Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Long Sweaters That Pair Perfectly With Your Favorite Leggings

    You might need to treat yourself to a bigger dresser after sifting through this post...

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. cable knit chunky pullover sweater you can totally get away with wearing as a dress or with leggings — add in your favorite over-the-knee boots for a fabulous lil' look.

    reviewer posing taking picture in a mirror wearing the burgundy sweater as a dress
    a reviewer in a long orange sweater with leggings
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress and man is it heavy. So it's perfect for colder days and I love the fact I can pair it with leggings if need be. For the price this dress is a steal." —Erica W

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors).

    2. An oversized pullover V-neck sweater made of a cozy waffle knit material you won't be able to get enough of — it'll look just as cute with leggings at home as it will with your fave pair of denim.

    reviewer photo of them wearing the white v-neck sweater off the shoulder
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered a size up because I wanted a really loose fit. I'm a normal medium and got a large. It is really great to wear with leggings and makes you look like a cute, cuddly, snow bunny. I've bought a second one already and I'm looking at a third." —Nikki S. Kitchen

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in 24 colors). 

    3. An oversized crewneck sweater you can comfortably wear with leggings on busy WFH mornings where you want to feel cozy but still be a little dressed in case you have to hop on a Zoom call.

    reviewer wearing the sweater in white
    reviewer wearing the sweater in purple
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    I bought this sweater and it's fantastic — super stretchy but cozy at the same time. I've been wearing it with leggings (the medium is long enough on me, I'm a little over 5 feet tall)  but can totally see wearing it with jeans as well! It's washed beautifully (no pilling) and I will definitely buy more colors.

    Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 styles). 

    4. An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors — ideal if you're someone who *waffles* between being too hot and too cold and loves nothing more than a go-to layering option.

    Reviewer wearing cardigan in beige
    a reviewer in an oversized green cardigan
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I followed the advice of other reviews and bought up a size so that it would be baggy and comfortable, and this cardigan quickly became my favorite to wear. Perfect to wear with leggings, really comfortable material against the skin. Definitely recommend!" —Brittany Kingan

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 29 colors).

    5. An open-front blanket shawl you can claim is *~fash-hun~* but in reality we both know you're just wearing it to feel like you're actually still lying in bed watching re-runs of Seinfeld.

    a reviewer photo of the shawl featuring a mix of prints on a hanger
    a reviewer wearing the shawl
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sweater poncho is so cozy and thick. It’s perfect for the fall! I grabbed this while I went on my trip and it kept me warm on the airplane. I’m glad I grabbed it because it was freezing on the airplane! It’s super cute paired with leggings and boots." —MJ

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 29 styles). 

    6. A soft sweater, so cozy you'll want to buy 10, cut 'em all up, and make a blanket out of them. But, like, don't do that.

    a reviewer in the sweater in light gray
    a reviewer in a color block version of the sweater in front of a pink brick wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this sweater! I bought it to wear with leggings to work and it is the perfect length to cover everything while wearing leggings. It is also very warm and soft! " —Rebecca Gerstorff

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 13 colors)

    7. A turtleneck pullover with a unique coloring that'll make it seem like you really *tried* to get dressed-up.

    a reviewer wearing the sweater in white and orange color block
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is soooo cute! It is surprisingly high quality and looks high end for the price. The structure is comparable to more mid range sweaters I have! The fit is baggy and oversized, which is perfect for wearing over leggings or for tucking into jeans. Would totally recommend this product! It’s an absolute steal for the price!" —G4

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–L and four styles).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    8. A chic sweater starring an asymmetrical hem, long enough to cover your booty so you can wear your leggings without hearing "those are NOT pants, I can see your whole butt!"

    a reviewer in the sweater in orange
    a reviewer in the sweater in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 29 styles).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    9. A cable knit sweater featuring a split hem and a turtleneck to keep you nice 'n' toasty at all times — it's super oversize so if you want a more fitted look you best go down two sizes.

    a gray turtleneck split hem cableknit sweater
    a model in a red turtleneck split hem cableknit sweater
    Gap

    Promising review: "Love the cable design, very comfortable sweater. Great with jeans and leggings." —anonymous

    Get it from Gap for $89.95 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL).

    10. An oversized cardigan with contrasting stripes for a cool, collegiate look you'll definitely want to add to your closet.

    a model in a white open cardigan with red and green stripes as accents
    a model in a black open cardigan with red and green stripes as accents
    Boohoo

    Get it from Boohoo for $18 (originally $35; available in sizes 12–24 and three styles).

    11. bat-wing sweater complete with a stylish hollow knit that'll make it stand out from all the other sweaters in your closet.

    a reviewer in the sweater in white
    a model int he sweater in green
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfectly oversized, great for a slouchy off-the-shoulder look. Could wear with leggings as it covers your butt. I’m wearing just a nude shelf bra under mine — you’d need a tank or something as you can see through the 'holes.'” —Megan

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and six colors).

    12. A super-soft cardigan you can wrap yourself up in on rainy or snowy days so you can feel like you're home snuggled in a blanket even when you're not.

    a model wearing the open cardigan in blush pink
    a reviewer in the cardigan in light pink
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nice oversized cardigan. Warm and has pockets! Works great for cool summer nights under a tank or in between layers during fall and winter months. Size down if you want this to be more fitted." —Becky Wolz

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 31 styles).

    Psst: This item is included in Amazon's Try Before You Buy service, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    13. An oversized number starring an alpaca/Merino wool blend, a loose turtleneck, and extended length in the back (2 extra inches!) to ensure you can comfortably wear them with those faux-leather leggings you've been itching to try out.

    a model wearing a long hand knit sweater
    a model wearing a long hand knit sweater
    Rose Unique Style / Etsy

    Rose Unique Style is a small business based in Toronto, Canada that sells gorgeous handmade sweaters.

    Promising review: "Premium quality, matches description, meets expectations. I like it so much that I also ordered the same in chocolate brown! Gorgeous yarn, gorgeous knitting! Feel like a million dollars! Let it snow!" —Michele Fairfield

    Get it from Rose Unique Style on Etsy for $124+ (available in sizes S–3XL and four styles).

    14. A long cable knit cardigan for anyone who is actually VERY bothered by the cold (unlike Elsa, of course) and will do anything to feel warm 'n' cozy this winter.

    model wearing army green long cable knit sweater
    reviewer standing at a waterfront wearing the long khaki cable knit cardigan over a bodysuit
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The long length along with buttons help during cooler weather to keep the chill off me. I love the color, true navy, and the cable knit stitching adds style. It will look good with leggings or jeans as well as dresses." —Darlene Williamson

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 30 colors).

    15. A fuzzy V-neck popcorn sweater you'll find yourself as infatuated with as the smell of the freshly popped snack.

    a reviewer in ripped shorts and a popcorn fuzzy white sweater
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my favorite new sweater! The quality is amazing! It's super soft and the color is a pretty taupe that goes well with everything. It's definitely oversized, so order your normal size. I love the detail on the sleeves and the length is great. I'm tempted to buy the other colors now!" —Laura Chaffee

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).

    16. An oversized sweater that can only be described as "fiiiiire" — it's unique and definitely deserves a spot in your winter wardrobe.

    A model wearing the oversized sweater with purple flames on bottom and sleeves
    same model wearing the sweater in black and red
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I have this in four colors lol. It’s a nice thick weave and it hasn’t fallen apart. I purchased my first one over a year and a half ago, wore it almost every day for like six months, and it’s still in perfect condition. No problems with machine washing and it’s not itchy or anything." —Erin

    "I was a little hesitant because it was so cheap but NO this sweater is so comfy and warm and I'm L I V I N G." —Matthew Pauletich

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in one size fits some and 12 colors). 

    17. A splurge-worthy oversized alpaca cardigan to prove once and for all you can be both chic and cozy at the same time. Good luck convincing yourself you don't need to buy at least three. 😅

    a model in a long light blue cardigan
    a model in a light tan long cardigan
    Everlane

    Get it from Everlane for $178 (available in sizes 2XS–XL and five colors).