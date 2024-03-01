30 Things From Amazon To Add To Your Travel Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard-earned dollars on — once you finally get settled on the plane for a long flight or in the car for a road trip you're going to want to live in the utmost comfort. This set will certainly check that box.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors)
2. A drawstring jumpsuit, perfect for anyone who wants to lounge *most* of their flight but also wants to look put-together the moment they step off the plane.
Promising review: "Originally, I wanted a comfy outfit for air travel and bought this before my last trip to Mexico. As soon as I put it on, I fell in love with it. I now live in it. It's comfortable and fits perfectly. I will be purchasing more!" —Meg Fanslow
Price: $32.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 17 colors and styles)
3. A casual pull-over and joggers set you won't be able to resist ordering in a ton of colors (there are 32 to choose from!) You've got this whole chic-travel-style down pat.
Promising review: "This two-piece set is my true travel companion. It's like Goldilocks found the just right porridge of clothing fabrics — not too thin to be mistaken for a cobweb, not too heavy to turn me into a walking sauna. Plus, it comes in short and long-sleeved versions. And let's be honest, jumpsuits are cute, but using the bathroom in them is like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded while riding a unicycle. This two-piece set? Bathroom access is easier than opening a fridge door. No contortions, no wardrobe malfunctions, just pure, unadulterated bladder bliss." —Amazon Customer
Price: $40.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 colors)
4. A fleece-lined windbreaker, just in case you get to your destination and the weather isn't *quite* what you thought it would be. This stylish option will keep you warm and dry without taking up too much of your suitcase.
Promising review: "When we decided to take our Christmas vacation to the UK and Ireland, I knew that I would need a good warm rain jacket. I read tons of reviews before purchasing this, and I am so glad that I got this jacket! I wore it almost every single day on our two-week trip. I brought a long, heavy coat to wear but ended up leaving it behind most days and wore this instead. In the pouring rain and wind, it held up perfectly. The length was perfect. I loved how the waist cinched in and gave me some shape rather than making me look boxy. I was able to wear layers underneath and not feel confined whatsoever. This was a great rain jacket for a trip, but I am even more excited to have it in my collection at home, too!" —Jill Foster
Price: $50.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 12 colors)
5. An oversized scarf that'll double as a makeshift blanket if your flight gets delayed or if the plane itself is just a touch too cold for your liking.
Promising review: "Really nice scarf. It seems almost hand-made with the finest of yarn. I live in harsh Michigan winters and walk my dog outside every day, so this thing gets a workout. And keeps me warm! I also wear it to business events and meetings, and it looks professional and well made. Would definitely buy another!" —Lisa C.
Price: $19.99 (available in 11 colors)
6. A sporty colorblock bikini reviewers are obsessed with thanks to how comfortable and stylish it is — it has cheeky bottoms (hehe, fun!) and a subtle scoop neck that'll make you want to order it in other shades.
Promising review: "So cute. Great fit and I love the adjustable straps! The color is vibrant and amazing." —Amazon Customer
Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 21 colors)
7. A lightweight V-neck blouse that'll be perfect for mixing and matching with jeans, pants, and skirts during your vacay — it's so versatile you can totally make it work for both lounging by the pool, heading out for brunch, or a day of shopping.
Promising review: "I bought this right before a trip to Greece for a bit of sun protection. I have to say. It was even better than I thought it would be. The material is light yet durable. Furthermore, any wrinkles generally disappeared after hanging the shirt, which made this the perfect travel shirt!" —C Davis.
Price: $29.98 (available in sizes S–2XL and 39 styles)
8. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims. (Apologies, Kim K!) Your fellow travelers certainly won't know the difference and will assume you have fabulous taste. (Because, well, you do!)
Promising review: "This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece, so I had to cut it off, but otherwise, it's 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments. Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house, it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" —Wendy
Price: $52.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 29 styles)
9. A padded tank so you can go about your travel day bra-free — which sounds like an absolute dream, TBH. It'll provide you with enough support and layer beautifully under your go-to oversized cardi.
Check out this activewear essential on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Honestly, I saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing, so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long
Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 20 colors)
10. Colorful leggings with side pockets (!!!) you can keep your phone in — so when you're running to the airport trying to gather your snacks, a novel, and a water bottle, you won't *also* have to stop and search for your phone.
Promising review: "These leggings are AMAZING! Not only are they soft, comfortable, and squatproof, but they look so good! I have a hard time finding leggings that are big enough around the thighs/butt area but fit enough around the waistline. I can’t believe the price and the fact that my new favorite leggings are from Amazon." —MLK
Price: $25+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 33 colors)
11. A stylish two-piece set featuring wide-leg pants (so chic) and a contrasting striped design on the bottom of each piece that'll take your travel gear from drab to fab with very little effort on your part.
Promising review: "I bought this outfit for traveling and have since worn it out shopping and to work. I'm 5'3" and bought the medium. It looked like it was going to be too long, but it was just right with flats. It is warm and comfy!!!! And looks great on a pear body shape." —K
Price: $49.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors)