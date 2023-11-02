Skip To Content
    36 Small Gifts To Surprise Your Kid With For Acing Their Last Report Card

    You're gonna get an A+ in gift giving... hehehe.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A fan favorite reversible octopus that'll become your child's favorite companion while also encouraging them to be open about how they're feeling at any given time. Fingers crossed they're smiling when you present them what you made for dinner tonight...

    one side of a plush octopus looking grumpy
    one side of a plush octopus looking happy
    www.amazon.com

    TeeTurtle is a small business! Reviewers noted that it's a great item for anyone who is nonverbal.

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my sister, and she loves it! The little guy was soft and squishy, but also felt durable as well. I’ve had many plushes myself, so I know good stitching/fabric when I feel it. For the price point of this guy, you’re getting a good product that will make whoever gets these happy for a long time. An excellent reversible friend!" —Emily Mitchell

    Get it from Amazon for $15 (available in 45 styles).

    2. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!

    A GIF of the multi-colored plastic Silly Poopy lighting up
    John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

    What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.

    Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    3. An activity pad to show little ones how to correctly use scissors — a skill we *all* could likely work on, TBH. It comes with safety scissors (obviously) and a book filled with mazes, puzzles, animal art, sequencing activities, and more!

    a child model using safety scissors to cut pizza shapes
    melissa & doug scissor skills book
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7

    Get it from Amazon for $7.43.

    4. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' toy they can use to burn off some steam when they need a quick mental break from their homework. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on your walls.

    Six colored balls in yellow packaging
    Reviewer's video showing the sticky balls sliding down the wall
    Reviewer holding the balls in pink, purple, orange, yellow, green, and blue colors
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you wanna keep children busy for hours, get these. You can’t beat this price for that many and they are reusable and washable. Just rinse them and rub them under the water and they are like new again. Our 1- and 3-year-old love them. Highly recommend these products." —E2j2c4

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.45+ (also available in a pack of 16).

    5. LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with your eager-to-learn little one and teach them all kinds of useful words in both English and Spanish!

    reviewer's photo of the 100 Words Book for kids
    reviewer's gif demonstrating how the book works
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 1-year-old loves to touch the different animals and hear the book say their name and animal sound. He’s got a good vocabulary, but we’re working with him to encourage more and more words. His doctor recommended teaching him animals and the sound they make, so this is great to add to what we’re already doing. Great toy that is fun and also teaches. They learn through repetition — and this was just what I was looking for! I also love that this toy will grow with him. He using the name/sound mode right now, but is also has a mode that gives facts for when he’s older and also has Spanish! 10/10 recommend." —Jessica Grace

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    6. A Bluey water bottle decorating kit complete with a variety of fun removable stickers, so your kiddo can create all kinds of scenes without the added pressure of permanency (if you've ever decorated your own water bottle or laptop, you know how stressful that decision making can be).

    a bluey water bottle decorating kit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My daughter loves Bluey and she looooves this water bottle. She redecorates it and is constantly moving the stickers — they stay! So cute." —Tortilla Tab

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    7. A themed binder to store all of their precious Pokémon cards inside — it'll make toting them to trade with their friends so much easier (and, hopefully, you won't find cards lying all over your living room anymore).

    a binder designed to look like a pokedex
    Amazon

    Complete the little gift with a fresh pack of Pokémon cards while you're at it!

    Promising review: "Great quality binder for price. Bought for my 7-year-old son to collect and start his Pokémon. He loved it. Upon opening first thing I noticed was how durable and soft to the touch the leather like material on outside was. Shipping was fast. Price was good and accurate description." —Sam

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    8. A Craft-tastic "Make a Fox Friend" kit that'll teach budding designers the basics of sewing and help them create a wardrobe for their new stuffed pal. (And they also will craft it themselves!)

    Child model holding felt fox doll
    Make a Fox Friend packaging and all included items
    Amazon

    Each kit comes with six garments, eight accessories, kid-friendly plastic needle, thread, a fox, and easy-to-follow instructions. For ages 5+.

    Craft-tastic is a woman-owned small business based in Michigan. All their products are focused on teaching kids new skills and limiting screen time.

    Promising review: "This craft was a hit! The fox was very easy to put together and it turned out so cute! You have to make the tutu by tying a bunch of knots but other than that all of the clothes are ready to go and do not require sewing! The fox came with a little fabric bag to conveniently store it for travel. The materials in the craft are good quality and hopefully will last a while. My daughter loved this little cute fox!" —Olivia O.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (also available in mouse, bunny, and koala versions).

    9. An affordable drone to take playtime to *~new heights~*. You might just find yourself reaching for the controller when your little tech-lover goes down for a nap.

    Reviewer's video of the drone taking off
    The lit up drone with a remote control and two batteries
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Awesome, easy to use and learn drone that entertains me and my 2-year-old for hours. Very steady, fast, and with two long-lasting batteries with two chargers. I bump it into walls. Sometimes drops from 10-plus feet without issues. It goes pretty high outside without issues but I think it's intended as an indoor drone. Very sturdy. Bottom has soft plastic rubber pieces for soft landings and bumpers around blades help protect it. Love it!" —Laura Pena

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in two colors).

    10. A set of Crayola Scribble Scrubbie pets little ones can use over and over — they can color the lil' creatures all shades of the rainbow, toss 'em in the toy tub for a good scrubbing, then do it all again!

    The coloring set with blank toys, a tub, markers and a standing play mat
    Reviewer's photo showing three animal figures colored
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    The Peculiar Pets set includes: one dragon, one narwhal, one yeti, one unicorn, one sparkly scrub tub, one scrub brush, nine washable markers, one standing play mat, and an instruction sheet.

    Promising review: "My daughter LOVES coloring, stickers, drawing, etc. so when I saw this prior to her fourth birthday, I thought she would enjoy it. It was a HUGE hit and it will regularly keep her occupied for an hour or so at a time coloring, cleaning, and coloring again (with only minor help when asked for more help cleaning and drying). Even my 6-year-old son who doesn't usually color or draw will join her periodically and seems to enjoy it. The markers are short and skinny, great for small hands." —a.b.

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99.

    11. A wooden puzzle that'll help jumpstart your tyke's brain and encourage them to problem solve without having their eyes glued to a screen.

    The wooden puzzle
    Reviewer's photo showing their child working on the puzzle following a leaflet that shows different diagrams
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.

    Promising review: "Excellent for learning! Must-have! Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. A 2-in-1 checkers and tic-tac-toe game with checkers on one side and tic-tac-toe on the other, a must-have for any family who would rather exercise their brain muscles.

    reviewer photo of the game mat being used for checkers
    another reviewer photo of it being used for tic tac toe
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The game mat measures 4' x 4' and is machine washable! It comes with a carrying bag and 24 jumbo playing discs (12 red and 12 black). The discs are made of non-toxic recycled EVA foam.

    Swooc Games is a small business that makes fun games for family and friends. The company is committed to maintaining a net zero footprint by planting trees to offset 100% of its carbon emissions.

    Promising review: "This 4' x 4' reversible game mat is great for indoor and outdoor fun! I love that you can play checkers or tic-tac-toe and all of the supplies fit in a portable bag that is perfect for storage and/or traveling. The mat is machine washable and the pieces are made of foam that is eco-friendly. The best part about this game set is how easy it is to set up and put away. I am looking forward to using this game with friends, family, and in my classroom." —Sixth Grade Teachers

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    13. A ring toss set to help you all work on your hand-eye coordination and encourage some ~friendly~ competition.

    an outdoor ring toss set
    www.amazon.com

    The set comes with five rope rings, five blue rings, five red rings, a sturdy wooden base, and a carrying case.

    Promising review: "Great for the whole family. It's so simple, but good to get the kids outside having fun as a family." —Jessie Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    14. A hook and ring game that'll take up minimal space — if you don't have a huge area to work with you'll still be able to set up some outdoor fall fun for your kids.

    gif of person swinging ring to the mounted surfboard hook
    reviewer photo of the Tiki Toss game mounted to wall outside
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Tiki Toss is a small business that took a classic hook and ring game to the next level by creating several unique ways to play it. 

    Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes).