight Outta the Suburbs
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
12. A light-up fountain bath toy you can count on to keep your kiddos entertained for a whale-y long time in the tub.
Promising review: "This toy is super cute. Once charged, it starts working immediately when you put it in the water. The light changes color and it spouts out water. It comes with various different parts that allow for different types of water sprinkles. And one even levitates the ball that’s included. Super cute and very exciting during first time use. Our 3-year-old loves it!" —JMiff
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and in a rechargeable version).
13. A box of 72 mini dinosaur toys kiddos will love traipsing throughout dirt, sand, the bath tub, etc. With so many in the set you won't have to stress if one or two get lost during all of your little one's adventures.
Also great as cake toppers and party bag favors!
Promising review: "Hi, we were quite amazed at the variety of dinosaurs included in our pack. We expected the usual three but got quite a variety of dinosaurs and we got three or more of each. The colors were fantastic. Bright vivid blues and greens and purples. The size was relatively small which worked well as my daughter used them as homemade Valentines for her friends. Overall, we were very happy with our purchase." —H. Bowen
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14. A flower-building activity set they can use to create a beautiful garden of their own even if it's absolutely dreary outside — and they can do it without going near any soil (a parenting win, TBH).
Promising review: "I bought this flower garden as a gift for my 3-year-old daughter. She absolutely loves it! She has always enjoyed blocks and this is something different that has kept her engaged for hours! We highly recommend this product to others!!" —Ashley Petersen
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two sizes).