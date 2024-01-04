37 TikTok Parenting Products You'll Be Running, Not Walking, To Buy

1. A whale bath toy that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain and will turn your kiddo's nightly bath into a disco partaaaay 🪩.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. My daughter loves this! It stops spraying water as soon as it is no longer in the water. It's very calming. I've even stolen it for my own baths." —Lauren Trifone
Promising review: "Worth every penny! My little one loves bath time, and this makes it even more fun! The water spout is awesome and gets taller the longer it sits in the water. The lights are an extra bonus! If you're thinking about buying — do it! Your little one will love this." —Ahliilai
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors).
2. An ingenious cup catcher you can count on to save you from endlessly bending down to grab the cup your surprisingly strong tyke has thrown with the strength of The Hulk across the room (which never fails to be quite impressive, TBH).
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 styles).
3. A pack of Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Watch this mom explain why Globbles are her "new favorite thing ever" on TikTok.
Promising review: "If you wanna keep children busy for hours, get these. You can’t beat this price for that many and they are reusable and washable. Just rinse them and rub them under the water and they are like new again. Our 1- and 3-year-old love them. Highly recommend these products." —E2j2c4
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.45+ (also available in a pack of 16).
4. A food and juice box holder for any parent who has made the grave error of handing their toddler a pouch or juice box only to watch them squeeze the contents all over — this holder let them feed themselves without the mess.
Watch this mama's review of the flipping holder in this TikTok. Flipping Holder is a small business!
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10-months-old and a little Miss Independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight combos).
5. And, a pack of silicone pouch lids that'll fit any one you've purchased from the store — yes, even that VERY specific brand that's the only one your kiddo will seemingly CONSIDER eating. It has a no-spill control valve you'll thank your lucky heavens for when your little one is eating in the car.
Check out why a mom calls this pouch topper the "coolest thing" in this TikTok.
ChooMee is a small business based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "Are you tired of your infant squeezing their food pouches all over themselves? The floor? And most importantly your nice dress shirt as you're trying to leave the house in the morning and you're already running late for work and no matter how many breakfast burritos from Whataburger you bring into the office your boss is going to kill you for being late again?! Not saying that would happen to me, maybe you but not me. Why? Because I bought these little puppies before that could ever happen. The one way valve saves the day. And even my manly, manicured, buttery soft hands can't squeeze hard enough to get a drop out. Save your shirts and your jobs. Buy these tops!" —Joshua Mueller
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five color combos).
6. A silicone finger puppet toothbrush to start teaching baby how to properly brush their adorable little chompers — the soft bristles will also gently massage sore teething gums.
Watch these cute toothbrushes brushing a little one's gums in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this has been a game changer for us! I have a 13-month-old who hates having her teeth brushed (we tried EVERYTHING before getting this). We've only had it for two days, and there have been no tears since getting it! I let her brush with her regular toothbrush and then follow up with this. She loves it!" —Tyler Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors).
7. A cereal dispenser you can fill with your family's favorites (Reese's Puffs, duh) and toss the bulky box they come in to the curb. They'll keep your go-to breakfast (or dessert, TBH) fresh and make them super easy to dispense. If you have kiddos they'll love using this to grab their own meal in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
8. A sleep-training alarm clock complete with a sound machine that uses colors to let little ones know when it's time to go to sleep and when it's time to wake up (fingers crossed they listen and stop creeping into your room at 5 a.m.)
Watch this parent share why this sleep trainer is one of their "best parenting hacks" in this TikTok. Little Hippo is a small business!
Promising review: "My 2-year-old started getting up at 6:30 instead of 7:30 and was ready for the day. I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered it and explained to him how if Mella is red, we have to sleep, and when Mella turns green, it’s time to play. The first night, he sat up a couple of times in the night and looked at it and laid back down. We’ve been using it for almost a week, and he stays in bed until it’s green without any crying or complaining, so it fixed my problem so fast! You do have to toggle the night light on to red if you want it in all night. You could choose other colors, too, but red and green worked well since he has a car seat with red and green stop lights, so easy connection. Anyways, I highly recommend it! He loves to check on Mella during the day and see if it’s asleep." —Mpt2
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).
9. A car seat buckle release tool that'll save both your nails and your precious time! No one wants to struggle to open those (thankfully) extremely secure buckles while they're kiddo is hitting a pitch that could likely break glass.
Watch this mom explain why this tool has been a game-changer in this TikTok.
This gadget doesn't attach to the car seat, so no need to fret about kiddo's unbuckling themselves while you're driving. UnbuckleMe is a small business.
Promising review: "Love that my kindergartner can unbuckle himself. It makes morning school drop-off SO MUCH EASIER! And he likes the independence of being able to do it himself!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors).
10. A foldable indoor slide to keep on-deck for rainy days. It pops up like a daisy and instantly transforms any room in your house into a playground! Added bonus? When the fun is done you can fold it away for easy storage.
Watch this munchkin having tons of fun on the slide in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I got this for my 2-year-old daughter's birthday and she LOVES it. She is a little nervous on the playground and she took to this right away. It folds down easily and sets up easily — the design is brilliant. It was actually so easy that I watched the 30-second setup video just to be sure I got it right lol. My 8-year-old son got on it too and it held up. We live in an apartment so this is something that she can climb on safely without taking up a ton of space. Love this product!!" —jenna
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two styles).
11. A JellyCap you can pop onto most regular bottles and will magically transform it into a makeshift sippy cup.
Find out why this parent calls this is one of their "coolest" Amazon finds in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Wonderful for my autistic 4-year-old! I absolutely LOVE these Jelly Caps! I found them on TikTok and knew it would be perfect for my son! He’s 4 and I’m always forgetting to bring his cup. He’s autistic and struggles when drinking from a bottle. These fit great on his happy meal milk from McDonald’s as well as every bottled water I’ve tried! Only down side is it takes a smaller straw than you get at the store. But to fix then I always put the straw in from the 'bottom' before placing it on the bottle! 10/10 recommend! Just buy them!" —Nikki
Get a three pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two color options).
12. A self-feeding baby bottle you'll pat yourself on the back for buying the next time you find yourself with a hungry baby and zero hands — this anti-colic bottle comes with a convenient feeding tube that'll let baby feed themselves when you're in a pinch.
See why this parent is "obsessed" with this bottle on TikTok.
Promising review: "I love these bottles so much! My baby loves to move around and kick and doesn’t like to really be held while eating. This is the best thing ever!!! Also when on car rides, it's super useful. Of course, always watch your babies. I think this is best for older babies maybe over 3 months. :) But other than that, I love this product!!" —Andrea Land
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
13. A slide-away storage bag to ensure you never (hopefully) step on a Lego brick again — spread out the mat so they can build, then pull the drawstring handles when finished, and dump the toys inside the bin.
Watch this parent's demo on TikTok. Creative QT is a small business!
Promising review: "I really like this for my kid's Duplo Lego bricks, but I think it could be used for a lot more than that. I want to get one for my kids' train track. The fabric part is really large and would fit the track on it. I found the cleanup is extremely easy; all you do is lift up the fabric, and it all goes in the bin. An added bonus, my 2-year-old can dump over the bin, and it stays on the fabric part. I also would like to add that I like the fabric on the outside of the bin; it looks durable and good quality." —KFundy
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four colors).