44 Products That’ll Improve Your Day-To-Day — Simple As That

1. A rotating rack to store your shoes and handbags, because it's about damn time we got to feel just a little bit like Carrie Bradshaw whenever when choosing an outfit for the day.
SpaceAid is a small business!
Promising review: "First of all… this was the easiest thing I’ve ever put together. It took a few minutes to assemble. Secondly, it is awesome… I’ve had numerous friends want the info on where I’ve bought it. We are in the process of remodeling a closet, so we are planning to build shelves around it. But in the meantime, it’s going in my office as a plant and book shelf. My mother is planning to purchase one for her pantry in her kitchen. So well worth the money." —lauren
2. A FlipBelt, because if you're disciplined enough to be a runner you shouldn't have to stress about where to put your phone and keys. It has four pockets so you can stash all your necessities and simply focus on your running goals. 🏃💨
The FlipBelt (which comes from a small business) is machine-washable and dryable, and it's also reflective for safe use at night.
Promising review: "Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker, and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my six-mile run. At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it. If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" —kel07
3. Wooden bunny toast tongs that'll most certainly put a ~spring~ in your step — not to mention your fingertips will *finally* be saved from your all-too-often impulse to grab things out of the toaster with your bare hands. (Stop that!)
Promising review: "I figured it was more of a novelty than anything and doubted that I would use it much, but decided to try it out anyway. Turns out that I actually use it quite often! It allows me to grab my bread/bagel/muffin from the toaster without either burning my fingers or having to wait until it's cooled (and therefore, less likely to melt the butter or cream cheese I attempt to spread onto it). Also, since the bunny is quite adorable and stands upright, I can set it on my counter beside my toaster, so it doesn't take up more space in my (very full) utensil drawer." —Sarah D. C. F.
4. And while we're on the topic of helpful furry friends, some adorable bunny-shaped deodorizers to keep your running shoes smelling as fresh as a daisy after those springtime runs. They'll also work fabulously to keep your gym bag and locker in check.
Each bunny holds a bag of activated charcoal that can absorb odors for up to six months.
Promising review: "Great lil' buy. I work 12-hour shifts and my work shoes can get stinky but this works great. My shoes smell great. And they look super cute." —Juno2057
5. A dimmable candle warmer that'll melt your go-to candle nice 'n' evenly so you can fill your home with a delightful scent of without having to search around for matches or a lighter. You're welcome.
I purchased this gorgeous lil' lamp after my husband realized the smoke/ash from my candles were actually starting to stain our white ceilings (oops). It works SO well. All I had to do was plug it in, set the timer (I love that it has timer options!!!) pop one of my candles under it, and let it do it's thing. It looks so pretty on my desk and adds a little bit of extra light to my space!
Additionally, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
6. A migraine relief beanie for when your brain decides "sorry, no fun for you today" and forces you indoors to cope with an extremely unpleasant headache. This beanie gets both hot and cold, so you can use it to embrace whichever temp works best for relieving your pain.
IceBeanie is a small business that specializes in cold therapy products.
Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this thing is literally a game changer. Amazing quality, so comfortable to wear, and it really helps me to relax and also when I have a headache. This is top shelf. I am so happy with my purchase!" —Bonnie Boughton
7. A Bento-style food storage box that'll impress anyone who totes their lunch to work — it has multiple sections to help you pack a deconstructed salad instead of one that'll likely be soggy and gross by the time you eat it. Mix it all up (dressing included!) before you eat it — fresh and delish.
The container is also dishwasher and microwave safe!
Promising review: "I’m the kind of person who dreads eating salad. This design makes it exciting to make my lunch. The removable trays help me reheat my chicken or steak without warming the entire thing. And once you remove that tray, you have extra room to shake it around. There’s similar things out there but the grabbing handle helped seal the deal. I bought 2 and I absolutely love them. 10/10 recommend." —Kim
8. A soft cardigan to bring new meaning to the phrase "I wear my heart on my sleeve." It'll be the perfect springtime accessory for when layering is an absolute necessity and will likely be the first thing you reach for when last-minute plans pop up that require you to actually get dressed.
Promising review: "This cropped cardigan is an absolute head turner! It's super soft and stretchy. Love the two tone colors. The model is wearing a skirt but I wore it with some high waisted jeans and it looked so cute! This is a very versatile cardigan. The buttons are big which makes it easy for the consumer to unbutton or button back up. The sleeves were perfect length. I highly recommend!" —Angelina
9. A stroller caddy in a variety of stylish colors — it has adjustable straps to ensure it'll fit basically any stroller you've got and you can use it to store your keys, sunglasses, your own bev, and whatever other necessity you can think of when going to the park with your kiddo.
Promising review: "Fits STURDY TWO 40oz Stanley cups! So pretty and elegant. It is smaller, but my daughter is a toddler, so I don't need wipes or diapers. With both cups it can still fit my phone, wallets, keys, sunglasses, etc. The Velcro strap goes down into the pouch, making support that doesn't slide down the stroller handles like other pouches. So great! Highly recommend." —Sydni
10. A countertop ice maker for any caffeine connoisseur who is more than ready to switch to drinking iced coffee and tea now that the sun has made its return. And is there anything better than refreshing, fancy ice??? I think not.
Promising review: "Apparently my friends are all ice connoisseurs because they have OPINIONS and they all approve. It has been rated second best ice after the ice chip ice makers at the local hospital nursing station. Works quickly and is quiet outside of the sound of actual cubes falling in the basket." —Troy C
11. Speaking of caffeine lovers, a Stanley Pour Over set that'll bring a big smile to the face of anyone who frequently goes camping but hates that they haven't yet mastered how to brew the perfect cup o' joe while enjoying the great outdoors — this set will promptly solve that problem.
Promising review: "Pour over is very simple to use and clean. Make sure to read directions: use medium grind, pour in 1/2 cup boiling water over coffee to bloom for 30 seconds, and then pour the rest in a circular motion, starting at center to outside (so grounds end up flat rather than piled to one side). What I especially like is that it sits securely on top my old, beat up, 16 oz Stanley thermos, and I don't need a paper filter. Also, the mug is very nice to drink out of and it doesn't pretend to be leak-proof: there is a big enough opening to comfortably drink out of without feeling like you have to suck it out of a narrow slot." —petrichor
12. New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Running Shoe, which is an ultra supportive sneaker you'll pat yourself on the back for purchasing the second you slip them on for the first time. They come in *so* many styles and are fantastic whether you're actually planning to run in them or simply wear them to *run* errands.
I've been wearing these sneakers for the last few months (in the super cute Sea Salt/Grey Violet color) and adore them. I had worn my previous white sneakers into the ground and was absolutely due for a replacement. These have been SO supportive and comfortable right off the bat — there was zero break-in period. I've worn them to chase my toddler around outdoors, strolling through Target, and even to the circus. They're my go-to and I definitely recommend them for anyone in search of some new sneaks'.
Promising review: "These are the most gloriously comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn. I bought the wide and they are the perfect width." —Amanda C
