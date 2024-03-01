30 Things From Amazon To Add To Your Travel Wardrobe

Promising review: "When we decided to take our Christmas vacation to the UK and Ireland, I knew that I would need a good warm rain jacket. I read tons of reviews before purchasing this, and I am so glad that I got this jacket! I wore it almost every single day on our two-week trip. I brought a long, heavy coat to wear but ended up leaving it behind most days and wore this instead. In the pouring rain and wind, it held up perfectly. The length was perfect. I loved how the waist cinched in and gave me some shape rather than making me look boxy. I was able to wear layers underneath and not feel confined whatsoever. This was a great rain jacket for a trip, but I am even more excited to have it in my collection at home, too!" —Jill Foster



Price: $50.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 12 colors)