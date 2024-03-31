35 Products That’ll Improve Your Day-To-Day This Spring — Simple As That

1. A rotating rack to store your shoes and handbags, because it's about damn time we got to feel just a little bit like Carrie Bradshaw whenever when choosing an outfit for the day.
SpaceAid is a small business!
Promising review: "First of all… this was the easiest thing I’ve ever put together. It took a few minutes to assemble. Secondly, it is awesome… I’ve had numerous friends want the info on where I’ve bought it. We are in the process of remodeling a closet, so we are planning to build shelves around it. But in the meantime, it’s going in my office as a plant and book shelf. My mother is planning to purchase one for her pantry in her kitchen. So well worth the money." —lauren
Get it from Amazon for $229.98+ (available in three sizes).
2. A fast-acting lawn repair formula made up of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment will help undo all the damage your beloved doggo (who, obviously, can't help but pee all over your grass) has done to the yard. Now, back to trying to teach Fido *not* to dig up the new grass...
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
3. Exfoliating skincare mitts designed to lift away dead skin (and remove a spray tan that's seen better days) — an excellent way for you to kickstart your springtime refresh.
Promising review: "If you're trying to find something for body exfoliation...this is it. Just this glove, water, and some time. I soaked in the bathtub for about 10 minutes, then got to exfoliating." —Kari Shawhan
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
4. A portable car vacuum that'll help you battle the seemingly endless amount of crumbs that somehow make their way in between your seats despite the fact you rarely eat in your car.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first seeing all the mixed reviews but I wish I had taken a pic of my driver side cause that was the worst of it but there was a lot of buildup from me just not having the time or energy to clean my car but this vacuum is AMAZING! You can see the clear difference between those two photos. 11/10 would HIGHLY recommend." —Kayla
Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
5. Sticky Stakes to trap unwanted pests trying to feed off your plants and buzz annoyingly around your apartment. Toss your fly swatter in the garbage, you won't be needing it anymore.
There is NOTHING more irritating than gnats or any other tiny insects invading your home. I have these Sticky Stakes in every potted plant I own and they actually really work! Each pack comes with seven traps, so feel free to stock up.
Promising review: "Just placed another order for more. I was given a plant that has brought in lots of gnats. I didn’t realize how many there were till I got this. They are doing a great job of catching/killing these annoying bugs. I even was able to put the sticky side in on the lower clip so that it wouldn’t stick to the leaves of the plant and rip them. Will definitely continue to get these when needed. Hopefully they will get rid of all of them soon." —Nicole Pisa
Get them from Amazon for $8.98.
6. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes, so even if you are quite lacking in the green thumb area, you won't have to fret about killing your plants. Stick some of these bad boys in the soil and watch your leafy friends thrive.
You can use these with indoor or outdoor plants!
Promising review: "Must-have for all houseplants! It's the best plant food! I use these for all of my houseplants — I have around 30 or so. Super easy to use and works perfectly for all my plants. Definitely worth the buy!" —Kala H.
"As soon as I inserted a few of these in each of my vegetable plant, my garden took off from there. This is the only product that I use. Now I am actively growing and eating from my vegetable garden thanks to this product." —Kia
Get a pack of 48 from Amazon for $3.62.
7. A garbage guard that'll keep pesky flies and other insects from congregating around your can — perfect timing now that you're finally able to make use of your outdoor space again.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.) " —Michael E. Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $9.84+ (available in a two-pack).
8. A FlipBelt, because if you're disciplined enough to be a runner you shouldn't have to stress about where to put your phone and keys. It has four pockets so you can stash all your necessities and simply focus on your running goals. 🏃💨
The FlipBelt (which comes from a small business) is machine-washable and dryable, and it's also reflective for safe use at night.
Promising review: "Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker, and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my six-mile run. At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it. If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" —kel07
Get it from Amazon for $23.43+ (available in 2XS–XL and 13 colors)
9. Wooden bunny toast tongs that'll most certainly put a ~spring~ in your step — not to mention your fingertips will *finally* be saved from your all-too-often impulse to grab things out of the toaster with your bare hands. (Stop that!)
Promising review: "I figured it was more of a novelty than anything and doubted that I would use it much, but decided to try it out anyway. Turns out that I actually use it quite often! It allows me to grab my bread/bagel/muffin from the toaster without either burning my fingers or having to wait until it's cooled (and therefore, less likely to melt the butter or cream cheese I attempt to spread onto it). Also, since the bunny is quite adorable and stands upright, I can set it on my counter beside my toaster, so it doesn't take up more space in my (very full) utensil drawer." —Sarah D. C. F.
Get them from Amazon for $13.50.
10. And while we're on the topic of helpful furry friends, some adorable bunny-shaped deodorizers to keep your running shoes smelling as fresh as a daisy after those springtime runs. They'll also work fabulously to keep your gym bag and locker in check.
Each bunny holds a bag of activated charcoal that can absorb odors for up to six months.
Promising review: "Great lil' buy. I work 12-hour shifts and my work shoes can get stinky but this works great. My shoes smell great. And they look super cute." —Juno2057
Get a set of two bunnies and four charcoal bags from Amazon for $13.90.
11. A dimmable candle warmer that'll melt your go-to candle nice 'n' evenly so you can fill your home with the sweet scent of springtime without having to search around for matches or a lighter. You're welcome.
I purchased this gorgeous lil' lamp after my husband realized the smoke/ash from my candles were actually starting to stain our white ceilings (oops). It works SO well. All I had to do was plug it in, set the timer (I love that it has timer options!!!) pop one of my candles under it, and let it do it's thing. It looks so pretty on my desk and adds a little bit of extra light to my space!
Additionally, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
12. And a "Spa Day" candle featuring soothing scents of sea salt, jasmine, wood, and cream. The design on the jar is simply so it won't disrupt your carefully curated home decor.
Sweet Water Decor is a small business.
Promising review: "Very nice and pleasant scent. The candle is slow-burning as I had it lit for two hours and it doesn't look like I had burned it at all. The jar is very nice too — thick and stable. The best part is the very soothing and relaxing scent. It's wonderful!" —J. Stroh
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two label styles and seven scents).
13. A mattress vacuum with a built-in UV light to help kill bacteria (yes, there are some gross things lingering in that bed of yours). It'll also help remove dust and debris that are *also* having a slumber party with you every night. Gross.
Check out the mattress vacuum on TikTok.
Promising review: "This is wonderful. I use it on mattresses and upholstery don't know how I lived without it. It gets all those dead skin cells and dust and sanitizes all in one, light and easy to use." —mimi
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three versions).