1. Jumbo Crayons even the tiniest of hands will be able to grasp and create absolute masterpieces with — by which I mean scribbles that *hopefully* end up on paper not your walls.
Promising review: "My 1-year-old has drawn on our cabinets and a variety of other places. I was able to wipe away easily with baby wipes. It’s also a great size for my son's little hands and writes as well as any other crayon that is not washable. Highly recommend" —jalisa
Get a pack of 18 from Amazon for $9.34.
2. A pretend makeup kit for the diva who can't help but try to get in on the action whenever you're applying your face for the day — now they can play along!
Beverly Hills Doll Collection is a small business that primarily sells dolls and doll accessories.
Promising review: "I got this for my 1-year-old for her birthday. She has been obsessed with my own makeup kit, and likes this one just as much. She does not have the dexterity to open each little case, but she sure loves taking everything out, pretending to put on lipstick, and putting everything back in the case. Total win." —94riotgrrl
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A personalized name puzzle that'll help toddlers work on learning letters, colors, and how to pronounce that very unique moniker you've given them — it'll also look super cute on display in their room!
Personalized Favors is a small business! While I don't have this *exact* puzzle, I received a similar one as a gift before my son was born. It looked adorable in his bedroom and has become a beloved toy as he's grown into using it! First he enjoyed just moving the pieces around, but now he's actually practicing how to say each letter of his name.
Promising review: "My 1-year-old grandson loves playing with the letters. We tell him the letters and colors so this is pretty and an educational tool as well." —CassRN
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4. Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray you'll be very glad you bought after you let your kiddo eat spaghetti in public for the first time — trust me.
Promising review: "My 1-year-old has taco meat stains ALL over the sleeves of his shirt. Stains were two to three days old too. I sprayed shirt, let it sit for about 15 mins and then washed shirt with regular laundry soap. Almost every bit of the stains came out. Definitely buying bulk in this product!" —Sloan Avery
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in a variety of quantities)
5. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates you can count on to revive your mini-me's precious curls after an eventful night of rolling around like a wild thing. (How do they get such intense bed head?!?)
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. SoCozy is a small business! See a mom put it into action on TikTok.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I got it for my 1-year-old daughter. Makes her thin and curly hair look gorgeous. Tried it on my thick and wavy hair — added some curl back and still looked great. No overpowering smell. Does not make hairy sticky or stiff. Controls fizz. Inexpensive and lasts a long time. Will stop looking for the perfect curly hair spray. This is it." —Lauren Greene
Get it from Amazon for $8.20 (also available in a two pack).
6. A galaxy projector light in the shape of an astronaut that'll totally gain you some *~cool points~* with your kids — whether you break it out at bedtime or bath time your entire fam will agree this lil' guy is out of this world.
7. A bubble machine that'll have your toddler scoffing at the old handheld bubble wands they're used to seeing — this one will take playtime to the next level without filling the house with extra noise.
See this bubble machine in action on TikTok here.
This bubble maker includes: bubble gun, two bottles of bubble solution, a rechargeable battery, a charger, and a plate to place the bubble solution. My sister got it for my son for his birthday and we've been using it through all the seasons — bubbles don't discriminate! We broke it out during a Labor Day BBQ with a bunch of toddlers present, and they were all bursting with excitement! I mean, just look at the GIF above — the bubbles really come atcha!!
Promising review: "My 1-year-old daughter loves this and it’s incredible how many bubbles it blows out!! So glad we got this for her." —Morgan parker
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in six colors).
8. A whale bath toy that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain and will turn your kiddo's nightly bath into a disco partaaaay 🪩.
Promising review: "Saw a TikTok with this product and had to get one for our 1-year-old. We plopped it in the bathtub and she couldn't wait to get in. Works great and she had a blast. (pun intended) Great suction and turns off automatically when there is no water. Great for me so its one less toy I have to remember to turn off." —Vanessa Roman
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).
9. An ingenious cup catcher you can count on to save you from endlessly bending down to grab the cup your surprisingly strong tyke has thrown with the strength of The Hulk across the room (which never fails to be quite impressive, TBH).
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok.
Promising review: "The cup catcher has become an absolute staple in our household. My 1-year old is constantly dropping things on the floor. With the cup catcher, we are able to secure cups, bottles, and toys to my son's high chair, stroller, and car seat so that his things don't wind up on the dirty floor. We currently have two: one for the car and one that goes between the high chair and stroller. I am considering buying a third." —Matthew & Julia G.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 styles).
10. A food and juice box holder for any parent who has made the grave error of handing their toddler a pouch or juice box only to watch them squeeze the contents all over — this holder let them feed themselves without the mess.
Watch this mama's review of the flipping holder in this TikTok. Flipping Holder is a small business!
Promising review: "My 1-year-old loves pouches and also enjoys squeezing them out everywhere. We’ve tried three different pouch holders, and this one is definitely the easiest to use! The pouch just slides in and locks into place, much faster than the other styles where you have to open the container and stuff a pouch inside." —MM
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight combos).
11. And, a pack of silicone pouch lids that'll fit any one you've purchased from the store — yes, even that VERY specific brand that's the only one your kiddo will seemingly CONSIDER eating. It has a no-spill control valve you'll thank your lucky heavens for when your little one is eating in the car.
Check out why a mom calls this pouch topper the "coolest thing" in this TikTok.
ChooMee is a small business based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "I saw these on a TikTok and so glad I purchased them! My 1-year-old is able to feed herself pouches without squeezing them everywhere which is awesome! If you squeeze really really hard, the tiniest amount of purée does come through but my kiddo hasn’t been able to squeeze it that hard so far. They’re very easy to clean as well. Highly recommend for toddler parents!" —Austin Hann
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99 (available in five color combos).
12. A silicone finger puppet toothbrush to start teaching baby how to properly brush their adorable little chompers — the soft bristles will also gently massage sore teething gums.
Watch these cute toothbrushes brushing a little one's gums in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Our 1-year-old enjoys this toothbrush. The silicone is soft on her gums but the bristles are short enough they actually clean her tiny tooth. The finger tube is thick enough to protect your finger against accidental bites too." —cameron schwisow
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).