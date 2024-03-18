41 Shopping Editor-Approved Gifts For Babies And Toddlers

Helllooooo parents (or soon-to-be parents!), my name is Heather, and at the time I'm writing this, my son is almost 2, and I have a little girl on the way in April 2024. (Eeep!) So, a lot of these items I've personally tested out! I can happily tell you *all* about what has worked for my family, but kindly wanted to note that I'm aware every baby is different! So, what worked for me may not work for you. But hey, it's worth a shot. Right?
1. A personalized name puzzle that'll help toddlers work on learning letters, colors, and how to pronounce that very unique moniker you've given them — it'll also look super cute on display in their room!
Personalized Favors is a small business! While I don't have this *exact* puzzle, I received a similar one as a gift before my son was born. It looked adorable in his bedroom and has become a beloved toy as he's grown into using it! First he enjoyed just moving the pieces around, but now he's actually practicing how to say each letter of his name.
Promising review: "Exceeding our expectations, these name puzzles (we have purchased two now, one for a two-year-old and one for an eighteen month) are easily handled by toddlers. The letter size is perfect for little hands and the letters (puzzle pieces) easily pop in and out of the puzzle board." —RJ
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
2. Washable dot markers, so the next time your tyke demands to paint you won't have to mentally prepare yourself for a next-level mess. Hand 'em over to your little artist and relax while they craft you something beautiful.
Doodle Hog is a small business! We have similar versions of these at home, and they are SO much easier to use/clean up than actual paint (which my toddler demands to craft with constantly). I would absolutely gift these to another toddler without fear of burdening a fellow parent with a huge mess.
Promising review: "My toddler loves these. They are easy to hold and operate. They don’t dry up too fast, and the ink doesn’t flow too quickly, either. Perfect for a hand to hold and dot with. Easy to clean off hands when art gets a little messy." —Monika
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in a set of 16).
3. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station to encourage kiddos to indulge in some imaginative play — they can stack up the flavors and toppings and offer sweet treats to everyone in the house...delish!
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills. I gifted this to my son over the holidays (he was 20 months old at the time), and he loves it! It's great for practicing his organizing and stacking skills. Now that he's nearly two he's really gotten more hands-on with the experience and is having a blast making pretend sweet treats for the whole family. So fun!
Promising reviews: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom and Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house, and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
"We gave this item as a gift to my niece, and she loved making ice cream for everyone after she opened it. It’s made well, too, and should hold up to a lot of playing for a very long time. Thanks, Melissa & Doug, for another great toy!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $41.99.
4. Crayola Color Wonder Frozen Coloring Pages and Markers, so kids can color to their heart's content without also creating a rainbow of chaos all over themselves and your home — the markers *only* color on the special paper that comes with the kit.
My mom got these for my son (who is 22 months old at the time of this writing), and it has been SUCH a game-changer for us. He loves to color and paint and demands to do so often, which usually results in a lot of setup, a lot of cleanup, and only about 10 minutes of him actually being entertained. With this kit, we can leave the markers out alongside the coloring book, and he can come and go to it as he feels fit. They really do ONLY color on the magic paper — thankfully. It's become a must-have item in our home, and I'll totally be gifting it to other toddler parents.
Get it from Amazon for $7.77 (available in three themes).
5. A bubble machine that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.
See this bubble machine in action on TikTok here.
This bubble maker includes: bubble gun, two bottles of bubble solution, a rechargeable battery, a charger, and a plate to place the bubble solution. My sister got it for my son for his first birthday, and we've been using it through all the seasons — bubbles don't discriminate! We broke it out during a Labor Day BBQ with a bunch of toddlers present, and they were all bursting with excitement! I mean, just look at the GIF above — the bubbles really come atcha!!
Promising review: "I ordered this for my daughter's birthday, and she has always loved bubbles! So when I found this bubble gun on TikTok, it was a no-brainer. The number of bubbles that you get out of that is so fun, and it lights up. It's easy to use and pretty inexpensive for what we wanted. Even the adults enjoyed it." —Tina
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in six colors).
Don't forget to clip the 10% off coupon to get a discount.
6. Skip Hop pour buckets with an animal on each one and a variety of different-sized holes for water to drain through the bottom — little ones will love filling these buckets up, sprinkling the water all over, and then stacking 'em up.
My son plays with these buckets every night in the bath! He loves filling them up with water (duh) and we also use them to practice his animal sounds. I hold one up, name the animal on it, and then ask him what sound it makes. He also uses them to pour water into other toys we gave in the tub, and I've used them to rinse his hair on a number of occasions. When bath time is over I simply stack them up and leave them on the corner of the tub until the next night.
Promising review: "Our baby has loved these so much we have started to gift them! They provide easy bathtime entertainment and double as a rinsing cup when we forget one. Great quality and cute colors." —Anthony Wilcox
Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles).
7. A balance bike that'll leave any little one grinning from ear-to-ear — hope you're prepared to run after them though, because they're going to be zoooooming away in no time.
My son received this as a gift for his first birthday and it's been so fun to watch him grow into it over the last year. He's rather short, so now that he can FINALLY reach the floor to push himself along on this bike he is over the moon. He's been riding it all over our house and we cannot wait to let him take it outside when it warms up. I've recommended it to others as a fun gift for kids and will continue to do so!
Promising reviews: "It’s the cutest little bike. Comes with the tool needed to assemble. Super easy to assemble. Took my husband like 5 minutes. We got it for our grandbaby's first birthday. She can’t reach the ground yet nor is walking but we just push her around and are excited that she’ll grow into it. Her first bike." —Lisa
"Great color, well made, easy assembly. 100% satisfied the best gift I have bought all year period." —Terry B
Get it from Amazon for $52.92 (available in 10 colors).
8. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess featuring lights, sounds, two characters, and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
My son has a ton of Little People figures, so we were thrilled to get this castle as a gift. There's zero discrimination — everyone from the Disney Princesses to construction workers and tractor drivers gets to hang in Noah's castle 😉. There is literally zero setup (a parent's dream!), so your kiddo can start playing immediately. Noah loves putting different characters at the top of the castle and pushing them in the tiny swing. The Princess details throughout the toy are *so* fun and adorable. We love this toy, simple as that.
Promising review: "Perfect gift! My toddler loves it. A bonus is that it makes a wide variety of music and magical noises when they move certain things, so it keeps their interest, and the variety of sounds is wide enough that it won't irritate parents. Comes with two princesses, Jasmine and Cinderella, and is compatible with all the Little People figurines if you want to buy more." —H.O.
Get it from Amazon for $49.89, and if you're looking for similar toddler-approved items, my son also has and loves the Little People Car Wash!
9. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum with the ability to actually suck up the crackers your kiddo crushed into your carpet — it's about time they started helping around the house. 😉
My son has this slimmer version and adores it, but overall the concept of the two are the same! Both vacuums actually work and make kiddos feel involved in cleaning the house (which toddlers seem to love). It's also just so cute to see him running around the house vacuuming alongside his dad.
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his own 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A handheld card reader for kiddos who are eager to learn new words — all you have to do is turn it on, slide a card in, and let the machine read it aloud. There are two words per card, so your little one will be chatting up a storm in no time!
My son has this toy and has, honestly, learned SO much from it. Animal and vehicle sounds make noises after the word has been read out (his favorite is firetruck, of course). It's so simple that little ones will easily pick up on how to maneuver the machine on their own. It's a very basic toy, but my toddler loves it more than most of his others! Additionally, my best friend is a speech-language pathologist and uses it with her students.
Promising reviews: "Wow! That's all I have to say! The technology behind this toy is fantastic! My daughter is learning by the day, and she loves this toy! It teaches her, keeps her entertained, and helps her pronounce words correctly. I recommend all parents to purchase this!!!" —Jon monterrosa
"Makes a great gift for toddlers. My nephew was having trouble pronouncing words, and after a month of using it, he started pronouncing words clearly and started to talk more." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in eight styles).
11. An ice cream truck bouncer that is as hilarious for you to watch your kiddo jump in as it is fun for them to play in. Transform your tyke into an entrepreneur and cheer them on as they "sell" ice cream all day long — someone's gotta pay for the mortgage, right?
My son loved this Fisher-Price ice cream jumper for as long as he was able to hold his head up. He's always been an adventurous baby who has longed for mobility, so this was one of his favorite toys. It was great for helping him burn up some energy (he has SO much of it), entertaining him for a bit, and knowing he's safely contained so I can go pee (seriously). The height is adjustable so as he grew taller we were able to give him more jumping room. It has three different play settings with various sounds my son absolutely adored — and he loved holding onto the steering wheel and "driving" along to the tunes. I also love that now he's past the bouncing phase we were able to remove the jumper entirely and turn it into a shape-sorting toy!
Promising review: "It is perfect! Fairly easy to put together, and great that it can be used for infants and toddlers. My granddaughter loves it!" —Nala
Get it from Walmart for $119.99.
12. Polarized WeeFarers sunglasses, which will protect your baby's eyes from the harsh sun while also ensuring they'll look like Tom Cruise in Risky Business (which is just as important!).
I "splurged" on these for my little one and have zero regrets! He, shockingly, doesn't mind wearing them at all and he looks so freakin' cute in them I can't help but take a million photos anytime he has them on. I love that you can register them and if something happens to them within your first year of owning them you'll be able to get a replacement. I even bought them as a gift for my friend's baby's first Christmas — I love them that much. My son, at nearly two years old, still fits in them! Additionally, WeeFarers is a small business!
Promising review: "We love these! I can’t even believe my 3-month-old doesn’t try to pull them off, but apparently he finds them comfortable enough to just leave them. We get so many compliments when he has them on and people love the play on the classic Ray Bans Wayfarers and the 'WeeFarer' name. Best of all, I can rest assured that his little eyes are protected. The little strap is great to keep them in place. We will definitely be buying the next size up when he grows out of these." —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 4 sizes and 10 styles).
13. An iconic Sophie the Giraffe teether your little one will, for unexplained reasons, likely cherish and love chomping away on as their pearly whites start to (painfully) poke through.
Sophie the Giraffe has become a valued member of our family. I ran out to buy it when my son started teething (badly) as he simply refused every other type of teether we already had (of course). I was skeptical as to why a toy giraffe would cost nearly $30, but I soon learned it clearly had magical powers. Sophie has apparently been around for over 55 years (who knew!) and is made entirely of natural rubber. She has various chewable parts (ears, horns, and legs) that Noah was able to grasp onto himself way easier than any other teether. She's become my go-to baby shower gift, and we simply didn't leave the house without her for months.
PSA: Do not wash Sophie with water or if you do, do not get water into the squeaker hole! I've seen a number of TikTok videos noting that if you do this the inside can potentially get moldy.
Promising review: "I was super hesitant to spend $25 on a teethin