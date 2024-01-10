42 Products For Parents Who Will Do Anything To Make Their Lives A Touch Easier

1. An ingenious cup catcher you can count on to save you from endlessly bending down to grab the cup your surprisingly strong tyke has thrown with the strength of The Hulk across the room (which never fails to be quite impressive, TBH).
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok. Brilli Baby is a small business!
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 styles).
2. A food and juice box holder for any parent who has made the grave error of handing their toddler a pouch or juice box only to watch them squeeze the contents all over — this holder let them feed themselves without the mess.
Watch this mama's review of the flipping holder in this TikTok. Flipping Holder is a small business!
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10-months-old and a little Miss Independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight combos).
3. A silicone finger puppet toothbrush to start teaching baby how to properly brush their adorable little chompers — the soft bristles will also gently massage sore teething gums.
Watch these cute toothbrushes brushing a little one's gums in this TikTok. The Brushies is a small business!
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this has been a game changer for us! I have a 13-month-old who hates having her teeth brushed (we tried EVERYTHING before getting this). We've only had it for two days, and there have been no tears since getting it! I let her brush with her regular toothbrush and then follow up with this. She loves it!" —Tyler Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors).
4. A cereal dispenser you can fill with your family's favorites (Reese's Puffs, duh) and toss the bulky box they come in to the curb. They'll keep your go-to breakfast (or dessert, TBH) fresh and make them super easy to dispense. If you have kiddos they'll love using this to grab their own meal in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $28.41.
5. A sleep-training alarm clock complete with a sound machine that uses colors to let little ones know when it's time to go to sleep and when it's time to wake up (fingers crossed they listen and stop creeping into your room at 5 a.m.)
Watch this parent share why this sleep trainer is one of their "best parenting hacks" in this TikTok. Little Hippo is a small business!
Promising review: "My 2-year-old started getting up at 6:30 instead of 7:30 and was ready for the day. I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered it and explained to him how if Mella is red, we have to sleep, and when Mella turns green, it’s time to play. The first night, he sat up a couple of times in the night and looked at it and laid back down. We’ve been using it for almost a week, and he stays in bed until it’s green without any crying or complaining, so it fixed my problem so fast! You do have to toggle the night light on to red if you want it in all night. You could choose other colors, too, but red and green worked well since he has a car seat with red and green stop lights, so easy connection. Anyways, I highly recommend it! He loves to check on Mella during the day and see if it’s asleep." —Mpt2
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).
6. A car seat buckle release tool that'll save both your nails and your precious time! No one wants to struggle to open those (thankfully) extremely secure buckles while they're kiddo is hitting a pitch that could likely break glass.
Watch this mom explain why this tool has been a game-changer in this TikTok.
This gadget doesn't attach to the car seat, so no need to fret about kiddo's unbuckling themselves while you're driving. UnbuckleMe is a small business.
Promising review: "Love that my kindergartner can unbuckle himself. It makes morning school drop-off SO MUCH EASIER! And he likes the independence of being able to do it himself!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors).
7. A JellyCap you can pop onto most regular bottles and will magically transform it into a makeshift sippy cup.
Find out why this parent calls this is one of their "coolest" Amazon finds in this TikTok. JellyCAP is a small business!
Promising review: "Wonderful for my autistic 4-year-old! I absolutely LOVE these Jelly Caps! I found them on TikTok and knew it would be perfect for my son! He’s 4 and I’m always forgetting to bring his cup. He’s autistic and struggles when drinking from a bottle. These fit great on his happy meal milk from McDonald’s as well as every bottled water I’ve tried! Only down side is it takes a smaller straw than you get at the store. But to fix then I always put the straw in from the 'bottom' before placing it on the bottle! 10/10 recommend! Just buy them!" —Nikki
Get a three pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two color options).
8. A slide-away storage bag to ensure you never (hopefully) step on a Lego brick again — spread out the mat so they can build, then pull the drawstring handles when finished, and dump the toys inside the bin.
Watch this parent's demo on TikTok. Creative QT is a small business!
Promising review: "I really like this for my kid's Duplo Lego bricks, but I think it could be used for a lot more than that. I want to get one for my kids' train track. The fabric part is really large and would fit the track on it. I found the cleanup is extremely easy; all you do is lift up the fabric, and it all goes in the bin. An added bonus, my 2-year-old can dump over the bin, and it stays on the fabric part. I also would like to add that I like the fabric on the outside of the bin; it looks durable and good quality." —KFundy
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A self-feeding baby bottle you'll pat yourself on the back for buying the next time you find yourself with a hungry baby and zero hands — this anti-colic bottle comes with a convenient feeding tube that'll let baby feed themselves when you're in a pinch.
See why this parent is "obsessed" with this bottle on TikTok.
Promising review: "I love these bottles so much! My baby loves to move around and kick and doesn’t like to really be held while eating. This is the best thing ever!!! Also when on car rides, it's super useful. Of course, always watch your babies. I think this is best for older babies maybe over 3 months. :) But other than that, I love this product!!" —Andrea Land
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
10. A Frida Baby nasal aspirator that might just make you gag when you use it (i know it makes *me* feel ill) but is absolutely fantastic for relieving your baby of a stuffy nose.
Watch this parent clear up their baby's stuffy nose with this tool on TikTok.
I'm going to be honest and let you know that, despite going through pregnancy and birth, I absolutely cannot handle the snot sucking tool. I gag and have to leave the room every time my husband uses it on our son. That being said, it does *exactly* what it's supposed to do."
Promising review: "I registered for this, thinking it might be nice to have if my baby ever had a cold. Little did I know I'd have a child who'd shoot milk out of her nose after almost every feeding. I can see when the milk/snot is sucked out (I can hear clearer breathing too). It's also easier for me to control the suction and to line it up for use. Surprisingly, my kid doesn't seem to mind me using it either." —Rebekah A.
Get it from Amazon for $21.91.
11. A diaper cream spatula applicator you'll either laugh or cringe at but will thank your lucky stars that you thought to purchase it when you see how much nicer it is to apply diaper cream to your baby's booty with it instead of your finger.
Find out why this parent is in "LOVE" with this spatula on TikTok.
Promising review: "Yes, it’s weird. I laughed (to myself) when I got one as a baby gift. Then my baby got her first rash and after wrestling a diaper closed with fingers covered in diaper cream I remembered this and oh boy what a lifesaver. It applies cream evenly and wipes clean. I now have two and will probably buy a third for the diaper bag. It’s also nice for people who have sensory issues or are new to diaper-changing. Yes it’s weird, but it’s also crazy useful." —jp
Get it from Amazon for $6.79+ (available in three colors).
12. A bag sealer, so all of those half-eaten snacks your kids simply abandon after having a few bites from will stop going to waste. This little gadget will seal everything right back up and keep it tasting fresher for wayyy longer than the bag clip you always attempt to seal 'em with.
Check out how this bag sealer works on TikTok.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed.' Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So, we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out, so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." —Can7
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).
13. A travel urinal — a saving grace for when your child, once again, has to pee even though you *JUST* asked them 10x if they had to go at a rest stop.
Watch this mom's review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I purchased this for my son and our long car trips. How many times can we pull over to potty on a three-and-a-half hour car trip? Ask my 4-year-old. When I saw this, I couldn't resist. We brought it along, and when he had to pee, no problem. It's only a little gross when you dump it later. Well designed, definitely recommend." —Evan
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in eight colors).
14. A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom, that sucks the irritating part right out of an insect bite with a pull of the plunger — it's so easy your kiddo can definitely do it themselves.
Watch it in action on TikTok. Bug Bite Thing is a small business.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it. I’m super glad I did. My daughter and I always get a ton of mosquito bites, and this helps alleviate the itching as soon as you pull the suction back. It’s great." —Rebekka Talley
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (also available in two-packs and three-packs).
15. A baby nail trimmer that'll gently file down their surprisingly sharp lil' claws without you having to worry about cutting them too short — a truly frightening task for new parents.
For the first few months of my son's life I used this tool regularly (before I moved onto actual nail clippers). It's fantastic, very gentle, easy to use, and didn't wake my little one as I filed down his nails while he napped in my lap. I even changed the head to one of the more rigid ones and used it on my own nails! It's a great product any parent will be happy to have in their line-up.
Promising review: "My toddler hates her nails being cut with clippers and saw a mom on TikTok talking about this and not only I love this but my toddlers always wants me to use this on her nails" —M
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
16. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum with the ability to actually suck up the crackers your kiddo crushed into your carpet — it's about time they started helping around the house. 😉
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2-years-old and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
17. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates you can count on to revive your mini-me's precious curls after an eventful night of rolling around like a wild thing. (How do they get such intense bed head?!?)
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. SoCozy is a small business!
Promising reviews: "This leave-in conditioner spray has worked so well with my daughter's hair. It smells amazing after her showers! Definitely a must have." —Diana Beger
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls! I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." —Carolyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.26 (also available in a two pack).