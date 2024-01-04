38 Screen-Free Products To Unwind With After Working On A Computer All Day

1. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — a card game you can play at home alongside your friends while cuddled up in your comfiest sweats. Hope you're all ready for endless giggles!
Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
2. A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp but knows setting one up at their desk probably isn't *ideal*. Watching the little blobs float up and down will ease your mind and give you a chance to regroup.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
Get a set of three from Amazon for $22.99.
3. A set of Monkey Noodles that stretch up to 8 feet (!?!??) and will provide anyone with a non-disruptive way to scratch their fidgety itch. Perfect for anyone looking to relieve some pent up anxiety without leaving their desk.
4. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy you can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when you just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is four and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $12.70.
5. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — you'll get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
...and the celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.
Promising review: "This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself ♥️" —Molls
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
6. Or a Wreck This Journal to encourage you to get more in touch with your artistic side, great if you've been intimidated by trying to fill out the blank pages of boring old regular journals. This journal may not start out as a personalized item, but it'll certainly be one when you're done with it.
Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I love that it’s full of bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" —Marlee
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
7. A Nightmare Before Christmas mini cross-stitch kit for anyone who would love nothing more than to *live like Jack and Sally* and take a mental break from their real life.
Promising review: "This is a great kit perfect for any cross stitch or Nightmare Before Christmas fan. It contains a booklet with instructions and four patterns, the needed thread, three pieces of canvas, the holder and two needles. It's a really awesome set. The instructions were easy to follow, and I managed to already finish one of the designs." —witchykitty39
Get it from Amazon for $6.72.
8. Or a cross stitch kit that reads "In this house we listen to Taylor's Version" you can work on while listening to the far too many vinyls you've purchased from her since she started releasing re-recordings.
The way I NEED this in my life. The kit comes with everything a beginner may need to complete this fun project (an embroidery hoop, instructions, canvas, a colored pattern, a set of colored threads, an embroidery needle, needle-threading tools, scissors, and an untwist tool).
Cross Stitch Kits Gifts is a small business based out of New Jersey.
Promising review: "I’m giving this as a teachers gift for a Swiftie cross stitcher, it comes in a solid box perfectly packed. Came very fast! I highly recommend!" —Amy
Get it from Cross Stitch Kits Gifts on Etsy for $30.58.
9. And a friendship bracelet making kit, because if there's anything we can take away from The Swifties it's that trading little signs of affection in the form of jewelry is not just for kids.
I bought this kit ahead of attending The Eras Tour and would recommend also buying an additional letter set. For reasons I cannot explain, this one doesn't come with any vowels. 😅 However, the rubbery beads are perfect and very easy to slide onto the clear string that comes with the kit. I loved adding in the gold star and circle dividers to add some extra pizzazz to my bracelets. The little scissor in the kit was also great for seamlessly cutting the string. They were rather soothing to craft and I had a blast sharing them with other fans at the concert. Definitely get it!
Promising review: "I received this kit yesterday and so far my friend and I have made five bracelets, one anklet and a necklace. Would 10/10 recommend getting one of these kits for yourself, a friend or someone with a birthday coming up!" —Gail
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. Bananagrams – it'll *lit*erally bring a smile to any bookworm's face — it combines all the fun of crossword puzzles and Scrabble for a fast-paced game anyone who loves words will appreciate.
Bananagrams is a small business!
Promising review: "Definitely a lot of fun! Got this for a friend after having bought two previous versions for us and for some cousins. Everybody loves playing it and ends up spending hours at a time! Helps you learn new words and while not exactly Scrabble, knowing a bunch of two letter words comes in handy when you're trying to win!" —Minion
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. The Great British Baking Show game, a must-buy if you religiously watch all the seasons so you'll have something to do once your finish all of the episodes (or just want a break from staring at the TV).
Promising review: "This is a fun and fast-paced game for the GBBS fan and gamer alike. One of the things I like about the game is that familiarity with the show adds a fun element to it, but even for people who's never watched it the game is fun. There's nothing really deep or strategic about the game, but it's fun. As noted in the description, there's a video you can search for that shows you how to play the game, though the directions are good. I watched it prior to ordering the game to get a sense of it. The box is solid and the game pieces are well-made (typical cardboard pieces, quality)" —M. Fisher
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
12. And How To Bake, a cookbook from The Great British Baking Show's Paul Hollywood to encourage you to take a break from staring at your many screens to bake something delicious.
Reviewers agree that the instructions are clear, photos with *each* recipe are super helpful, and the step-by-step instructions helped them get amazing results on their first try.
Since he's British, the book uses metric measurements (and weighing ingredients is really better for precise baking!) so you might also want to get a handy kitchen scale if you don't have one. You can get a top-rated one from Amazon for $11.99.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
13. A plush bath pillow, so you can happily lounge and read the novel you've been dying to crack open from cover to cover comfortably.
Promising review: "This has a lot of cushion for your back and neck. I had no issues with sticking it to the tub. The best part is the hook which allows it to dry out well. In this time of working at home, I need a nice tub to help relax." —Danielle Piacentini
Get it from Amazon for $41.99.