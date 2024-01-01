Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Hours of Fun for Less Than $15: Discover These 29 Toys That Will Keep Your Child Entertained

    Toys, crafts, and games that won't break the bank.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!

    A GIF of the multi-colored plastic Silly Poopy lighting up
    John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

    What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.

    Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    2. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.

    Six colored balls in yellow packaging
    Reviewer's video showing the sticky balls sliding down the wall
    Reviewer holding the balls in pink, purple, orange, yellow, green, and blue colors
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you wanna keep children busy for hours, get these. You can’t beat this price for that many and they are reusable and washable. Just rinse them and rub them under the water and they are like new again. Our 1- and 3-year-old love them. Highly recommend these products." —E2j2c4

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.97+ (also available in a pack of 16).

    3. A wooden puzzle that'll help jumpstart your tyke's brain and encourage them to problem solve without having their eyes glued to a screen.

    The wooden puzzle
    Reviewer's photo showing their child working on the puzzle following a leaflet that shows different diagrams
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.

    Promising review: "Excellent for learning! Must-have! Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    4. An activity pad to show little ones how to correctly use scissors — a skill we *all* could likely work on, TBH. It comes with safety scissors (obviously) and a book filled with mazes, puzzles, animal art, sequencing activities, and more!

    a child model using safety scissors to cut pizza shapes
    melissa & doug scissor skills book
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    5. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game they can play together as a family. Hope their little ones are ready for endless giggles!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins! Additionally, this game is made by a small business!

    Promising review: "The title says it all! You must buy this game if you’re looking to get your kids off their butts, computers, phones, or TV! My children sat for hours, five to be exact, just playing this and laughing. It was a lot of fun for my husband and I to hear them not fighting and doing something together. Loads of fun!! We even loved playing with them!! 🥰🤘" —Melinda Haiden

    Get it from Amazon for $9.84.

    6. A Disney princess necklace activity set tiny fashionistas will be so excited to get their hands on to create their own baubles — be prepared to give them your full attention when they're ready to show 'em off!

    The princess necklace activity set
    Reviewer's photo showing their child wearing the necklaces they made
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old twins loved it, entertained for hours which is rare and so worth $7. Perfect for teaching coordination, color patterns, encourages creativity. The necklaces are a soft, stretchy material with a safe breakaway clasp but that also stays on well. I wore a necklace for hours around the house & didn't fall off. The beads are cute and a good variety of colors. Overall great project, loads of fun for toddlers." —Lyss

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    7. A set of foam letters and numbers that'll turn bath time into a learning experience — show your little ones how to spell out their name and count to 10 while they soak in their suds.

    foam letters and numbers on the side of a tub
    www.amazon.com

    The set comes with 26 floating letters (A to Z) and 10 floating numbers (0 to 9). When they get wet they easily stick to the wall/ the tub.

    Promising review: "We have been using these to learn letters in the bath while my toddler twins are somewhat contained. They are great. Durable!" —Jessica Daigle

    Get them from Amazon for $6.29.

    8. A pack of wind-up turtle toys that'll "swim" across the tub (way faster than you'd expect a turtle to travel, TBH) and leave your kiddo in a fit of giggles. If they're too little to wind up the toy on their own be prepared to spend the entirety of the bath twisting 'em up and letting them go again and again.

    a gif of a turtle toy swimming
    three wind up turtle toys
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    My son has had these for a while now and they've become such a fun part of bath time. He loves snatching them out of the water while they're still spinning and watching the little arms and legs go wild. They swim really fast! I personally like that they can be wound up with one hand (a gift to any parent, honestly). They drain all the water out of them so I've had zero concerns of gross mold developing inside.

    Promising review: "These made bath time so much fun! The 9-month-old absolutely loves the little splashes!" —Kaleb Webb

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99.

    9. GeoSafari kid binoculars they'll love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.

    a child playing with binoculars
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought two of these as gifts. If your child likes the outdoors or looking for bugs anything like that. Then these are a must buy. The children I gifted these to loved them and used them right away. They're a nice color, durable, and easy for little hands to hold." —melissa

    Get them from Amazon for $11.29.

    10. Stackable counting cups for your tyke to play with on the kitchen floor, which will hopefully buy you enough time to prep their fancy meal of puréed delicacies.

    a stack of rainbow toycups
    a stack of rainbow toycups
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    These stacking cups are *such* a simple toy but are so effective in keeping a little one entertained. My son adores these cups! Whether he's smashing them together to make noise or knocking down a tower that I built for him, he truly gets a kick out of these.

    Promising review: "I saw these recommended by some mom influencer on social media and they had good ratings here, so I got them as a small gift for my baby. Didn’t realize these plain cups would become her favorite thing. She’s 7 months and doesn’t even try to stack them. But she likes unstacking them and chewing on them. She likes these more than the more intricate or expensive gifts we got her. So I guess her rating is 5 stars. Mine is 5 stars for the price, durability, and easiness to clean. Also it keeps her quite occupied, which is a feat in itself." —Amber Scott

    Get them from Amazon for $6.92.

    11. The Book with No Pictures by The Office's own B.J. Novak that'll leave you and your mini-me giggling past their bedtime.

    the book with no pictures's cover
    Amazon

    The book is recommended for ages 5–8.

    Promising review: "Our 4-year-old is always pestering us to 'let me see the pictures' of her books every night, making storytime drag on forever, so I thought this would be great to chill her out at bedtime. NOT! She laughs so hard she gets the hiccups and has tears rolling down her face by the time we're two thirds through the book! What a perfect idea!" —Straight Outta the Suburbs

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    12. A light-up fountain bath toy you can count on to keep your kiddos entertained for a whale-y long time in the tub.

    an led whale in various colors shooting water out of the top
    a gif of a whale bath toy spinning and spouting water
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toy is super cute. Once charged, it starts working immediately when you put it in the water. The light changes color and it spouts out water. It comes with various different parts that allow for different types of water sprinkles. And one even levitates the ball that’s included. Super cute and very exciting during first time use. Our 3-year-old loves it!" —JMiff

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and in a rechargeable version).

    13. A box of 72 mini dinosaur toys kiddos will love traipsing throughout dirt, sand, the bath tub, etc. With so many in the set you won't have to stress if one or two get lost during all of your little one's adventures.

    72 plastic dinosaur toys
    Amazon

    Also great as cake toppers and party bag favors! 

    Promising review: "Hi, we were quite amazed at the variety of dinosaurs included in our pack. We expected the usual three but got quite a variety of dinosaurs and we got three or more of each. The colors were fantastic. Bright vivid blues and greens and purples. The size was relatively small which worked well as my daughter used them as homemade Valentines for her friends. Overall, we were very happy with our purchase." —H. Bowen 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    14. A flower-building activity set they can use to create a beautiful garden of their own even if it's absolutely dreary outside — and they can do it without going near any soil (a parenting win, TBH).

    Reviewer's photo of plastic flower toys
    Reviewer's photo of plastic flower toys stacked into a tower
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this flower garden as a gift for my 3-year-old daughter. She absolutely loves it! She has always enjoyed blocks and this is something different that has kept her engaged for hours! We highly recommend this product to others!!" —Ashley Petersen

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two sizes).