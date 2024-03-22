Upgrade Your Kitchen with These 37 Stylish Decor Items

1. A dirty/clean magnet for your dishwasher in a more stylish version than you're used to seeing — it'll let everyone in your household know what the deal is without taking away from your kitchen's style.
Promising review: "I've always wanted a dishwasher magnet, and this one was so beautiful I had to buy it. It is pretty, very functional and the magnet works well. Also came with adhesives if the magnet won't work for you dishwasher." —KSMommy10
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five styles).
2. A floral tin recipe box from Rifle Paper Co. to help you *try* and break the habit of calling your mom to ask "how long do I cook the pasta for?" since you'll be able to pull the instructions out as needed. Not to mention it'll look as pretty as a fresh bouquet on display in your kitchen
I have one of these and have surprised myself by actually using it over the years. Anytime my husband or I try making something new and it comes out good, we write it down and add it to the box! This recipe tin comes 24 recipe cards and 12 recipe dividers. Also, it's just super cute.
Promising review: "I ordered this for myself and absolutely love it, it’s even prettier in person! Larger than I expected too, It’s perfect! I’m going to order my mom one for her birthday." —MaddMom09
Get it from Amazon for $45 (available in three styles).
3. A kitchen mat with a lovely pattern on it, designed to leave you feeling supported even after you've spent over an hour cooking dinner for your entire family. Someone else better step up to do the dishes!
Promising review: "It took me forever to find a good mat, and I’m so happy I found this one! The color and pattern are nice. It’s comfy to stand on while I’m prepping and cooking; it’s definitely reduced my fatigue and knee pain by a ton. Firm but cushiony. ... It’s really easy to clean, and looks great still after a few months of use! We have a very active kitchen, and it’s been through a lot so far, and survived unscathed, so I’m looking forward to a long life from it. I’ll probably buy a longer one to go on the other side of the kitchen!" —Cora Baker
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in five sizes and 15 colors/patterns).
4. A set of pastel kitchen utensils so you can embrace the growing Barbie Core trend and decorate your kitchen like it's, quite literally, a Dream House. Aside from just being SUPER cute, reviewers have noted that these utensils are great against heat resistance and can be tossed right into the dishwasher for cleaning.
Check out a TikTok of the utensil set in action. These can withstand temps up to 392 degrees F.
Promising review: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher-safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher several times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." —Pookie Bear
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper you can count on to revamp your kitchen into an entirely new space — it'll literally feel like your walls are singing the Taylor Swift lyrics "I once was poison ivy but now I'm your daisy."
See one way to use it in this TikTok from @astoldbymichelle, who revamped their kitchen cabinets with this gorgeous paper!
Promising review: "In love with this daisy paper!! My project turned out beautifully!! Good quality and amazing adhesion!" —Tony
Get a 16.5-foot roll from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A Lego flower bouquet you'll enjoy assembling and appreciate much more than a vase filled with living florals that will, sadly, die in a few days. They'll look darling on your kitchen island or in the window above your sink.
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok from @shaelorend.
The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising review: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." —Greg
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
7. A totally cute orange juice vase to bring the refreshing, citrusy vibe of your favorite morning beverage into your home.
8. A mini Keurig machine for anyone who has been looking for a fun, but affordable, way to add a delightful pop of color to their kitchen counter and certainly doesn't have the time or patience to make a carefully crafted coffee each morning.
I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. I was admittedly a little confused at first on how to use it (surprisingly), but once I figured it out, it was smooth sailing. Since it's a single-serve machine, you'll need to add your pod, close the hatch, pour the exact amount of water you'd like to be dispensed in the top, then click the button once, and wait for the water to heat and pour out. Don't hit the button over and over like I thought I had to...oops. Anyways, it's a fabulous lil' machine and looks super cute on my counter!
Promising review: "I love the convenience of this machine, and the color makes me so happy! Such an attractive design that doesn’t take up too much space on my counter. It even matches my favorite coffee mug!" —Jen F.
Get it from Amazon for $84.69+ (available in seven colors).
9. And a surprisingly chic K-Cup storage drawer starring not one, not two, but THREE dividers so you can arrange your coffee pods until the cows come home (and hopefully bring you milk to pour into said coffee).
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups.
Promising review: "I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." —tunisianswife
Get it from Amazon for $20.88+ (available in three colors and various other styles).
10. Floral magnets you can appreciate during your hourly visit to peruse the fridge in hopes something exciting to eat has magically populated inside since you last checked.
Check out a TikTok of the flower magnets in action.
Promising review: "Just recently purchased a new fridge and wanted to keep it cool and stylish. These little magnets are adorable, they’re colorful, and they brighten my day. I love them and I would definitely gift them to a friend!" —Lisa Reviews
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $9.98 (available in three styles).
11. An adorable mushroom kitchen timer that'll act as lovely cottagecore decor but *also* ensure you remember to take your banana bread out of the oven in time.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them their dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in four colors).
12. Refillable dish and hand soap dispensers featuring a stunning diamond-glass design you can count on to truly dazzle when the sunlight shines through your kitchen window.
Gladpure is a small business!
Promising review: "Trying to cut down on the amount of plastic I use. These function well and, with the cut glass, they look beautiful with cheap soap. I use one in the kitchen for dish soap and one in the bathroom for hand soap." —marcusv
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.89+.
13. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad that'll add some floral fun to your fridge while also providing you with ample space to jot down that you're going to have grilled chicken and veggies for the umpteenth time this week.
Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad in action.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).