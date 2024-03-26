This filters up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water and doesn't require batteries or any other moving parts! Note: If you are immunocompromised, take care when using this product.

Promising review: "I frequently hike and camp in the backcountry all over the United States. Carrying the amount of water that I need to survive during these trips is just not feasible due to the weight. I recently took a LifeStraw out for a test on a backcountry hike in the Rocky Mountains. I stopped for a drink at every stream, lake, or other water source that I came across. I was drinking fresh snowmelt and also from lakes that are home to beavers and other wildlife. There was no added taste to the water, and I didn't get sick during or after the trip. The one drawback to the LifeStraw is that it does take a bit of suction to start and keep the water flowing. When you're at high altitudes in the mountains, this leads to longer 'drink breaks' because you can get winded pretty easily while trying to suck up water through the LifeStraw. However, its size and weight advantages when hiking mountainous terrain vastly outweigh this minor drawback." —Charlie

