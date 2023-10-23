31 Parenting Products For When You're Tired And Just Want To Do The Bare Minimum

1. A snuggly Fisher-Price otter that actually "breathes" and has a heartbeat sound to soothe little ones to sleep. An absolute must-have item if your tiny human prefers sleeping on your chest — you definitely need a break even if those baby snuggles are oh-so-sweet.
Promising review: "I went back and forth on this item for several weeks. It just costs so much more than I would typically spend on something like this. One night, as I was trying to get my fussy baby to sleep in his bed and not on me, I broke down and bought it. My baby has refused every pacifier I've tried (9+ different kinds) and would only be soothed by me. It was a struggle getting him down for naps or to bed without him waking up and crying as soon as I walked away. This soother has made all the difference for us. I'm able to turn it on, lay him down, and he stays asleep! We only use one sound right now (my baby prefers the womb sound) and don't use the light or breathing effect at this point (who knows, maybe we will in the future). All in all, it was worth the expense!" —Rebecca Rhodes
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four styles).
2. A grape cutter because who on earth wants to spend their precious time cutting grapes??? This lil' gadget will ensure your kiddo's favorite fruit is the perfect size without costing you an entire afternoon.
Promising review: "Who buys a grape cutter? Well, a working mom with a toddler! This makes lunch prep so quick and easy!! I recommend to every mom I meet!! 🤗" —Danielle
"A mama’s best friend!! This makes my life so much easier, eases my mind sending grapes in my kids’ lunch, and saves me so much time!!" —Kaitlin
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
3. A Rapid Ramen Cooker, because even though you're sleep deprived you absolutely still need to eat! This is also great if you have ramen-loving kids who want to independently whip up their own dinner.
Plus, it's BPA free and dishwasher safe! Rapid Brands is a small business.
Promising review: "With working from home as a single parent, and ramen noodles being my four kids' go-to quick meals, these are pretty much a perfect solution. Perfect size, durable, able to be microwaved... My only complaint is that they don't stack." —Jeff Huso
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in 15 colors and in two-packs).
4. A set of 500+ puffy stickers any crafty kiddo would squeal with delight about — fear not, they actually don't leave any residue and unstick very easily!!!
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.
Promising review: "My 3.5-year-old and 22-month-old can get the stickers off by themselves. They stick fairly well but can be lifted if necessary. I dump these out with paper and colored pencils, and it entertains them for a while. Sweet bliss." —Dani AS
Get a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A sunscreen applicator that'll make covering your mini-me from head to toe a whole lot easier — especially if they're squirmy! Pour the lotion inside this travel size container, flip it upside down, shake it, and apply. No mess and no stress.
Check out how easy it is to apply sunscreen with this clever gadget in this TikTok.
Solar Buddies is a small business based in the UK, founded by two moms, who set out to develop a product that would make applying sunscreen on kiddos easier.
Promising review: "I hesitated, but I originally saw this item on TikTok and knew it would make life SO MUCH easier when it comes to putting sunscreen on myself and my kids, and I have to say, I am NOT disappointed!! The sunscreen goes on so smoothly and evenly, and I feel like I will be saving so much sunscreen now that I'm not just squirting a huge glob in my hands and spending so much time trying to rub in a ridiculous amount into mine and my children's skin. My only regret with buying these is that I wish I would have bought a couple more so that I could have different ones for each of the sunscreens we use! But I will be recommending these to everyone!" —Carmen
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in four colors and in three-packs).
6. A no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner you can use to maintain your shower's cleanliness after you've already put in the hard work to get it back to a sparkling clean state. It'll be *SO* much easier to clean going forward — you'll thank your past self for ordering this, trust me.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
7. An adorable rainbow microfiber wrap towel you and your daughter can both benefit from — it'll cut down on drying time by soaking up water like a sponge so you won't have to reach for the blow dryer every time you wash your hair.
Promising review: "This has solved so many problems for me in the form of a 5-year-old who hates having her hair dried, but also hates when it makes her back wet from her recent hair washing. This microfiber hair towel is super soft and cuddly, and the rainbow print is as pictured. Soft and light, and the sizing is on par. I can easily wear this head wrap as well as my daughter without issue of it falling off. My daughter's hair is also pretty long, ending a little over halfway down her back, and this fits all of her hair nicely. She had this on for about an hour and a half, and I did have to rewrap it once (hello...bouncing kids), but otherwise, it stayed put! Her hair was pretty well-dried in it, too. It was still damp, but not soaking wet, and we finally were able to let it finish air drying. She was so darn happy, and I'm definitely going to buy more of these." —Odessa
Get it from Amazon for $7.93 (available in four colors).
8. A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers so your tyke can grab a lil' treat whenever the mood strikes without making a crumbly mess all over your rug.
Promising review: "These are perfect for my constantly grazing 10-month-old! We spend most of our day in the living room or on the go, so strapping him to a high chair isn't convenient for snacks. I was tired of the constant mess on my floor where I had to vacuum several times a day. These little cups are way more convenient for us! My baby can crawl all over the floor as he pleases and drags the cup with him. No spilling, no mess. He loves having a road snack or even just the cup itself and I don't worry about having to find snacks under my seats or buried into the car seat. The cups themselves are easy to use. The lid comes off even if you don't have longer nails and it's super easy to clean. My child easily reaches through the lid. Other than an occasional snack getting accidentally flung by a lid flap, these cups are the best mess-free option!" —SR
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.95 (available in two color combos).
9. An ingenious cup catcher you can count on to save you from endlessly bending down to grab the cup your surprisingly strong tyke has thrown with the strength of The Hulk across the room (which never fails to be quite impressive, TBH) attempts to toss their sippy cup on the floor.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in six colors).
10. A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser because mornings are hard enough to cope with so you might as well mount this bad boy and let it dispense your toothpaste for you. It's the little things!
This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "So glad we found this! With a 4- and 5-year-old I was constantly cleaning toothpaste off everything in the bathroom! This is great, they basically need zero help from me now. And it keeps my counter less cluttered with everything in one handy place. Highly recommend especially if you have kids!" —Maggie Byers
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
11. And a TikTok famous cereal and snack dispenser you can fill with your favorites (Reese's Puffs, duh) and toss the bulky box they come in to the curb. They'll keep your go-to breakfast (or dessert, TBH) fresh and make them super easy to dispense. If you have kiddos they'll love using this to grab their own meal in the morning.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space. We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to de-clutter, and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $17.68+ (available in different quantities and three colors).
12. A game-changing Honest Company diaper rash spray that'll make diaper changes a lot more simple — and you won't have to get any gunky paste under your nails.
Promising review: "This makes diaper changing and dealing with rashes a breeze. I hate using the kind in the tube, even with those special applicators, it’s just too much stuff to deal with when you can just spray this stuff and be done with it. A good tip to even be more effective is to let baby’s butt air out for a few seconds after using the wet wipes, spray, let it set, and then fasten the diaper. However, just spraying and going is fine too. I’m never buying diaper cream in a tube again as long as this product is on the market."—Janice Newman
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.