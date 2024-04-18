Just 34 Things You'll Want To Treat Yourself To Because It's Finally Spring

1. A boho duvet set, so gorgeous you'll think you dreamt about it and then be delightfully surprised by it all over again once you wake up to its stunning embroidered tufts. It'll be *just* the thing you need to refresh your room for springtime.
2. A mini dress because, yes, obviously, your closet is going to demand you add some new florals into the mix for spring. This one is casual, cinched, and will look fabulous with your fave pair of sneakers.
Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/spring time dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and 16 styles).
3. A water filtration straw any adventurous hiker/explorer should have on-hand so they'll always have access to fresh, clean water.
This filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water and doesn't require batteries or any other moving parts! Note: If you are immunocompromised, take care when using this product.
Promising review: "I frequently hike and camp in the backcountry all over the United States. Carrying the amount of water that I need to survive during these trips is just not feasible due to the weight. I recently took a LifeStraw out for a test on a backcountry hike in the Rocky Mountains. I stopped for a drink at every stream, lake, or other water source that I came across. I was drinking fresh snowmelt and also from lakes that are home to beavers and other wildlife. There was no added taste to the water, and I didn't get sick during or after the trip. The one drawback to the LifeStraw is that it does take a bit of suction to start and keep the water flowing. When you're at high altitudes in the mountains, this leads to longer 'drink breaks' because you can get winded pretty easily while trying to suck up water through the LifeStraw. However, its size and weight advantages when hiking mountainous terrain vastly outweigh this minor drawback." —Charlie
Get it from Amazon for $17.20 (available in two colors and in multipacks).
4. A fast-acting lawn repair formula made up of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment will undo all the damage your beloved doggo (who, obviously, can't help but pee all over your grass) has done to the yard. Now, back to trying to teach Fido *not* to dig up the new grass...
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
5. Colorful silicone luggage wheel covers that'll reduce the blasphemous noise your beloved suitcase typically makes as you make your way through the airport. Spring break forever, baby!
Before ordering make sure you confirm the size of the wheels, the distance between the wheels and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quiet, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation and little less vibration. Love the bright red color goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get a set of eight wheel covers from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
6. Exfoliating skincare mitts designed to lift away dead skin (and remove a spray tan that's seen better days) — an excellent way for you to kickstart your springtime refresh.
Promising review: "If you're trying to find something for body exfoliation...this is it. Just this glove, water, and some time. I soaked in the bathtub for about 10 minutes, then got to exfoliating." —Kari Shawhan
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
7. A portable car vacuum that'll help you battle the seemingly endless amount of crumbs that somehow make their way in between your seats despite the fact you rarely eat in your car.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first seeing all the mixed reviews but I wish I had taken a pic of my driver side cause that was the worst of it but there was a lot of buildup from me just not having the time or energy to clean my car but this vacuum is AMAZING! You can see the clear difference between those two photos. 11/10 would HIGHLY recommend." —Kayla
Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
8. A garbage guard that'll keep pesky flies and other insects from congregating around your can — perfect timing now that you're finally able to make use of your outdoor space again.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.) " —Michael E. Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $9.84+ (available in a two-pack).
9. Sticky Stakes to trap unwanted pests trying to feed off your plants and buzz annoyingly around your apartment. Toss your fly swatter in the garbage, you won't be needing it anymore.
There is NOTHING more irritating than gnats or any other tiny insects invading your home. I have these Sticky Stakes in every potted plant I own and they actually really work! Each pack comes with seven traps, so feel free to stock up.
Promising review: "Just placed another order for more. I was given a plant that has brought in lots of gnats. I didn’t realize how many there were till I got this. They are doing a great job of catching/killing these annoying bugs. I even was able to put the sticky side in on the lower clip so that it wouldn’t stick to the leaves of the plant and rip them. Will definitely continue to get these when needed. Hopefully they will get rid of all of them soon." —Nicole Pisa
Get them from Amazon for $8.98.
10. Classic round sunglasses to add into your daily rotation now that the sunshine is back and ready to play — you'll look cooler than cool in these babies while also protecting your eyes ☀️.
These sunglasses feature anti-glare lenses that can block 99.99% of both UVA and UVB radiation.
Promising review: "This is actually the first time I decided to buy sunglasses online without trying them first but honestly it was a great decision. They look exactly like on the pictures and did fit perfectly. Worked great during my trip to Puerto Rico, so def would buy again." —Marta
Get them from Amazon for $12.99 (available in nine styles).
11. A standing weeder (without the chemicals!) for anyone with a bad back who still wants an award-worthy lawn.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy. Added bonus? Grampa's Weeder is a small business!
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it on Amazon for $44.99.
12. A foldable chaise lounge with wheels attached that'll make toting it to the beach or park easier than ever — it transforms into a cart so you can take all your outdoor odds 'n' ends with you! Who knows, maybe you'll even learn to relax outside this season. (Easier said than done, amiright?)
Promising review: "Bought this for family beach trips to haul our gear to the beach but have used it elsewhere too. Holds a surprising amount of gear, is easy to switch between the cart and a chair, and is comfortable to sit in. It also folds down to a nice packing side for the car. Would highly recommend!" —Brian Filer
Get it from Amazon for $115.15.
13. A seeding square kit, so planting your lil' sprouts won't turn into a game of guess and check. You'll know *exactly* what pattern you planted your basil seeds in this year.
It also comes with a measuring stick called a dibber that pushes down the dirt to the correct depth for you to drop your seeds. The holes are color coded to let you know exactly where to plant seeds of different varieties.
Promising review: "Love this thing! I have been gardening for a while and this takes all of the guess work out