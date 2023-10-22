29 Toddler Products Reviewers Have Called "Must-Haves"

1. A touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that'll make taking your tyke's temperature a breeze. Perfect for any parents that err on the side of caution and find themselves checking their kiddo's temp anytime they look a bit flushed (ahem, me).
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now, and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates you can count on to revive your mini-me's precious curls after an eventful night of rolling around like a wild thing. (How do they get such intense bed head?!?)
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. SoCozy is a small business!
Promising review: "This leave in conditioner spray has worked so well with my daughter's hair. It smells amazing after her showers! Definitely a must have." —Diana Beger
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic for curly girls! I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." —Carolyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a two pack).
3. A grape cutter because who on earth wants to spend their precious time cutting grapes??? This lil' gadget will ensure your kiddo's favorite fruit is the perfect size without costing you an entire afternoon.
Promising review: "Must have if you have toddlers. Wish I knew of this sooner. Has made it so much easier to cut grapes for my toddler. Now can do it one-handed when my LO won’t let me set him down to cut the fruit. I have also used it to cut blueberries and blackberries." —Crystal Albertin
Promising review: "If your toddler loves grapes, this is a MUST-HAVE! So much easier than cutting into 4ths with a knife." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4. A whale bath toy that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain and will turn your kiddo's nightly bath into a disco partaaaay 🪩.
See why this parent says this toy is a hit with their 7-month-old on TikTok.
Promising review: "My grandson LOVES this! He has so much fun! Loves the colors and how it squirts the water. Really cute for a 1- or 2-year-old. Heck I think it's fun and cute! Definitely a must-have for bath time!" —Faye
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors).
5. Some reusable pouch tops that'll fit any one you've purchased from the store — yes, even that VERY specific brand that's the only one your kiddo will seemingly CONSIDER eating. It has a no spill control valve you'll thank your lucky heavens for when your little one is eating in the car.
ChooMee is a small business based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "MUST HAVE FOR TODDLERS. My son is a little over 1-year-old and I wish I got these sooner! He gets moments of extreme excitement where is squeeze's the crap out of his pouches and it gets EVERYWHERE. Since having these I have had zero messes! I ended up buying four more because I wanted to keep one in every possible place I'd need one. It seems pretty darn secure if you do it following the directions. It fits Plum Organics, Earth's Best, and Happy Baby pouches for sure." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five color combos).
6. A set of satisfying tempera paint sticks you'll love as much as your toddler because they're *so* easy to paint with and they dry super fast. A win for everyone!
The Pencil Grip is a small business!
Promising review: "Best invention almost ever (there’s still sliced bread). I mean how can you go wrong with paint in a stick?!! I mean certainly a toddler can go wrong with it. A toddler can go wrong somehow with a spaghetti noodle!!! But seriously, I saw these paint sticks at one of our local art galleries and it was an immediate MUST HAVE!!! Vibrant colors and they fit in little hands SO well!!! My kiddo loves them and so does her Momma!!" —RNinMD70
Get a pack of 24 pens from Amazon for $19+ (also available in larger quantities).
7. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your kid-made messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
Promising review: "A must-have for toddler moms! My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint!" —Casey Blaine
"If you have toddlers, this is a MUST! This stuff is amazing. It gets out crayon, ink, permanent marker, literally whatever way your toddler decides to unknowingly destroy your home — this stuff cleans it up. Will be giving this to all expectant parents as a gift from now on. Forget that cute onesie. They need this. 10/10" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. Sink extenders so you won't need to muster up Herculean strength every time your surprisingly dense toddler wants to wash their sticky little paws.
Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bed time/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." —TeaBea21
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.49.
9. A pack of bright laminated flash cards to help your little brainiac learn their ABCs, 123s, shapes, and colors. You'll be surprised just how quickly they absorb new info!
Promising review: "My 2-year-old recognizes all her number and alphabets so she needed something to challenge her. These cards are it. Shapes, colors, number, counting animals — there is so much to learn, and so many games you can make up. A must-have for any toddler." —IG: Pink_confession
Get a pack of 58 cards from Amazon for $12.99 (also available for babies).
10. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish!
Find out why this parent calls it "one of our favorite toys for our son" on TikTok.
Promising review: "This may be my favorite LeapFrog toy yet!! So much to teach children, two languages, and it has actually kept my 1-year-old's attention for more than 60 seconds!!! It’s a must-have toy in my opinion!" —Megan Hennegan
"Our 18-month-old toddler loves it! Clear words makes it easy for babies to repeat. A must-have toy 👍" —Zaida
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven styles and in two packaging options).
11. A set of plastic knives for any exhausted parent who would appreciate even the smallest bit of help prepping dinner — it'll also keep your kiddos entertained so you can get the rest of the meal ready.
Note: Children still need supervision while using them, of course.
Tovla is a small business that makes kid cooking products.
Promising review: "My daughter LOVES helping me cut and prep dinner with these! My LO (2.5 years) feels so helpful in the kitchen and I enjoy spending time together. A must have!" —Kacie
"Highly recommend these for safety, sturdiness, quality, and life skill reasons. These have been amazing for practicing cutting for my daughter. She’s been using them almost two years now since she was 2 years old. A must purchase if you’re looking to introduce a practical life skill especially to a young child!!" —Ciandra
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A magnetic chore chart to help encourage good behavior by letting your kiddo earn star magnets for every "task" they accomplish — give them a "reward" to cash in on after they earn enough stars!
The chart comes with 63 chore magnets including potty training, brushing teeth etc. Also includes a dry erase marker along with some blank activity magnets so you can create unique and specific tasks that are not included. The Learn & Climb store is a small business.
Recommended for ages 3+.
Promising review: "A must-have for toddlers. This is a game changer. I’ve been looking for simple ways to encourage some behaviors and discourage others, and this is a good, simple, visual way to get a toddler or young child to improve. I love that it comes with different color stars for multiple kids in the household and that there’s color coordinated dry erase stickers to identify the child and how many stars to get 'x' reward. My 3-year-old gets excited when he gets to have a star. I’m excited that we are getting to have a more well behaved little human." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.