Just 34 Things You May Want In Your Diaper Bag This Spring

My son received this has a gift from one of my friends and all these months later he's still loving it! We keep it in the car, since it's super thin, and he loves that he can pick it up and "read" it to himself. As a baby he loved gnawing on it (duh) and I loved that, despite that, the book remained in tact!



Promising review: "This book is worth more than it's sold for. This little durable book will be passed down from one baby to the next. The pages are thin, but very durable. The pictures are bright and colorful. My 3-month-old loves it. He stares at the pages and I can see his little eyes moving to the different images. I'm not scared to let him hold it because I know he can't tear it up. I will be buying more of these books." —dawn

