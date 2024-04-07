44 Products That’ll Improve Your Day-To-Day — Simple As That

The FlipBelt (which comes from a small business) is machine-washable and dryable, and it's also reflective for safe use at night.

Promising review: "Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker, and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my six-mile run. At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it. If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" —kel07

