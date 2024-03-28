Just 34 Things You May Want In Your Diaper Bag This Spring

1. A farm animal book that's beloved for being "indestructible" — seriously, it's rip-proof, nontoxic, waterproof, and 100% washable (which is pretty wild for a BOOK, don't ya think?) Pop it in your bag so when your older kid wants to venture onto the playground your youngest will have some in-stroller entertainment.
My son received this has a gift from one of my friends and all these months later he's still loving it! We keep it in the car, since it's super thin, and he loves that he can pick it up and "read" it to himself. As a baby he loved gnawing on it (duh) and I loved that, despite that, the book remained in tact!
Promising review: "This book is worth more than it's sold for. This little durable book will be passed down from one baby to the next. The pages are thin, but very durable. The pictures are bright and colorful. My 3-month-old loves it. He stares at the pages and I can see his little eyes moving to the different images. I'm not scared to let him hold it because I know he can't tear it up. I will be buying more of these books." —dawn
Get it from Amazon for $5.95 and check out all the other themes in the series while you're at it.
2. Bumkins washable bibs that'll turn mealtime into a fashion show (hehe) while also protecting your little one's clothes from all kinds of gross baby food stains. This style is easy to fold up and keep iny our diaper bag for impromptu feedings/ spring picnics.
My son has these bibs in a variety of styles: Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, and Mickey Mouse. They're super cute and make for silly photos, but best of all they can be easily rinsed off or thrown into the washing machine. I've put the bibs in with his regular laundry and then dried them on cool — they come out nice 'n' clean. Additionally, Bumkins is a small business!
Promising review: "This is easy to put on and easy to clean. We just rinse, wipe and dry. I can see our son may be able to take it off one day but that's part of the process. I like how light it is compared to the silicone bibs we have." —hmfan24
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in a variety of styles and sets).
3. A stretchy Boba Wrap you can wrap around your body so you and your baby can snuggle while you're on-the-go. Cuddling and being productive at the same time? Sounds like a parenting dream come true!
Boba Baby is a small business!
Promising review: "I have tried three carriers. This carrier is fantastic. It is stretchy, breathable, and lightweight. My 3-month-old wants to be held and carried around when she's awake. This carrier makes that so much easier. I have two older children and having my hands free to do things for them makes everything easier. " —MomBoss
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 16 colors).
4. A food and juice box holder for any parent who has made the grave error of handing their toddler a pouch or juice box only to watch them squeeze the contents all over — this holder let them feed themselves without the mess.
Watch this mama's review of the flipping holder in this TikTok. Flipping Holder is a small business!
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10-months-old and a little Miss Independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight combos).
5. A pack of silicone pouch lids that'll fit any one you've purchased from the store — yes, even that VERY specific brand that's the only one your kiddo will seemingly CONSIDER eating. It has a no-spill control valve you'll thank your lucky heavens for when your little one is eating in the car.
Check out why a mom calls this pouch topper the "coolest thing" in this TikTok.
ChooMee is a small business based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "Are you tired of your infant squeezing their food pouches all over themselves? The floor? And most importantly your nice dress shirt as you're trying to leave the house in the morning and you're already running late for work and no matter how many breakfast burritos from Whataburger you bring into the office your boss is going to kill you for being late again?! Not saying that would happen to me, maybe you but not me. Why? Because I bought these little puppies before that could ever happen. The one way valve saves the day. And even my manly, manicured, buttery soft hands can't squeeze hard enough to get a drop out. Save your shirts and your jobs. Buy these tops!" —Joshua Mueller
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five color combos).
6. A JellyCap you can pop onto most regular bottles and will magically transform it into a makeshift sippy cup.
Find out why this parent calls this is one of their "coolest" Amazon finds in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Wonderful for my autistic 4-year-old! I absolutely LOVE these Jelly Caps! I found them on TikTok and knew it would be perfect for my son! He’s 4 and I’m always forgetting to bring his cup. He’s autistic and struggles when drinking from a bottle. These fit great on his happy meal milk from McDonald’s as well as every bottled water I’ve tried! Only down side is it takes a smaller straw than you get at the store. But to fix then I always put the straw in from the 'bottom' before placing it on the bottle! 10/10 recommend! Just buy them!" —Nikki
Get a three pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two color options).
7. A car seat buckle release tool that'll save both your nails and your precious time! No one wants to struggle to open those (thankfully) extremely secure buckles while they're kiddo is hitting a pitch that could likely break glass.
Watch this mom explain why this tool has been a game-changer in this TikTok.
This gadget doesn't attach to the car seat, so no need to fret about kiddo's unbuckling themselves while you're driving. UnbuckleMe is a small business.
Promising review: "Love that my kindergartner can unbuckle himself. It makes morning school drop-off SO MUCH EASIER! And he likes the independence of being able to do it himself!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors).
8. A diaper cream spatula applicator you'll either laugh or cringe at but will thank your lucky stars that you thought to purchase it when you see how much nicer it is to apply diaper cream to your baby's booty with it instead of your finger (especially when you're out and about!)
Find out why this parent is in "LOVE" with this spatula on TikTok.
Promising review: "Yes, it’s weird. I laughed (to myself) when I got one as a baby gift. Then my baby got her first rash and after wrestling a diaper closed with fingers covered in diaper cream I remembered this and oh boy what a lifesaver. It applies cream evenly and wipes clean. I now have two and will probably buy a third for the diaper bag. It’s also nice for people who have sensory issues or are new to diaper-changing. Yes it’s weird, but it’s also crazy useful." —jp
Get it from Amazon for $5.94+ (available in five colors).
9. A travel urinal — a saving grace for when your child, once again, has to pee even though you *JUST* asked them 10x if they had to go at a rest stop.
Watch this mom's review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I purchased this for my son and our long car trips. How many times can we pull over to potty on a three-and-a-half hour car trip? Ask my 4-year-old. When I saw this, I couldn't resist. We brought it along, and when he had to pee, no problem. It's only a little gross when you dump it later. Well designed, definitely recommend." —Evan
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in eight colors).
10. And a pack of toilet seat covers that'll bring you peace of mind knowing your toddler's tush never has to touch a grime-filled public toilet. You might want to use it yourself, TBH.
Promising review: "Must-have! If you have a toddler these are a MUST! We travel and it gives us peace of mind knowing that no matter where we are, as long as we have these covers we can safely take her to the bathroom and everything is OK. Before we found these, I used to be super stressed when she would ask to use the bathroom and we were out and about but not anymore. They have cute colors and are big enough." —Dayanna Pita
Get a pack of 24 covers from Amazon for $9.49.
11. A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom, that sucks the irritating part right out of an insect bite with a pull of the plunger — it's so easy your kiddo can definitely do it themselves.
Watch it in action on TikTok. Bug Bite Thing is a small business.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it. I’m super glad I did. My daughter and I always get a ton of mosquito bites, and this helps alleviate the itching as soon as you pull the suction back. It’s great." —Rebekka Talley
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (also available in two-packs and three-packs).
12. An oh-so-cute Smily Mia Penguin pacifier to slip over your little one's hand — they won't be able to toss it across the room and will have no choice but to chomp away on it for some sweet relief from those painful teeth, leaving you with some time to enjoy the spring weather in peace.
Check out this happy baby with the penguin paci on TikTok. Smily Mia is a small business!
Promising review: "I don’t know why we waited so long to get my baby this. She’s 4 months and only had it for about a week. Not only does it work wonders for her gums, but it’s also teaching her to grip other things harder. For example, ever since she’s been using this, she holds her bottle better. We love it totally recommend." —Cristhian Gutierrez
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 13 styles).
13. A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers so your kiddo can grab a lil' treat whenever the mood strikes without making a crumbly mess all over.
Promising review: "After having my 18-month-old crush her graham crackers in the bag and then toss it all up in the air covering herself and everyone and everything in graham cracker powder (including the interior of my car), I had enough. These cups are a godsend! They are the perfect size for her hand and she can’t just yank the top off. She likes the independence they grant her and my husband likes not having to strip her car seat and have the car detailed over cracker crumbs." —Shawny
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in three color combos and in two count sizes).