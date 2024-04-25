31 Products For Anyone Who Wants To ~Dig In~ To Gardening

1. Sticky Stakes to trap unwanted pests trying to feed off your plants and buzz annoyingly around your apartment. Toss your fly swatter in the garbage. You won't be needing it anymore.
There is NOTHING more irritating than gnats or any other tiny insects invading your home. I have these Sticky Stakes in every potted plant I own and they actually really work! Each pack comes with seven traps, so feel free to stock up.
Promising review: "Just placed another order for more. I was given a plant that has brought in lots of gnats. I didn’t realize how many there were till I got this. They are doing a great job of catching/killing these annoying bugs. I even was able to put the sticky side in on the lower clip so that it wouldn’t stick to the leaves of the plant and rip them. Will definitely continue to get these when needed. Hopefully they will get rid of all of them soon." —Nicole Pisa
Get them from Amazon for $8.98.
2. A cordless grass trimmer that'll help you tackle hard-to-reach areas in your garden bed or simply get the job done if you are the proud owner of a tiny patch of grass.
Promising review: "This tool is awesome and it lasts a long time for trimming around your plants. I love it and recommend for any one who needs to trim around their plants and/or vegetable tree. Mine is a banana tree and was not kept trimmed around it but after getting this tool I'm able to trim around without damaging or making a mess around it." —IC
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
3. A variety of sunflower seeds to transform that boring patch of dirt in your yard into a photo shoot–worthy garden without the stress of hand selecting which flowers to plant. Alexa, play "Sunflower" by Harry Styles.
Created by Nature is a small business!
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. Few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A standing weeder (without the chemicals!) for anyone with a bad back who still wants an award-worthy lawn.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy. Grampa's Weeder is a small business!
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it on Amazon for $44.99.
5. A programmable timer to work some Fairy Godmother-like magic on your hose and transform it into a sprinkler. Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Boo-tiful lawn!
Reviewers mention it's worth using this product with a water hammer arrester.
Promising review: "These timers have been around for a long time. My dad used them for his garden for years without any issue. The batteries last a long time in these things as well. I’m able to program what days of the weeks to water, how frequently (every 12 hours for twice a day), and how long to water each time. Then just leave the faucet on and you’re good to go. If you want to do another watering on hot days or use the hose for another purpose just click the manual button to trigger a manual watering no need to disconnect." —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $32.35.
6. A row of colorful flower pots with draining holes and hooks that'll brighten up your deck with very minimal effort.
7. A fast-acting lawn repair formula made up of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment will undo all the damage your beloved doggo (who, obviously, can't help but pee all over your grass) has done to the yard. Now, back to trying to teach Fido *not* to dig up the new grass...
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
8. A hedge trimmer that'll ensure your neighbors will be peeking over your fence to get a glimpse at how fabulous those bushes look.
Promising review: "Have hesitated for years to buy a hedge trimmer, but took the plunge on this one. I am pleasantly surprised, light weight, easy to handle, cuts my shrubs back easily and trims my 10-foot tall Cyprus cedar with ease!! I'm 76, wish I had bought one years ago!!" —George Goddling
Get it from Amazon for $40.71.
9. Pruning shears, for anyone who has successfully created their own magical rose garden in their yard. Better get yourself a glass jar too to display it like in Beauty and the Beast.
Promising review: "I purchased these as a gift for my mother who gardens extensively. She thanked me again for them today, declaring that these were the best pruners she has ever owned (she has been at it over 50 years). She cuts the branches off her trees and shrubs, then further trims them into small sections to fit in the recycle trash bags. It is her great joy to work in the yard made even my pleasant through the use of these pruners." —A. Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
10. And a long-handled lopper to help you can trim any overgrown bushes or trees in your yard, a must-have for anyone who isn't Edward Scissorhands.
Promising review: "Light, easy to use for pruning my trees, but sturdy. Pruning is effortless. So well-engineered. I can't recommend these enough. And they're affordable. My favorite garden tool now. I don't like heavy tools that I can't maneuver or hurt my hands. This is perfect." —Patsy
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five styles).
11. A pop-up leaf collector you can utilize all year (not just in the fall!) — it's also great for collecting all the grass clippings and branches. Simply fold it in half when you're done and deposit all the debris into the trash, stress-free.
Plus, it folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season. Flavfar Industrial is a small business.
Promising review: "I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had know about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves. I have told everyone I know about this product. They are all amazed when they see the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco and put it in the bag and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." —Ronnie
Get it from Amazon for $27.95.
12. A galvanized steel planter bed to bring a bit of organization to your yearly garden of veggies and herbs — this will keep 'em all housed in one easy-to-tend-to spot instead of plopping them directly into the ground.
I have a similar one of these in my yard! I like the way that it showcases the vegetable garden itself instead of just digging out a spot in our lawn. We had success with our veggies last year so my husband and I invested in a second planter bed for this year!
Promising review: "This raised bed is very affordable. The bed looks thin and flimsy at first, but once it is set up, it is very sturdy even though very light to carry around empty. I also appreciate that this is a foot tall and not too shallow like some other raised beds being sold. This is an excellent product and I would recommend it highly for what you are paying for." —JT
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in two sizes).