Add Some Personality To Your Desk With These 33 Little Accessories

1. A mini waving inflatable tube man that'll make you want to throw your hands up in the air and yell "WOOHOO!"
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9 volt battery my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $9.58.
2. A Britney Spears Funko Pop! figure that'll have you saying "oops, I did it again" as you hit check out. No regrets, of course, because she'll look fabulous hanging out on your desk.
Promising review: "Very good purchase, excellent quality and price!" —Paul Landines
Get it from Amazon for $15.48.
3. A Post-it note holder complete with a vibrant pack of hot pink Post-it notes you'll exclaim is "purrrrfect" the second you see it IRL. You can use 'em to jot down ideas or, you know, pass silly messages to your work bestie during meetings that most certainly could've been an email.
Promising reviews: "Not only is this holder adorable, it actually stays in place! I've had other dispensers that would move around or fall over when I would grab a sticky note from it which defeats the purpose. Nice to have it work right! Doesn't take up a ton of space either." —Libra Lady 78
Get it from Amazon for $12.89.
4. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard that'll replace the clunky one you received when you first started your job — this one is as cute as it is practical and can be used on the go.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 11 colors).
5. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to your face each time you glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become your daily desk companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
6. A special edition set of Little People figures inspired by Barbie: The Movie to keep you company at your desk and ensure you'll have *the best day ever* even if you're just scrolling through emails.
The set comes with Barbie dressed in gingham, President Barbie, a beach-ready Ken, and Gloria in her power suit. S'cute.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. String lights that'll give you ample opportunities to scream-sing "autumn leaves falling down like pieces into placeeeee" a la Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."
These lights are waterproof and battery operated — each pack takes 3 AA batteries.
Promising review: "The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." —achri07
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $17.99.
Don't forget to click the 20% off coupon before checking out!
8. A playful desk mat with a fun design on it to ensure anytime someone walks past your desk they'll *know* it's yours. No bland or boring decor over here.
9. A precious little mushroom lamp for anyone who admittedly, spends most of their time hanging out at their desk. It comes with a remote that'll help you swiftly choose from 16 colors and four brightness modes.
Check it out in this adorable desk setup from @kailacottage.
Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! This is one of the cutest night lights ever! Not only does it change colors; it can be controlled remotely and changed in a variety of colors and effects, from flashing to slowly fading from one color into another, or if desired, one constant color to match any decor. The brightness can also be adjusted. And the wood base gives it more than the look of a toy; it is perfectly classy." —roika
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
10. Retro-inspired notepads that aren't sticky, so you can quickly write down a reminder to pick up milk on the way home and throw it into your bag without fear of it coming out covered in crumbs and debris. Gross.
These are a popular pick on TikTok — you can get a closer look at them here!
Promising reviews: "They are so cute. Will be purchasing again! Giving my office area character, color, and good vibes. Happy customer!!!" —Capri
"These aren’t sticky notes, just memo pads so if you’re looking for sticky notes, you might want to pass on these. However, these are SO CUTE! They come in five different styles that are all well printed. The colors are great, and the paper is good. Not super thin or anything. There’s a good number of each design in the pad, so I feel like the quality and value is definitely there. I am now using these on the daily! 10/10 love these!!" —Mary M.
Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A mouse pad designed to look like a chic Persian rug — if you can't afford to cover your entire living room in its stylish pattern, you can at least enjoy a mini version of it at your desk.
12. A duo of glass tumblers you can use to toast the fool who *~ghosted~* you last weekend. Cheers to sippin' iced coffee in style and watching Casper instead.
Promising review: "I ordered these for my co-workers for the 'spooky season' this Halloween. The size is perfect and the quality is amazing. These arrived in perfect condition and they were packaged really well with extra care. I'm always worried about ordering any glassware online and I will say, you do NOT have to worry about that with this set. The items were also just as seen in the pics and a very reasonable price considering how expensive these can be for just ONE on Etsy." —Sharon McCabe
Get two from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five styles and also in sets of four).
13. Dainty bulb glasses set in a wooden stand that'll look sooo chic sitting atop your desk — bonus points if you're a science teacher or do something cool with beakers for a living.
Promising review: "I was looking for small little vases for my desk. I LOVE these! I took clippings from my Rosemary and they grew roots within a week!!! Lots of compliments!" —S. Hopkins
Get it from Amazon for $17.98.
Don't forget to click the 20% off coupon before checking out!
14. A set of cute box cutters for when the 10 packages you ordered while admittedly daydreaming during a team meeting arrive and you need to swiftly open them before your partner sees 😅.
Promising review: "I love these, sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms. For opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.69.