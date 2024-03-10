1. A personalized name puzzle that'll help toddlers work on learning letters, colors, and how to pronounce that very unique moniker you've given them — it'll also look super cute on display in their room!
Promising review: "Exceeding our expectations, these name puzzles (we have purchased two now, one for a 12-year-old and one for an 18-month-old) are easily handled by toddlers. The letter size is perfect for little hands, and the letters (puzzle pieces) easily pop in and out of the puzzle board." —RJ
2. A 5-in-1 indoor climbing set toddlers will scream with delight over when they see it for the first time — it comes with a triangle ladder, a ramp, and arch climb, a rocker, and a slide for them to explore. (This is a must-have for rainy days!)
Promising review: "Our 16-month-old is an extremely high-energy, agile toddler, and I’ve been trying to find something he can climb that challenges him! This set is impressively well-made, sturdy, and much larger than a lot of the sets I had looked at! It will definitely take some time for our son to master it and teach him to pay attention to what he’s doing! He did fall after the first 10 minutes but got right back up and back on! Very happy with this purchase!! If you are looking for a toddler climber, look no further!!" —melissa wagner
3. A splash pad you'll thank your lucky stars for when it's hotter than the sun itself outside and your kids are looking for a way to have fun and cool down.
Promising review: "This looked like it might be pretty cheap, but so far we've used it five or six times this summer and it's great! The fountain can get pretty high and there's enough room for three or four kids to splash at the same time. It can get really slippery though, so water shoes are recommended." —Ms Helpful
4. Washable dot markers, so the next time your tyke demands to paint you won't have to mentally prepare yourself for a next-level mess. Hand 'em over to your little artist and relax while they craft you something beautiful.
Promising review: "My toddler loves these. They are easy to hold and operate. They don’t dry up too fast and the ink doesn’t flow too quickly either. Perfect for a hand to hold and dot with. Easy to clean off hands when art gets a little messy." —Monika
5. And a set of jumbo crayons that'll prevent toddlers from snapping them in half the moment they aggressively start to scribble — these are designed to fit in their adorably chubby palms and they're washable.
6. Crayola Color Wonder Frozen Coloring Pages and Markers, so your kids can color to their heart's content without also creating a rainbow of chaos all over themselves and your home — the markers *only* color on the special paper that comes with the kit.
My mom got these for my son (who is 22 months old at the time of this writing), and it has been SUCH a game-changer for us. He loves to color and paint and demands to do so often, which usually results in a lot of setup, a lot of cleanup, and only about 10 minutes of him actually being entertained. With this kit, we can leave the markers out alongside the coloring book, and he can come and go to it as he feels fit. They really do ONLY color on the magic paper — thankfully. It's become a must-have item in our home, and I'll totally be gifting it to other toddler parents.
7. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish!
Promising review: "This thing is so cute, and my 10-month-old loves it. My niece also got one, and she is 3 and loves it as well. My son loves books, just holding them and turning the pages while looking. So his face lit up when he was able to point to the pictures, and it read to him what he was pointing at. Also, they are high quality and don't feel breakable or flimsy. I will be gifting these to all my friends who have babies or toddlers!" —Taylor
8. An InnyBin for tots with an endless amount of curiosity — it comes with chunky shapes for them to push through the elastic bands and into the cube. (We love fine motor skills!)
Promising review: "I ordered this for my 2-year-old's birthday who has Down syndrome. He absolutely loves putting things inside of other things. This toy, out of many he received for his birthday, was the absolute best. He will literally play for hours with it!! He definitely enjoys this!! Great buy, great toy!!! Y’all did amazing on this!!!!" —Ruthie Brenneman
9. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station to encourage kiddos to indulge in some imaginative play — they can stack up the flavors and toppings and offer sweet treats to everyone in the house...delish!
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills. I gifted this to my son over the holidays (he was 20 months old at the time), and he loves it! It's great for practicing his organizing and stacking skills. So fun!
Promising reviews: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house, and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
"We gave this item as a gift to my niece, and she loved making ice cream for everyone after she opened it. It’s made well, too, and should hold up to a lot of playing for a very long time. Thanks, Melissa & Doug, for another great toy!" —Lauren
10. A light-up fountain bath toy you can count on to keep your kiddos entertained for a whale-y long time in the tub.
Promising review: "The Gigilli Baby Bath Toys are simply fabulous! With their adorable whale design, water spray feature, and colorful lights, bath time becomes a delightful and exciting experience for little ones. The automatic sprinkler function adds a touch of magic without any manual operation. Made with safe materials, these toys are a perfect gift for a joyful and entertaining bath time. Upgrade your child's bath routine with the fabulous Gigilli Baby Bath Toys!" —Y Star
11. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
