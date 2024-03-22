Upgrade Your Kitchen with These 37 Stylish Decor Items

Check out a TikTok of the utensil set in action. These can withstand temps up to 392 degrees F.

Promising review: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher-safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher several times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." —Pookie Bear

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).

Don't forget to clip the 5% off coupon before you check out!