39 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Have A Backyard

1. Solar lights you can use to create the ambiance you've always wanted for your yard — add them to the darkest area of your space and embrace the fact you can now stay outdoors longer without worrying if something is creeping in your bushes.
2. Or solar-powered, motion sensor-activated lights so you can sing "and at last I see the light," like Rapunzel in Tangled each time you step into your yard.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy, and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them, and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the sides, and the lights are turned on. It has rained about three times and still works great, and hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
Get a set of four from Amazon for $32.99.
3. Solar-powered string lights that'll transform your backyard into the hipster haven you've always imagined it could be. They even have a dimmable feature so you can truly *set the mood* at any time.
Brightech is a small business!
Promising review: "I have had these lights up for approximately five months. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love." —D Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two styles).
4. An outdoor storage box that'll finally create a home for your kid's toys, grill supplies, or gardening gear so you won't have to stress about your yard looking like a mess when your patio isn't in use. It even has a lockable lid so you won't have to worry about critters getting in.
Promising review: "Couldn't be happier with this deck box. It is very lightweight, easily snaps together, and has kept all moisture out through snow, ice, and rain. Critters have not gotten into it either, which is great considering it's where I'm storing all the birdseed and suet for my feeders." —Lauren C
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. Or a multi-functional storage bench you'll absolutely cherish because not only will it help hide your gardening tools, but it'll also provide extra seating for any neighbor that pops by for a gossip sesh. Can you BELIEVE Brittany planted those ugly flowers in her FRONT yard!?
Promising review: "I needed a bench for the front of my house that can store kids' toys and look nice. It holds way more toys than I was expecting! Feels sturdy when I sit on it. Brown did look really dark to me, like black, but overall I'm happy with my purchase." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in two colors).
6. An indoor/outdoor rug to create a softer spot for your pet to lounge if your yard happens to be lacking in the ~luscious grass~ department.
7. An outdoor drink stakes set you can literally say "Hold my beer" to while you impressively flip burgers or show off your cornhole skills. After your hangout wraps up, you can simply pull 'em out of the grass and put them away for next time, with no strings attached.
Promising review: "As always, my order was shipped quickly and in perfect condition. I love the bright colors, and they are tall and sturdy. They are perfect for bottles, cabs, and cups... Not so good with stemmed wine glasses! No problem: I just ordered silicone stemless wineglasses!" —LaDonna Clark
Get a set of six from Amazon for $39.95. Or get a set made for stemmed wine glasses here.
8. A lighted umbrella that'll provide you and your pals with shade so you can get back to gossiping about the latest celeb couple breakup (BRB mourning Chance the Rapper's marriage) without fretting about sunburns. The built-in lights will let the good times roll even after the sun goes down.
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!
Promising review: "I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee Williams
Get it from Amazon for $68.98 (available in 11 color combos).
9. Or a clip-on light for anyone who already has an umbrella they adore but want to extend the use of their yard into the night.
It has three different brightness options so you can set *~the mood~* perfectly. It also requires AA batteries, so be sure to pick those up as well.
Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. We decided to try and play outside. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —Mandie Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
10. Or (!!!) a retro-ish fringe umbrella that'll provide you with shade and the perfect background for the selfies you're planning to take because you're having a great hair day and your sunglasses are on poiiiint.
Beach State is a small business specializing in premium, high-quality beach umbrellas.
Check out a TikTok of the umbrella in action.
Promising review: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design. It is a higher-end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big-name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stay standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it. The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" —Taryn
Get it from Amazon for $170 (available in six styles).
11. A Scumbug you can count on to work harder than anyone else you've ever met — it'll soak up all the oils, sunscreen, and whatever other unknown substances that are likely floating around in your pool's water. When it noticeably changes color, wring it out, rinse it, and toss it right back into the pool.
Scumbug is made from a small business!
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub, and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better, but smells better too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.