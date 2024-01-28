Skip To Content
    22 Things To Keep You Feeling Snug As A Bug Without Sacrificing Style

    Get ready to wrap yourself in all kinds of cozy — but stylish — layers.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. cable knit chunky pullover sweater you can totally get away with wearing as a dress — add in your favorite over-the-knee boots for a fabulous lil' look.

    reviewer posing taking picture in a mirror wearing the burgundy sweater as a dress
    another reviewer wearing the sweater in cream
    Promising review: "This sweater dress is a dream! Not a scratchy material, not super short (especially for anyone with a little more in the back), warm, literally the PERFECT sweater dress!! Some sweaters I don’t like because the wind will blow through the holes from the knitting/stitching but this one is perfect. It looks great on anyone and the burgundy is a stunning wine color that’s great for the holidays! I’ll probably be wearing this to Thanksgiving dinner for sure and more than likely, a Christmas event, too!" —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).

    2. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for anyone who prefers the look of jeans but absolutely detests cold weather — these will give ya the best of both worlds.

    a reviewer wearing the jeggings in a dark wash
    the same reviewer with the jeans cuffed to show the fleece lining
    Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL and 32 colors).

    3. A super-soft sherpa cardigan you can wrap yourself up in on rainy or snowy days so you can feel like you're home snuggled in a blanket even when you're not.

    a model wearing the open cardigan in blush pink
    a reviewer in the cardigan in light pink
    Promising review: "Nice oversized sherpa cardigan. Warm and has pockets! Works great for cool summer nights under a tank or in between layers during fall and winter months. Size down if you want this to be more fitted." —Becky Wolz

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 styles).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    4. puffer vest that'll make you feel like you're receiving the biggest, coziest hug while leaving you looking like a fashionista at the same time.

    reviewer posing in brown vest
    reviewer posing in black puffer vest
    Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.

    Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer

    Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).

    5. A quilted fleece pullover, in case you're someone that is always cold and know you'll benefit from having an even warmer option on deck.

    a reviewer in the pullover in burgundy
    another reviewer in the sweater in brown
    Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredible soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors).

    6. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.

    a reviewer photo of the shawl featuring a mix of prints on a hanger
    a reviewer wearing the shawl
    Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching TV. I machine wash it, put in the dryer, and it still looks good." —Damian Perez

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 44 styles). 

    7. Spanx faux-leather leggings you can wear on days you want to appear more ~edgy~ but still feel like you're lounging in comfy clothes.

    a model in the faux leather leggings
    buzzfeed editor in the black faux leather leggings
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    I splurged on these two years ago. I don't know why I waited so long! They're super soft on the inside, edgy on the outside, and just freakin' fabulous. If I venture to any family gatherings this holiday season you better believe you'll find me in these bad boys. I love pairing them with an oversized sweater for a look that's stylish but still cozy.

    Get them from NordstromSpanx, or Amazon for $98+ (available in sizes XS–3X).

    8. A chic sweater starring an asymmetrical hem, long enough to cover your booty so you can wear your leggings without hearing "those are NOT pants, I can see your whole butt!"

    a reviewer in the sweater in orange
    a reviewer in the sweater in black
    Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 27 styles).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    9. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.

    a reviewer in ripped shorts and a popcorn fuzzy white sweater
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).

    10. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.

    Reviewer wearing cardigan in beige
    Reviewer wearing cardigan in pink
    Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 29 colors).

    11. A faux shearling moto jacket with a look that'll stand the test of time — throw it on over a tee and jeans you've already got in your closet and *boom* you've got a new go-to outfit!

    A model in the white jacket
    a reviewer in a black faux shearling coat
    Promising review: "Really an excellent steal! Just like the one from Zara but more comfortable, half the price and warmer. Wore it a few times and already got a dozen compliments." —Aleksandra Teichman

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).

    12. Sweater pants, because why should your arms and torso have all the fun??? Let your legs join in on the coziness by enveloping them in these bad boys.

    Reviewer photo of them wearing teal sweater pants
    a different reviewer wearing khaki
    Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).

    13. A wool blend coat with a grid design and an asymmetrical hemline, so chic you won't even want to take it off when you get to work.

    a reviewer in the coat in brown grey and white
    a reviewer wearing the plaid coat
    Promising review: "Love love love this coat. I got so many compliments. I’m usually a 12 and they suggested a 2XL but after reading the reviews I got a large and it worked perfectly. The arms are not too tight at all. The back is shorter which I love, I hate to take my coat off when driving and this is a perfect hop out of the car and go coat!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and nine styles).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    14. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) A must-have if you want to test run the style before potentially treating yourself to the real thing — or just another set of these in another color!

    A customer review photo of them wearing the set in white
    A customer review picture of them wearing the set in camel