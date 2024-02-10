42 Practical Products That Are Just So Good You’ll Want To Scream About Them From The Rooftops

1. A jalapeno corer for anyone who eats a borderline concerning amount of guacamole and knows the *best* way to prepare it is by adding a little bit of *~spice~*. This tool will ensure you can do just that but without irritating your skin!
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —PotsyZebra
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves complete with SUPER strong adhesive. (No really, each shelf can hold up to 15 pounds!) No more worrying if your shelves can handle all of your Everything Shower items — these babies certainly will.
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the niches...grab these babies. They stick great and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in silver).
3. Vacuum storage bags for anyone who is simply over the stress of packing (and re-packing) their suitcase to fit all of their fabulous outfits — these will save you *so* much space so you can continue to add fun accessories to take your vacay looks to the next level.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal is a fan, "I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes, but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*."
Promising review: "These Spacesaver vacuum bags are awesome! With having a lot of luggage to take with me on international flights, every inch of space counts, and seeing your clothing and other materials reduced by 80% makes these bags a wonderful and necessary purchase. Two thumbs-up, I highly recommend this product!" —Thomas G Wintringham
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four sizes as well as other multipacks).
4. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner you can count on to effectively remove mold, mildew, and rust — just think of *how* satisfying your before and after photos will be.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.708.
5. Washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet and finally stop spending so much money on disposable options.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: "These are life changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.75.
6. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!
Bath Haven is a small business.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! I give 5 stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $47.02+ (available in four styles).
7. Or a set of relaxing shower steamers you can add into your morning or nightly rinse to transform a typically quick chore into a spa-like experience.
Promising review: "I love using these as a little treat at shower time! The scents are strong but not overpowering, and I like that there is a variety of scents in each bag. A fun little way to add some self-care!" —Marissa
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in packs of 12 or 18).
8. Truremedy Naturals Remedy Tea Tree Oil Body Wash jam packed with mint, aloe, and tea tree soap to help banish ownder while also moisturizing skin and soothing common skin irritations (not to mention it also smells DELIGHTFUL thanks to the addition of jojoba oil, coconut oil, and olive oil).
Read more about tea tree oil: how it can help with [athlete's foot, acne, or dandruff, depending on the product] from Mayo Clinic
Promising review: "I have been struggling with tinea versicolor for over a year now and have not found anything to soothe the itching/pain that comes with it other than this. I have only been using the body wash for about a week and it’s made an enormous difference! I have tried prescription creams, medicated lotions, etc. but I have never had results like this! Such good stuff. 10/10 recommend" —Blackburn's
Get it from Amazon for $12.49.
9. Big Fudge Vinyl Record Cleaning Kit, because now that you've purchased every single one of Taylor Swift's re-released albums on vinyl you best take care of them! It comes with a velvet record brush, cleaning liquid, a stylus brush, and a storage pouch to keep your treasured musical possessions in tip-top shape.
Promising review: "While it won’t do a deep clean of vinyl records, it will work to remove any dust build up and make the records sound more pristine. It does not replace taking care of your records in the first place, but it helps take care of the everyday grime and dust that builds over time. Highly recommended." —Jas Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
10. Luigi's Sink and Drain Plunger — a miniature tool you'll pat yourself on the back for buying when your bathroom sink finally exclaims "I'VE HAD IT WITH YOU AND YOUR HAIR SHEDDING!" If you tend to wash, dye, or style your hair over the sink, you most certainly need this in your cleaning arsenal.
Please note how hard I'm trying not to make a Super Mario Bros. plumbing joke right now.
Promising review: "Y’all, this thing is amazing! My kitchen sink was completely clogged for four days. I’ve been trying to clear the drain with a different sink plunger that I already had and it didn’t do diddly squat. I was about to give up and call a plumber. Then I decided to order this one and it just arrived… it completely cleared the drain in like three minutes. So then I decided to take it to the bathroom sink that had been draining extremely slow and within a minute, I had the water running so quick and smooth again. I got the small one and it’s the perfect size for kitchen and bathroom sinks." —JNeen
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A back pain relief gel pack you can wear hot *or* cold for anyone who feels it is way too soon in their life to constantly be muttering "ouuuuuch, my back!" Reviewers swear by for help with relief of lower back, sciatic, coccyx, and tailbone pain — might as well give it a try, right?
Each of these comes equipped with two gel packs so you can alternate between hot and cold whenever you need!
Promising review: "This was perfect for my sore back. It comes with two inserts. That is nice because I was able to keep one in the fridge and the other to warm up in the microwave. The belt they go in works great for lower back pain. I could wear it at work when my back was bad." —Brandie Collins
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
12. The Wand, a handheld filter designed to remove the histamines and sulfites in alcohol that may trigger headaches and hangovers. This lil' gadget will have you singing out "blesssss my souuuuul" like one of the Muses from Hercules.
PureWine is a small business!
Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.98.