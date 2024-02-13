34 Quirky Products To Bring A New Vibe To Your WFH Set Up

1. A mini waving inflatable tube man that'll make you want to throw your hands up in the air and yell, "WOOHOO!"
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I had a friend for life. Someone you can really count on to cheer you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
2. A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp but knows setting one up at their desk probably isn't *ideal*. Watching the little blobs float up and down will ease their mind and give them a chance to regroup before diving back into a project.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband, who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
3. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to your face each time you glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become your daily desk companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options, and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
4. Or a precious little mushroom lamp for anyone who admittedly, spends most of their time hanging out at their desk. It comes with a remote that'll help you swiftly choose from 16 colors and four brightness modes.
Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! This is one of the cutest night lights ever! Not only does it change colors; it can be controlled remotely and changed in a variety of colors and effects, from flashing to slowly fading from one color into another, or if desired, one constant color to match any decor. The brightness can also be adjusted. And the wood base gives it more than the look of a toy; it is perfectly classy." —roika
5. A Post-it note holder complete with a vibrant pack of hot pink Post-it notes you'll exclaim is "purrrrfect" the second you see it IRL. You can use 'em to jot down ideas or, you know, pass silly messages to your work bestie during meetings that most certainly could've been an email.
Promising reviews: "Not only is this holder adorable, it actually stays in place! I've had other dispensers that would move around or fall over when I would grab a sticky note from it which defeats the purpose. Nice to have it work right! Doesn't take up a ton of space either." —Libra Lady 78
6. Novelty meat-shaped sticky notes that even look like they're about to be served up during a hot pot sesh — it doesn't get much quirkier (and oddly, useful?) than this.
Promising review: "I loved the whimsical attributes of these stickies! I tend to strive to be quirky, as it keeps students engaged! A piece of ham, bacon, or steak makes for interesting activities!! The stickiness of some 'cuts of meat' could be better, but, we teachers are creative, so not an issue! The cost was a great value as well! —S. Milligan
7. A Flavor Flav Funko Pop Figure for anyone who has been a fan of the clock-wearing icon since his Public Enemy days (yes, before he surprised the world by revealing what a major Taylor Swift fan he is).
8. A playful desk mat with a fun design on it to ensure anytime someone walks past your desk they'll *know* it's yours. No bland or boring decor over here.
9. Or a mousepad starring both your favorite meme and your typical mood when working all day — your coworkers, who likely share your enthusiasm, will definitely relate.
Promising review: "Ordered this to use at work and every single person who's seen it has commented on how funny it is. The quality is great, color is bold, and the printed lines/edges are clear (no blurring of the image). It's slightly larger than a standard mouse pad, which I kind of like. Definitely a great buy and worth the cost." —K Kuykendall
10. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard that'll replace the clunky one you received when you first started your job — this one is as cute as it is practical and can be used on the go.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
11. A strawberry mouse for anyone looking to bring tutti frutti vibes to their workspace — no, I don't care if that's not yet a trend, we're gonna make it one with this adorable gadget, OK!? 🍓
Promising review: "I use this for my work laptop, I mostly bought it to be cute and kind of as a joke, and especially considering the price I wasn’t expecting greatness. I’ve had it a few months now and I’ve been pretty impressed it works surprisingly well, and glows when you move it! If you have smaller hands, it’s actually kind of the perfect shape lol. Definitely use it with a mousepad so the bottom doesn’t get banged up over time and for smooth mouse movement. Wish there were more designs like this one. I’d definitely buy more!" —Shannon Farkas
12. Retro-inspired notepads that aren't sticky, so you can quickly write down a reminder to pick up milk on the way home and throw it into your bag without fear of it coming out covered in crumbs and debris. Gross.
Promising reviews: "They are so cute. Will be purchasing again! Giving my office area character, color, and good vibes. Happy customer!!!" —Capri
"These aren’t sticky notes, just memo pads, so if you’re looking for sticky notes, you might want to pass on these. However, these are SO CUTE! They come in five different styles that are all well-printed. The colors are great, and the paper is good. Not super thin or anything. There’s a good number of each design in the pad, so I feel like the quality and value is definitely there. I am now using these on the daily! 10/10 love these!!" —Mary M.
13. A petaled desk chair for anyone with office goals that simply consist of feeling like they're living inside The Little Mermaid — this fabulous-beyond-fabulous chair even comes with a bow-shaped lumbar support pillow. Did I mention how fabulous it is?
Promising review: "I love the material. It’s soft and won't scratch the walls. It’s comfy. I love the wheels because it’s easy to push around." —Diane DeRosier
14. A mouse pad designed to look like a chic Persian rug — if you can't afford to cover your entire living room in its stylish pattern, you can at least enjoy a mini version of it at your desk.
15. A set of cute box cutters for when the 10 packages you ordered while admittedly daydreaming during a team meeting arrive and you need to swiftly open them before anyone sees. 😅
Promising review: "I love these; they are sturdy and sharp with retractable blades. I keep them in different rooms. For opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
16. A brilliant pen holder that'll have the Shakespeare fan in your life stifling a laugh when they see it — it would also just be a great gift for your coworker who loves quoting "We should totally just stab Caesar!" a la Mean Girls.
Clever Contraptions is a small business based in Oregon that sells quirky but functional items.
Promising review: "Beautifully made. Such a cool desk piece. The holes are a little small for what I’d consider normal ink pens. But I plan to purchase some thinner pens just to put in it. 😂" —Jessica Johnson
