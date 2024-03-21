Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    36 Outdoor Products To Keep Your Kids Entertained This Spring

    Break out the allergy meds and get ready to spend all weekend outside with your kiddos.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Binoculars kids will love using to get *up close and personal* with nature without actually getting all that close — a must-have for littles who are curious but a bit skittish about bugs and whatnot.

    Children's binoculars with packaging and bird stickers; ergonomic design for kids
    Amazon

    The set also comes with a sticker book filled with 40 bird species!

    Promising review: "We bought one pair each for a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old. The colors are vibrant and the binoculars appear to be well made. The soft grips and the compact size make them good for small hands. They're easily adjustable to match the eyepieces to the eye width. The kids took to the binoculars immediately and used them a lot. It'll take the 3-year-old a bit of time and practice to get used to the idea of the focus wheel and how it works, but that's OK. The included carrying case and neck strap are very nice, as is the lens cloth. These seem to be very good binoculars for youngsters." —Jim in Hanover, Maryland

    Get them from Amazon for $22.59 (available in two colors).

    2. A hook and ring game that'll take up minimal space — if you don't have a huge area to work with you'll still be able to set up some fun for your kids.

    gif of person swinging ring to the mounted surfboard hook
    reviewer photo of the Tiki Toss game mounted to wall outside
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Tiki Toss is a small business that took a classic hook and ring game to the next level by creating several unique ways to play it. 

    Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).

    3. An incredibly useful sandbox with a lid that opens up to double as benches for kiddos to sit on while they play. The lid will ensure you can keep it up and running throughout the fall without leaves and other outdoor debris sneaking in.

    an outdoor sandbox with built-in benches
    an outdoor sandbox with the lid closed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my granddaughter's fourth birthday. It was easy to assemble and has that great cedar smell — it's also light weight, but well made. My granddaughter, along with her 1 and half year old brother, has already gotten a lot of play time in the sandbox. They love it!! It is beautiful and my son loves the fact that it closes up to protect the sand then opens up for benches for the children to sit on. He has sent me a couple of pictures and videos of them playing in it. I highly recommend this sand box." —lisa burroughs

    Get it from Amazon for $99.98.

    4. A ball pit, tunnel, and tent combination designed to look like a castle — a must-have for anyone whose child asks them constantly to play pretend with them. You can take play time to the next level with this exciting toy!

    a reviewer's pop up pink tent, tunnel, and ball pit
    www.amazon.com

    GeerWest is a small business! Note: you'll need to purchase balls for the ball pit separately.

    Promising review: "This was so easy to set up! Our little one loves to play around in it. It is great indoors and outdoors! It is also very easy to fold up. It stores nicely in the little zipper bag that comes with it. I expect hours of fun!!" —JH

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six styles).

    5. "Bouncy Pals" hopping toy for your mini-me who has LOTS of endless energy — this inflatable but sturdy toy will keep them bouncing around the house instead of on top of your couch.

    Split image of child sitting on white unicorn with rainbow horn and pink hooves and snout toy
    iPlay, iLearn

    Promising review: "It was super easy to inflate, came with an extra 'plug,' and is sweet enough to give a T-rex a cavity. The material is VERY sturdy…reminds me of what you would make an inflatable raft with…really tough! My granddaughter loves it, even just to sit on and watch TV. The cover is easy to clean (by hand, allow to air dry) and not difficult to put back on and zip. I’m pretty sure it will be around for a long time!!!" —Athena L.Stallman

    Get it from Amazon for $29.87+ (available in two styles).

    6. Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers you can count on to elicit full blown belly laughs — from both kids and adults. How could you not? You're gonna want to have your phone at-the-ready for this one.

    Reviewer's video showing the kids wearing the body bumpers and playing
    Reviewer's children wearing the body bumpers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.

    Promising review: "Great for the kids. The kids have been playing with this for hours. One of them even asked if they could sleep in it. It’s great for winter indoor fun. I highly recommend this product." —RyanAndFaith

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    7. A geode-breaking activity from National Geographic that'll give you and your kids an excuse to pick up a hammer and smash rocks in half. The best part? The cracked-open rocks will reveal stunning crystal centers you can learn about together.

    reviewer's opened geodes
    gif of person using a hammer to break open a geode
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    This science kit includes 10 natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, three display stands and one learning guide.

    Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes).

    8. A construction-themed folding play set complete with kinetic sand, a dump truck, a working crane, a wrecking ball, and bucket attachments to keep kiddos entertained for houuuuurs — it even includes a carrying kit to contain the mess to one space (ideally).

    The kinetic sand folding sandbox playset in yellow
    Two models playing with the the kinetic sand folding sandbox playset
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old son loves this so much. He can sit at the table for hours building castles and then crushing them. It’s so good for creative play and he absolutely loves it." —JRae

    Get it from Amazon for $18.69.

    9. A splash-proof kids' smartwatch with the ability to take videos, pictures, and selfies kids can customize with built-in funny filters — great for all of their outdoor spring adventures. They won't be reaching for your watch anymore, now will they???

    6-year-old wearing the watch
    model smiling and taking a selfie on the watch
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, track exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in five colors).

    10. A durable digital camera, because kids are definitely bored of being the one in front of the camera all the time. This will let them switch places with you for once and snap some cool pics of you instead.

    bright pink digital camera
    camera being dropped on the ground, intended to show it's resilient
    Amazon

    The Kidizoom is a real digital camera that has photo and video capabilities, as well as a wealth of filters and games! It has 256 MB of built-in memory that is expandable with a MicroSD. Recommended for ages 3–9. Don't forget the batteries!

    Promising review: "I got this camera for my 5-year-old as a birthday gift and he LOVES it. It's so much fun. You can take 'selfies' and it has fun stickers and filters (kind of similar to Snapchat). It also has games on it, so when he's not taking pictures, he is still getting used to the buttons by playing the games. It really helps kids get familiar with cameras and exploring creativity. I would highly recommend this for any kid! I'm planning on purchasing more for my other kids." —StoneySmurf

    Get it from Amazon for $48.46+ (available in three colors).

    11. A rainbow-colored saucer swing that'll quickly become your kid's favorite place to hang (literally).

    Reviewer's kids swinging in the room
    Two children playing on a saucer swing with colorful flags in the background
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Maximum weight is 260 pounds.

    Promising review: "Very, very sturdy and easy assembly. We had a reunion and this swing kept the kids busy for hours. I definitely will be buying another." —msbakwudhic

    Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (also available in a smaller size).