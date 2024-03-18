41 Shopping Editor-Approved Gifts For Babies And Toddlers

I "splurged" on these for my little one and have zero regrets! He, shockingly, doesn't mind wearing them at all and he looks so freakin' cute in them I can't help but take a million photos anytime he has them on. I love that you can register them and if something happens to them within your first year of owning them you'll be able to get a replacement. I even bought them as a gift for my friend's baby's first Christmas — I love them that much. My son, at nearly two years old, still fits in them! Additionally, WeeFarers is a small business!

Promising review: "We love these! I can’t even believe my 3-month-old doesn’t try to pull them off, but apparently he finds them comfortable enough to just leave them. We get so many compliments when he has them on and people love the play on the classic Ray Bans Wayfarers and the 'WeeFarer' name. Best of all, I can rest assured that his little eyes are protected. The little strap is great to keep them in place. We will definitely be buying the next size up when he grows out of these." —Sara

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 4 sizes and 10 styles).