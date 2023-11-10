40 Products That Make Parenting Just A Little Easier

1. A touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that'll make taking your tyke's temperature a breeze. Perfect for any parents that err on the side of caution and find themselves checking their kiddo's temp anytime they look a bit flushed (ahem, me).
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now, and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. An elephant sprayer you'll adore because it'll keep your kiddo entertained for the duration of bath time and provide you with an easier way to wash soap off of them/ out of their hair — however, considered yourself warned they can potentially turn this adorable hose on you at any given moment. 😅
See it in action on TikTok!
"This gadget is both a blessing and a curse. On the very positive side, my son loves it! He uses it to fill up cups, "clean" his toys, and tickle his own feet (adorable). I've used it to thoroughly wash his hair and rinse soap suds off of him in a bubble bath. However, I gotta warn any fellow parents that there is a VERY high chance you are going to get sprayed by your child at SOME point. If you don't mind getting a little wet on occasion, this toy is a 10/10." —Heather
Promising review: "A baby registry must-have! I saw this item on TikTok and knew I had to have it! It’s great for all ages! My 3-month-old loves it and so does my 5-year-old! All you need are batteries and then your good to go!" —brittany
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A battery-operated stroller fan with a flexible handle so you can adjust it as needed to keep your mini-me the perfect temperature while heading out on a summer stroll.
Reviewers have also attached it to their little one's cribs and car seats for extra air flow.
"I personally used this in my stroller during my son's first summer (he was about three months old at the time) and will definitely be using it during our walks this year as well." —Heather
Promising review: "As summers get hot I knew I needed a fan for my newborn. This was perfect for his crib side, stroller and in the car. Its quiet, and I love the three settings. I don't use the light but it's nice to have. I can leave it on all night on low on a hot night so my son has some air movement in his crib and a breeze on our walks when his stroller gets stuffy. I fully charged it before I used it so the battery life isn't bad but will only last maybe two hours on highest setting before dying. Battery life is short but not bad if you use it on the low setting. I charge it every few days and its held up nicely. Not too bad for the price." —Queen Sweetnez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
4. A sling diaper bag for when you're just heading out on a quick errand and don't need to lug around a massive bag of items — this smaller option will do the trick!
"I have this bag in the Disney Princess print of this sling bag and gifted the Beauty and the Beast one to my best friend — we both love them! It's the perfect size to hold a bottle, some diapers, wipes, and a burp cloth (just the essentials) which is great when I'm taking my baby along for a short outing. I typically put my own things (wallet, keys, mints) in the zippered front pocket, so i only need to take one bag out of the house! I also, as a big Disney fan, love the design. I've gotten tons of compliments from other parents which is always an added bonus!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $59+ (available in five styles).
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose cleaning paste that'll help you tackle all of your kid-made messes but make it *~pretty in pink~* at the same time.
Promising review: "This mom of five is obsessed with this!! Lemme tell y’all something... If you have children under 2, buy about 50 of these! I have two little artists that have a knack for finding Sharpies, no matter where they are. Even if I don’t have any in the house, I’m pretty sure they can conjure them out of thin air. Sometimes, I wake up with an entire Picasso on my walls. This stuff right here will take all of it off, no matter what color it is, with little to no effort at all. There is no cleaner on the market like it, hands down THE BEST stuff." —Nate A.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (also available in two-packs and three-packs).
6. A grape cutter because who on earth wants to spend their precious time cutting grapes??? This lil' gadget will ensure your kiddo's favorite fruit is the perfect size without costing you an entire afternoon.
Promising review: "Who buys a grape cutter? Well, a working mom with a toddler! This makes lunch prep so quick and easy!! I recommend to every mom I meet!! 🤗" —Danielle
"A mama’s best friend!! This makes my life so much easier, eases my mind sending grapes in my kids’ lunch, and saves me so much time!!" —Kaitlin
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
7. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek — which is pretty much exactly what you'd think it is. It's a rainbow-colored, light-up poop-shaped toy littles can take turns hiding throughout the house. It'll shout out clues and play a song when it's finally found!
What Do You Meme? is a small business that sells card games/toys, plushies, and pool floats.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A set of 500+ puffy stickers any crafty kiddo would squeal with delight about — fear not, they actually don't leave any residue and unstick very easily!!!
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.
Promising review: "My 3.5-year-old and 22-month-old can get the stickers off by themselves. They stick fairly well but can be lifted if necessary. I dump these out with paper and colored pencils, and it entertains them for a while. Sweet bliss." —Dani AS
Get a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer that'll make whipping up breakfast the easiest part of your day — break this out and impress any morning guests with your simple-but-delicious pancake-making skillzzzzz.
(You can even store leftover batter in the bottle and pop it in the fridge for a time-saving weekday breakfast!)
Promising review: "Ohhhh, what a lifesaver. My husband is the pancake maker in our house, it's something special he does with the kids on weekends while he lets me sleep in a bit. However, when I wake up and come downstairs, I always found a huge mess to clean up. He cooks them, but never cleaned up. I never complained (hey, I get to sleep in!!) but offered suggestions on how to cook without making such a mess. We're talking not only mixing bowls not rinsed out with now dried pancake batter caking them, but drips of batter on my stove, on the floor, and in my CLEAN cast iron skillet that sits next to the stove. I had enough when I came down to find dried pancake batter on THREE of the stoves burners. I had to dismantle the stove to clean it. Making memories with the kids is great, making more work for Mom is NOT! I saw this pancake mixer in passing while browsing Amazon and knew I had to get it. It works. Great. Messes are gone. The only thing I need to do is rinse out this product when I get up, and then put it in the dishwasher. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Blenderbottle. You took a lot of stress off my shoulders!!" —Dugrace
Get it from Amazon for $13.27.
10. A no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner you can use to maintain your shower's cleanliness after you've already put in the hard work to get it back to a sparkling clean state. It'll be *SO* much easier to clean going forward — you'll thank your past self for ordering this, trust me.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
11. A pack of silicone pouch lids that'll fit any one you've purchased from the store — yes, even that VERY specific brand that's the only one your kiddo will seemingly CONSIDER eating. It has a no-spill control valve you'll thank your lucky heavens for when your little one is eating in the car.
ChooMee is a small business based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "Are you tired of your infant squeezing their food pouches all over themselves? The floor? And most importantly your nice dress shirt as you're trying to leave the house in the morning and you're already running late for work and no matter how many breakfast burritos from Whataburger you bring into the office your boss is going to kill you for being late again?! Not saying that would happen to me, maybe you but not me. Why? Because I bought these little puppies before that could ever happen. The one way valve saves the day. And even my manly, manicured, buttery soft hands can't squeeze hard enough to get a drop out. Save your shirts and your jobs. Buy these tops!" —Joshua Mueller
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five color combos).
12. A Bingo game that'll make teaching sight words to your kiddo a bit more fun-filled — they might even want to sit down and learn with you. (Can you imagine???)
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!
Promising review: "Getting my daughter to do sight words has been a nightmare lately, she pretends she has no idea what anything is and refuses to sit down and try. But, with this game, she wants to play for hours!!! I give her two cards and we all play together as a family, she thinks it is the best game and it really is helping her learn her sight words!! Finally something that gets her excited about learning!!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $18.24.