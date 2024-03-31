35 Things For Anyone Looking To Refresh Their Bedroom’s Vibe

1. A set of new standard bed pillows to replace the ones you've been sleeping on for so long that they resemble thin sheets of paper rather than something you should rest your head on.
Promising review: "I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool. Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" —Ali Lytle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.39+ (available in sizes Queen/Standard and King).
2. A boho duvet set, so gorgeous you'll think you dreamt about it and then be delightfully surprised by it all over again once you wake up to its stunning embroidered tufts. It'll be *just* the thing you need to refresh your room for springtime.
3. A velvet flower-shaped arm chair that's likely *exactly* what your room is missing — choose from one of the darling colors it's offered in, plop it in your room, and try your best not to stack dirty laundry all over it 😅.
Promising review: "The chair looks exactly like in the pictures. It was really easy to put together, and it was fast, too. I’m someone who hates following instructions and assembling anything. But the instructions were simple, parts were clearly marked. I’m so impressed!" —Cecile H.
Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (available in five colors).
4. Or a giant bean bag arm chair for anyone who is trying to make every inch of their bedroom as snuggly as possible — you won't be able to resist taking a load off and sinking into this on-the-reg.
5. A reversible faux fur throw blanket that'll make it seem like you've really taken the time to decorate your bedroom, except you and I both know you're just going to toss it leisurely across your bed each morning before rushing to get out the door without a second thought.
Promising review: "My sister was visiting and would not let this throw go; she kept saying how soft and cozy it is, and she is right. This throw is not only beautiful, it's soooo soft and cuddly, and it was definitely worth the price. I'll probably purchase another one for my bedroom." —Liane
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 18 colors and three sizes).
6. A leggings organizer — aka a hanger with 10 clips that are designed to specifically hold onto your leggings. Just think of all the space you're about to gain in your dresser drawers!
Promising review: "This hanger is easy to use. You just clip your legging on and done! You can clearly see what you have and grab the pair you want without digging through a drawer or stack. It takes up a little bit of my hanging space but it is well worth it. I get dressed for the gym in the dark in the morning and never have to guess at what leggings I am grabbing." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors and pack of four).
7. A set of Wonder Hangers you'll be absolutely amazed by once you see just how much closet space you'll get back after setting them up — which will mean more room for new clothes!
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action. Additionally, Wonder Hangers is a small business!
Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
8. A rotating rack to store your shoes and handbags, because it's about damn time we got to feel just a little bit like Carrie Bradshaw whenever when choosing an outfit for the day.
SpaceAid is a small business!
Promising review: "First of all… this was the easiest thing I’ve ever put together. It took a few minutes to assemble. Secondly, it is awesome… I’ve had numerous friends want the info on where I’ve bought it. We are in the process of remodeling a closet so we are planning to build shelves around it. But in the meantime it’s going in my office as a plant and book shelf. My mother is planning to purchase one for her pantry in her kitchen. So well worth the money." —lauren
Get it from Amazon for $229.98+ (available in three sizes).
9. And an underwear drawer organizer, in hopes that after you do a lil' purge and rearranging you'll *finally* be able to actually close the drawer without shoving tiny glimpses of your bras and undies back inside.
Promising review: "Embarrassed that I lived so long as an adult and never had anything like these! Not only do these save space and give me an at-a-glance view of all my items, but they actually make me want to be proactive with putting my clothes away rather than dumping them into a drawer. I am buying these for all my family members. So great for the price!" —caroline e haenszel
Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven styles).
10. And (hear me out, OK?) shelf dividers to help you wrangle the mountain of sweaters and sweatshirts that are threatening to topple over and out of your closet any second now.
Lynk is a small business that sells a ton of very helpful organization products.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the product. It matches my other closet accessories perfectly and organizes the shirts and sweaters I wanted. This is a quality, durable, sturdy item that I believe will last for a long time and was worth the price." —JubalsArt
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A handmade moon phase garland you'll want to promptly hang above your bed — it'll make your cozy little room feel like one of those highly rated boutique hotels where your fave influencers seem to spend all of their time.
Base Roots is a woman-owned small business based in Las Vegas.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall, and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed, as shown in the display photos, and I am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for, and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four styles).
12. A bed canopy because it's about damn time you started living your life like the princess you were meant to be — and you won't even need to nail it to the wall!
Promising review: "I LOVE this canopy! It's great for the price. It takes a minute to figure out which way it goes on the bed, but don’t get discouraged. You’ll figure it out. This is meant to hang from the ceiling, but you can make it work on posts. I tied the hook strings around the bedpost and it holds great. It’s a great canopy." —Teka
Get it from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in eight colors).