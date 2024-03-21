36 Outdoor Products To Keep Your Kids Entertained This Spring

The set also comes with a sticker book filled with 40 bird species!

Promising review: "We bought one pair each for a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old. The colors are vibrant and the binoculars appear to be well made. The soft grips and the compact size make them good for small hands. They're easily adjustable to match the eyepieces to the eye width. The kids took to the binoculars immediately and used them a lot. It'll take the 3-year-old a bit of time and practice to get used to the idea of the focus wheel and how it works, but that's OK. The included carrying case and neck strap are very nice, as is the lens cloth. These seem to be very good binoculars for youngsters." —Jim in Hanover, Maryland



Get them from Amazon for $22.59 (available in two colors).