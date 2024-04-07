34 Pairs Of Shoes You'll Wear Again And Again This Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes that'll leave your feet feeling ~heavenly~ after each mile. You can slip right into these without even wasting time fumbling with laces!
Promising review: "I like these so much that I bought another pair! They did not need to be broken in. I literally took them out of the box and was able to wear them all day in Disneyland. My feet never hurt. They are light as a feather and cushioned perfectly. I did have to order a half size smaller than I normally wear. I wear a 7M and bought a 6.5M. My foot is also wide and these shoes gave me some room. It is a sturdy shoe without being too confining. I have had my first pair for 5 months and the soles don’t look worn at all. Buy them if you are craving a comfortable shoe. I’m sure happy that I did." —R.W.
Get them from Amazon for $60.42+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 32 styles).
2. Heeled mule sandals with braided straps that are quite similar to the popular Dolce Vita pair (but for waaaaaay less). Just think of how stunning they'll look with all your lil' spring numbers and how great your wallet will feel when it's not empty from spending all your money on shoes. 😉
They've got a 3.5-inch chunky heel.
Promising review: "Amazingly comfortable. I was very skeptical when I bought this pair of heels. I thought I had to return them as they might not be comfortable for me. I have wide feet, so I thought they might not work but I wanna give it a try. Wowww!!! They blew my mind and they are very comfortable. I ordered size 8.5 and they fit me well especially my wide feet. They’re very cute and very comfortable. The material might not last me for years but they gave me a beachy feeling, which I love it. I totally recommend these shoes. They don’t hurt my feet at all." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 regular and wide and in 27 styles).
3. Aerothotic flip-flops so you can show off that fresh pedi you just got in honor of the return of the sun — and they have arch support, soft straps, a sweat-resistant footbed (NEED!), and cushy gel insoles to keep you feeling fun and fancy-free all season.
These have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, which is granted to products found to promote good foot health!
Promising review: "I purchased these last summer because they were recommended for plantar fasciitis sufferers and I have not been disappointed! These are casual and perfect for everyday wear and I can wear them for hours and hours of walking without any discomfort. I really am happy with these flip-flops!" —INcatlady
Get them from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and 33 colors).
4. Chelsea ankle western boots for anyone who dove headfirst into their cowgirl era once Beyoncé dropped Cowboy Carter — you'll be telling everyone at brunch to call you "Dolly P" whether or not that has any relation with your actual name.
Globalwin is a small business!
Promising review: "Ordered these and was hoping for the best — I was very happy when they got here. Nice quality and super cute. True to fit!" —Liana Nowak
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 11 styles).
5. Steve Madden espadrille wedge sandals you can count on to basically match anything you pair 'em with — they come in a variety of styles that'll look simple fabulous with your go-to springtime 'fits.
Promising review: "These shoes are the cutest!!! You can wear them with casual outfits and dress them up. They are perfect for any spring or summer occasion." —Victoria M.
Get them from Amazon for $89.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and six styles).
6. Rain boots to help you get through the unpredictably rainy season *~in style~*. No judgment if you also use 'em to have some childlike fun and splash in some puddles on your way home from the supermarket.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these rain boots! As a teacher, I needed something I could wear out on duty that would be effective and comfortable. I decided I also wanted something that was bright and happy! I absolutely love these. They fit well, and they are incredibly comfortable. Such a variety of happy colors that can make even the dreariest of rainy days a little bit brighter." —Annie
Get them from Amazon for $34.19+ (available in 17 colors and women's sizes 6–11).
7. New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Running Shoe, which is an ultra supportive sneaker you'll pat yourself on the back for purchasing the second you slip them on for the first time. They come in *so* many styles and are fantastic whether you're actually planning to run in them or simply wear them to *run* errands.
I've been wearing these sneakers for the last few months (in the super cute Sea Salt/Gray Violet color) and adore them. I had worn my previous white sneakers into the ground and was absolutely due for a replacement. These have been SO supportive and comfortable right off the bat — there was zero break-in period. I've worn them to chase my toddler around outdoors, strolling through Target, and even to the circus. They're my go-to and I definitely recommend them for anyone in search of some new sneaks'.
Promising review: "These are the most gloriously comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn. I bought the wide and they are the perfect width." —Amanda C
Get them from Amazon for $163.14+ (available in women's sizes 5–13, in wide sizes, and 14 styles).
8. Reebok Women's Club C 85 vintage sneakers available in *so* many styles you might just find yourself adding multiple pairs to your cart. My apologies to your credit card bill.
Reviewers note to buy these in a size up from your usual shoe size! I have these sneakers and am obsessed with them. They're super comfortable, so comfortable in fact that I wore them to the marathon that is Taylor Swift's The Eras tour. They're easy to get on and off, never hurt the back of my ankles or my toes, and look cute with a variety of outfits.
Promising review: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at Urban Outfitters but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days. Definitely recommend!" —Alli J
Get them from Amazon for $65.05+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 13 styles).
9. Menore Slippers featuring squishy bottoms you'll find *so* comfortable whether you're wearing them around the house or prancing around in the rain — they're made of a material that'll dry quickly so no need to fear surprise showers.
Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green
Get them from Amazon for $17.99 (available in women's sizes 2–12, men's sizes 4.5–11, and in 16 colors).
10. Short Hunter boots that won't feel clunky but will still protect your feet from the elements — what more could you possibly want out of your rainy day apparel???
I have and love my little Hunter boots — mine are in a playful red color that protects my tootsies but also adds a pop of vibrancy to my rainy days. They're extremely comfortable, don't feel heavy at all (which is something I've hated about other rain boots I've worn over the years) and are very easy to slip on and off.
Promising review: "Love everything about these boots! Perfect size to wear out and about in the rain. They keep my feet dry and are comfy and stylish. I’ve been wanting Hunter Boots for awhile and am glad I finally bought these. Love the color too!" —Cassie
Get them from Amazon for $80+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 17 colors).
11. Waterproof high-top sneakers, a happy compromise for anyone who detests wearing rain boots (they can admittedly be kinda clunky) but still needs *something* to prevent getting stuck in wet socks all day.
Promising review: "These shoes have been a lifesaver for me at work while mowing wet lawns. They definitely will keep your feet dry unless you step in a giant puddle or something. Very durable. I am surprised they are still wearable after all the wear and tear." —Melissa Iverson
Get them from Amazon for $15.99 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and four colors).